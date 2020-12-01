- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: With all the misinformation flying around, can you comment on whether it's a good idea to wear N95 masks if you have them on hand? -- F.C.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 72-year-old woman on medication for high blood pressure and cholesterol. For 15 years, I took atenolol, 25 mg twice daily. I developed hair loss, and my doctor said to stop the atenolol immediately, that hair loss was a known side effect. He put me instead on 120 mg of…
- By STEVE ALEXANDER Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
Q: I use a three-year-old Chromebook on a secure home Wi-Fi network. Recently, the Chromebook has been getting disconnected from the internet every day about 4:45 p.m. After I unplug and plug in the router, the internet works again. This doesn't happen with either my laptop or tablet compute…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: Can a weakness toward alcoholism be inherited and run through a family for generations? Or is each person a separate case, and subject to his own behavior and health career? - N.M.G.
Nearly every time I talk to an adoptive parent, I become saddened, disgusted, angry or each in turn. It recently happened again.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am scheduled to play tennis with my friend tonight. His son tested positive for COVID-19 and is symptomatic as of yesterday. He has not seen his son for at least one week before the diagnosis. Is my friend safe, and would it therefore be safe for me to play tennis with him?…
- By VERN PARKER
Automobiles referred to as "company cars" are usually stripped-down base model vehicles. A 1960 Chevrolet Biscayne was the company car provided to William Jalma in Minneapolis. When new, the 3,570-pound, 119-inch wheelbase full-size four-door sedan had a sticker price of $2,208. Jalma kept t…
- By BOB WEBER
Q: I bought a 2020 Subaru Forester about three months ago. Falken tires came standard. Not knowing anything about this brand (I'm not sure if I had ever heard of this brand before), I stopped at an independent tire shop that sells Falken among other brands. When I asked about Falken, the imm…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 78 and have some difficulty swallowing. I must take calcium and magnesium tablets, and they are very large. I have to chew them to get them down properly. I have actually choked on pills in the past. But chewing some tablets gives a terrible taste. Any suggestions? -- P.P.L.
- By ERIC PETERS, Peters' Garage
The Mazda3 just got speedier.
- By RAY MAGLIOZZI
Dear Car Talk:
- By JIM MILLER
Dear Savvy Senior,
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: A friend was diagnosed with high blood pressure several years ago and has been on a hypertensive drug since then. However, over the past years, he has lost over 50 pounds and is no longer overweight. He works out every day. He never exercised prior to his diagnosis. He seems …
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm an 88-year-old woman in good health except that I have had a lot of leg and back pain in the past two or so years. I had spinal stenosis, and I have arthritis as well. A vascular surgeon performed a lower extremity duplex Doppler test last month. It showed an ankle-brachi…
