June 12, 2021
Features

Fewer joint replacements for rheumatoid arthritis

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 50 years old and have rheumatoid arthritis. I am treated with methotrexate, celecoxib and Tylenol. I have severe pain in the hip, and I am afraid I might need a hip replacement. Is there any stronger medication to keep me from needing a hip replacement? How long does it …

Features

Follow these steps to give teenager last word

Q: My 15-year-old daughter is slowly driving me insane! She argues with me about everything and always wants the last word. No matter how well I explain the "why?" of a decision to her, she argues. Even when I offer a compromise, she argues. It's her way or the highway. Is there a solution?

Features

Colonoscopy not recommended past 85

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: After my doctor moved, my new doctor would not order me a colonoscopy because I had turned 90. Are all doctors like that? My family is loaded with cancer. My mom had two colon cancer surgeries and died at age 99. Why can't I make my own decision about it? I would rather not w…

Features

Grass-fed beef not best source of omega-3 fatty acid

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have a question about omega-3 fatty acid intake, either through fish consumption or by dietary supplements like fish oil. Apparently, many American diets are deficient in omega-3 fatty acids. One possible reason is that most American beef cattle are fed primarily on corn ra…

Features

Medicare coverage options for retirees eager to travel

  • By JIM MILLER

Dear Savvy Senior, What are the best Medicare coverage options for COVID-vaccinated retirees who are eager to travel? My wife and I will both turn 65 over the next few months and would like to know which Medicare plans are best for extensive travelers. - Almost 65

Features

Motormouth: Another reason to check the manual

  • By BOB WEBER

Q: After reading today's column and in light of your ongoing efforts to get people to crack open their owner's manuals, I thought you might enjoy this story. When I took delivery of a German sports car, the salesman advised me there was no break-in period required and that customers routinel…

Features

Features

Nocturnal leg cramps are extremely common

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: My 76-year-old husband has severe muscle cramps. Originally it occurred in his legs, but now it also affects his hands and feet. He screams in pain. Recently he had an attack and asked me to get him some bananas. I did, and the cramping stopped minutes after eating one. A fri…

Features

Few treatments left for plantar warts

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.
  • Updated

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have had plantar warts on both feet for decades. Unfortunately, they are on the pressure points of my feet (balls and heels). Nothing seems to eradicate the virus. I have tried bleomycin shots, Cantharidin, Candida antigen shots, liquid nitrogen, surgery, pulsed dye laser t…

Features

What to do if you don't know your co-parent well

  • By JANN BLACKSTONE
  • Updated

Q. I don't really know my son's father. We met at a party and I don't remember much else. Fast forward, our son, Ian, is 4. (We had a DNA test.) Both of our lives are now very different - he is married with another child. I am a single mother. You always talk about problem solving and co-par…

Features

Tech Q&A: How to edit a PDF document

  • By STEVE ALEXANDER Star Tribune (Minneapolis)

Q: I want to make a minor edit on a PDF file, but I can't get the file to save the change once I make it. What should I do? - Kenneth Janda, Roseville, Minn.

Features

Here is one set of criteria for diagnosing lupus

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 79 years old, at a healthy weight, and I exercise often. Recently I had a blood test that showed several markers for lupus. The doctor wants to put me on hydroxychloroquine. But first I had to have my eyes checked because the drug seems to have an effect on your vision. …

Features

Keeping Up

  • From staff reports

First Presbyterian Church to host guest speaker

Features

Is it better for men to wear boxers or briefs?

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I know this may sound like a silly question, but let me ask something that I know many men have wondered. From a medical standpoint, is it better for men to wear briefs or boxer underwear? - D.B.

Features

No treatments to cure Huntington's disease

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: My wife was recently diagnosed with Huntington's disease. She is 67 and has had noticeable symptoms for about a year. Can you recommend any prescriptions to help overcome this disease? - R.H.

Features

Installing a tubular skylight is best bet

  • By JAMES DULLEY

Dear Jim: As I have gotten older, I find I see better under natural light. Would installing a tubular skylight bring in much natural light without losing a lot of heat during winter? - Rich T.

Features

Here are two possible causes for cold toes

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 79 years old. I have lupus, and currently my main focus is the lungs (COPD, asthma), which is under control. However, no one seems to be able to tell me what to do to prevent my toes from feeling like they have been soaking in ice. Even when I'm sleeping, they are so pai…

Features

No recommendation to check antibodies

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.
  • Updated

DEAR DR. ROACH: How effective are COVID vaccines for people taking immunosuppressive prescriptions? Will we be tested for a desired level of antibodies and maybe get a booster sooner than other people? - C.J.

Features

How seniors can learn new technology skills

  • By JIM MILLER
  • Updated

Dear Savvy Senior, Can you recommend some good technology classes or online learning resources for inexperienced seniors? I have a computer and a smartphone, but my knowledge and skills are pretty limited. - Tech Challenged Senior

Features

Ex-etiquette: Don't attempt to control what 6-year-old son shares

  • By JANN BLACKSTONE

Q. My child's mother and I share custody of our 6-year-old son. I don't like my ex knowing my business, so our rule is, "What happens here, stays here," but my son still tells his mother everything and also tells me things I'm sure she would prefer I not know. What is a good way to stop the …

Features

Not uncommon for titer to become undetectable

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: In October 2018 I was treated for syphilis, and had a VDRL titer of 1:128. A few months later, the titer was 1:8, but has stayed at 1:8 since then. Why hasn't it gone down? -- Y.Y.