- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am interested in your perspective on intermittent fasting. I am in a walking group of seniors (all 65+ years). Six of us have been on this diet for six to eight weeks, and everyone has consistently lost a pound a week. There is a lot of debate about how it works. We are on …
- By RAY MAGLIOZZI
Dear Car Talk:
- By VERN PARKER
Warren McCrary can't recall a time when he wasn't fascinated with the retractable hardtop cars that Ford manufactured in 1957, 1958, and 1959.
- By ERIC PETERS, Peters' Garage
Soon - in just a few years from now - VW says it will only be selling electric cars. Right now, it is one of the few companies selling cars at all.
- By JAMES DULLEY
Dear Jim: I have always liked the appearance of window awnings. The salesman told me installing them can also save a lot of energy. Do they really save much energy and what awning choices are best? - Kathy F.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: Please help me understand the connection between the use of baby powder or talcum powder and ovarian cancer. I can't grasp how a product that is applied externally can migrate to the ovaries and cause cancer. - K.M.
- By JIM MILLER
Dear Savvy Senior, My husband and I will both be retiring in a few years and are interested in relocating to a warmer climate but could use some help. What resources can you recommend for locating and researching good places to retire in the U.S.? - Retiring at 65
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: On Nov. 2, 2020, I had a total right hip replacement. The surgery was successful, and the incision has healed completely. X-rays on the day of the surgery are clear. However, X-rays in April this year show something the surgeon called heterotopic ossification. It feels as if …
- By JANN BLACKSTONE
Q. The father of my child and I just broke up. Our son is 3. I feel like since our son is so young, he should live with me. His father doesn't agree and wants to keep him for two or three days at a time. I think this is outrageous and I'm afraid to let my son go with his father because he wo…
- By STEVE ALEXANDER Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
Q: I'm interested in downloading about 200 songs from the internet, and eventually putting them on a USB drive. What's the cheapest way to do that? - Fritz Monica, Minneapolis
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: How is preventive medical care handled when an individual is traveling to a remote location? For example, I will be hiking this summer in a remote area with no medical care available (it would take three days to get to a doctor). Can a nonmedical person pick up prescription m…
Q: Our 4-year-old, an only child, is giving us fits. As a toddler, he began ignoring us. That evolved into downright refusing to do what we ask, as in, "I'm not going to" and just plain "No." It seems like the nicer we are to him, the meaner he is to us.
- From staff reports
Pastor Jeff Bobin began serving Heckathorn United Methodist Church July 1 and is quickly settling into the life of the congregation and the community.
- From staff reports
Guest Speaker at First Presbyterian
- By LAURA O'NEIL
We live in an age of distraction. It's hard to focus on anything for very long.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 57-year-old male in very good health. I receive a physical exam every six months, my height and weight are proportionate (5 feet, 9 inches tall weighing 168 pounds), and I work out three to five days per week. When I was 44 years old, a routine blood test detected an e…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a healthy man in my late 40s. I was married for 18 years to my first sexual partner. Since my divorce three years ago, I have had two additional partners. These were casual flings. I used condoms and did not catch anything. I was happy to meet a woman who stated she is n…
- By BOB WEBER
Q: I purchased a 2020 Kia Sportage and have noticed that when I park the vehicle for a short period of time, the outside air temp gauge reads very high. Once I start driving the vehicle again, the temp reading starts going down to what I feel is the correct outside temp. From a cold start, t…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: A friend is not getting vaccinated for COVID-19 because she thinks the vaccines could cause permanent fertility issues. Would you please comment on this? - M.S.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I ruptured my Achilles tendon playing basketball seven years ago at the age of 49. I was able to recover and continue playing. My question has to do with others who have suffered from this: Why do so many young people appear to tear their Achilles? I can think of a handful of…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm a recently diagnosed diabetic. Can you please give me advice on how to reverse it if possible? - H.M.
- By STEVE ALEXANDER Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
Q: I created a new profile in the Google Chrome browser that's separate from the main profile, which is my wife's. But now when I use the browser, all of my bookmarks are gone. I tried to export the bookmarks from my wife's profile, but it didn't work. How can I get my old bookmarks into my …
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: Can you tell me about food poisoning? I often hear the term, but it seems to mean different things to different people. - V.A.
- By REV. MICAH SMITH
Heat waves shimmied in rhythm from the basalt lip of rock. It was hot, I was bone tired and - with 21 miles behind me - I still had eight more to go.
- From staff reports
Hilltop Hallelujah: Music and Praise
Research finds that so-called "sippy cups" - spill-free cups used by most American preschoolers - are linked to speech problems as well as early dental issues.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: Nine years ago, I had two surgeries related to spinal stenosis, fusing C4-C7 and L5-S1. I'm concerned about two relatively new issues: extreme muscle cramping in my neck and, more concerning, a sciatic-type pain that starts developing after about an hour of driving, a pain th…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: Can you comment on the lack of a test that truly demonstrates the effective level of immunity an individual has from receiving the COVID vaccine? My wife has lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, and had both doses of the Pfizer vaccine over a month ago. Now we learn that her immun…
