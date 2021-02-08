Horoscopes

Feb. 8, 2021
RoboKiller app may block good phone calls as well as junk

  • By STEVE ALEXANDER Star Tribune (Minneapolis)

Q: My iPhone XS Max uses the RoboKiller app that's supposed to intercept junk phone calls. I expected it to block the 15 to 25 junk calls I was getting every day, but to let through callers who were in my phone's contact list. Unfortunately, RoboKiller blocks calls from my contacts list and …

Should you take blood pressure medicine at night?

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm 85 and had been taking my blood pressure medicine in the morning for probably 25 years. I take metoprolol, losartan and a water pill. Lately I've been reading that I should take this medicine at night, so that we will be better protected against heart attacks and strokes …

A high cholesterol reading despite healthy habits needs review

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 52-year-old female. During my annual exam this year, my fasting cholesterol came back at 217. I usually come in around 170-180. I am not overweight, do not smoke, eat well (not lot of fatty foods) and exercise on a daily basis by walking 1.5-2 miles. In the note given …

Volkswagen ID.4 proves to be a potent new EV
Volkswagen ID.4 proves to be a potent new EV

  • By LARRY PRINTZ Tribune News Service (TNS)
  • Updated

DORAL, Fla. - Until now, keeping up with the Joneses and their Tesla Model Y meant buying a, well, a Tesla Model Y. Or possibly the Hyundai Kona Electric Vehicle. But unless you live in a communist country, what's so great about buying the same vehicle as everyone else? It's like saying, "Ye…

Edmunds compares new Kia K5 against Honda Accord
Edmunds compares new Kia K5 against Honda Accord

  • By MARK TAKAHASHI Edmunds
  • Updated

The current generation Honda Accord has been a class leader since it was introduced in 2018. It has garnered an Edmunds Top Rated award for the last two years, meaning it outranked all other midsize sedans. But there is a new challenger for the title: the all-new 2021 Kia K5.

Pernicious anemia patient needs pain fix for osteoarthritis

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.
  • Updated

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have pernicious anemia. My doctor told me not to take any NSAIDs, including aspirin, because they can cause stomach irritation, and that pernicious anemia raises the risk of stomach cancer to three times the rate of the average person.

Are storm windows more energy efficient?

  • By JAMES DULLEY
  • Updated

Dear Jim: My house has double-pane windows, but I still plan to make and add some storm windows myself. How should I build them and are indoor or outdoor storm windows more energy efficient? - Alex N.

What is proper treatment for mild case of COVID-19?

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: With cases rising and all the information about COVID-19 out there, I have yet to read what should we be doing for people who have only a mild case. I know of three people in their late to mid-20s who all tested positive and only had sinus issues and one had a sore throat. Co…

Ex-etiquette: What's behind child's lies?

  • By JANN BLACKSTONE

Q.I have a real problem with my bonus daughter's lying. I overhear her telling her mother how she wants to go home when she is with us, but her father won't let her. She never tells us she wants to go home. On the contrary, she tells us how much she loves being with us. I think she's playing…

Gout pain is excruciating

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 50-year-old female in fair health who was recently diagnosed with gout. I experienced excruciating pain in my left big toe only that came in bursts, then would subside to a dull pain, followed by another burst of pain. This pain was as bad as kidney stones, which were …

Excessive parathyroid hormone raises blood calcium level

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 88-year-old man in quite good health. I spend at least 30 hours a week doing yard work. I have had high blood calcium for many years, usually around 10.7. I take pravastatin and triamterene/HCTZ. My doctor has been a little concerned and has been monitoring it. She se…

Tech Q&A: Blocking noise of Zoom calls with kids

  • By STEVE ALEXANDER Star Tribune (Minneapolis)

Q: I'm trying to block background noise on Zoom calls with students ages 5 to 8 who are at home or in daycare. The students have noise-canceling headphones that block the noise for them, but I have to listen to the sounds of other children, siblings, parents and barking dogs.

Beta blockers, ACE inhibitors can elevate potassium levels

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: My lab results showed my potassium level was 5.4 mmol/L. My primary care doctor does not seem concerned at all with this reading. After checking on the internet I have found that this reading can be life threating, especially with my heart. My previous readings have all been …

Motormouth: Should you choose full synthetic oil?

  • By BOB WEBER

Q: I bought new a 2018 Mazda6, 4-cylinder turbo. The specs call for semi-synthetic oil. Everyone who I know with auto expertise thinks I should use full synthetic, even a former engineer friend from GM. The tech personnel at my local dealership, including the manager, tell me to follow the s…

Crunching sounds during joint movement are not unusual

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 64-year-old female in good health, but after years at a desk I have upper back and shoulder flexibility issues. About 20 years ago I had frozen shoulder syndrome that resolved through physiotherapy and exercise. I now want to keep my upper shoulder flexibility and mayb…