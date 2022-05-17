HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, May 17, 2022 — You are a modest person. You are determined, hardworking and independent. Your friendly, appealing quality attracts others to you. This year is the first year of a fresh, new nine-year cycle for you. Be courageous. Be ready to open any door!
The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult
Q. My wife of 38 years died five years ago after a very long bout with cancer. I have three married children. It was a happy marriage, and the kids miss their mother very much. I do, too, but after living with her cancer for five years, once she passed, I was ready to just have some fun. Two…
Dear Dr. Roach: I’m trying to find the best high blood pressure drug with the least side effects for a Hispanic male, 77 years old, with swollen ankles at the end of the day and readings of 160/76 with a pulse of 64.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday May 16, 2022 — You have a distinctive personality and a strong work ethic. You are friendly and warmhearted, and people like you. You care about others. You also love your creature comforts. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle, which means you will be ge…
America entered what I call the Age of Parenting Enlightenment around 1970. That was the year, or thereabouts, when parents stopped listening to their elders about childrearing matters and began instead listening to people with capital letters after their names. The people in question were e…
DEAR DR. ROACH: In December I had a bicycle accident. When they did a CT scan of my ribs, they discovered a large amount of urine that had overflowed my bladder. They removed over 7 pints with a catheter. It destroyed half my kidney function. I had taken Flomax for years and thought I was ur…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, May 14, 2022 — You are a creative person who is independent and hardworking. You have excellent business savvy. You are also unconventional and stubborn at times. This year is a time of learning and teaching for you. You might be attracted to meditation, yoga, pr…
It leaked. The opinion of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito on Roe v. Wade found its way into the mainstream media and we have a journalistic tornado on our hands! The liberal rhetoric is on full display and the venom is spewing forth.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, May 13, 2022 — You are reliable and dependable. You are also witty, friendly and loyal to family. You work hard to achieve what you want. This year you will be of service to others, especially family. Take care of yourself as well. Enroll in a class or get a makeover.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 78-year-old male in fairly good health. I recently was prescribed Bactrim (a sulfa drug) for an ear infection but didn’t know I am allergic to sulfa. I had a severe reaction to the drug: a raging, very itchy rash on most of my body. It made my life miserable. I was giv…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, May 12, 2022 — You are friendly, caring and personable. People like you. You work hard to attain your goals. Nevertheless, you like pleasure and a comfortable life. This year you will attain greater personal freedom as various changes occur. Stay light on your fe…
Second-hand Ford Mustangs, Chevrolet Camaros and Plymouth Barracudas were much in demand with the high school crowd in the mid-1970s. A teenager at the time, Bill Spencer found he could get more car for his money by buying an AMC Javelin.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have had bad experiences with my local trauma center. Mainly, they will not consult with my doctor or my hospital, and vice versa. Things would move more quickly and safely if they got my medical history rather than starting from scratch. As a result, I ask the EMTs or para…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, May 11, 2022 — You are tenacious. Once you have made a decision, you stick with it. Furthermore, you will give it your all. You are also a loyal friend. This year is a time of hard work and construction — both literally in a physical sense, as well as internally…
Dear Savvy Senior, What can you tell me about atrial fibrillation? Every so often, I’ve noticed my heart starts beating rapidly for no particular reason. Is this something I should be worried about? Anxious Annie
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 70-year-old with O-negative blood type. When I was 40, the Red Cross notified me that antibodies of hepatitis C had been detected in my blood and they would no longer accept blood donations from me.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, May 10, 2022 — You are gentle and cautious, and careful to protect your boundaries. You have the good fortune of being able to make your dreams come true. You are financially aware, and you enjoy beautiful things. This is a more social year for you, because your z…
Q. My husband has two children, ages 6 and 8. They live with us every few days. The back and forth is crazy, but they are young, and I know it’s probably not a good idea for them to be away from either parent for very long. The kids usually stay with their mother on Mother’s Day, but this ye…
After a working lifetime of alarm clocks and meetings, you might be looking forward to a lot more unstructured time once you retire. But taking care of one more to-do list early on can set you up for a better retirement.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, May 9, 2022 — You are practical, classic, persevering and patient. You love the arts, especially music. You definitely enjoy the finer things in life. This year will be slower paced. You also will have a stronger focus on partnerships and your closest relationships…