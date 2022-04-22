The 2022 Subaru BRZ has been completely redesigned with more power, sleeker looks and improved handling. But is it better than the fourth-generation Mazda MX-5 Miata RF hardtop, the reigning champ of small, driver-focused sports cars? Each vehicle offers a rear-wheel-drive setup, has room for two passengers, and is fun to drive. Edmunds compares them to find out. The winner may come down to your driving preferences and how you intend on using your sporty coupe.