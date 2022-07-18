"The LORD is my shepherd; I shall not want. He makes me lie down in green pastures. He leads me beside still waters. He restores my soul. He leads me in paths of righteousness for his name's sake" (Psalms 23:1-3).

There are many lessons that can be drawn from the 23rd Psalm. In fact, books have been written on the 23rd Psalm.

The point I want to make in this column is the need for soul restoration. The need for Christians in regard to their relationship with Christ to be renewed, restored, reestablished. Whatever the spiritual need, these three verses tell us how to find peace and comfort, spiritually, for our souls.