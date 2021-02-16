- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: Are people with autism spectrum disorder normal functioning? I'm thinking of "Rain Man," and I don't know how to behave around a friend who has this diagnosis. -- R.S.
By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I will be starting a new job that requires regular, but random, drug testing. I have never used drugs, so that is not a problem. But I am wondering how long alcohol can be detected in the urine. -- M.M.
By STEVE ALEXANDER
Q: In an effort to spend time "off the grid," I bought a cabin 8 miles from the Canadian border. There is no internet service there, but I'm hoping I can set up a front-door security camera that can be monitored by my Android phone. I thought I could connect the camera and phone via Bluetoot…
Q: In a recent column, you described our 5-year-old daughter. She is in bed at 6:30 in the evening but usually wakes up during the night and wants to talk to us about whatever is on her mind. We both work and need our sleep, so that's a huge problem. She very energetic and emotional during t…
From staff reports
Ash Wednesday service
By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: Six days ago, my father had bypass surgery. Coughing with phlegm started on the day after the surgery and it hasn't stopped yet. Right now, it is even worse than it was in the beginning. Is this normal? Usually my father smokes a lot and even after surgery he is smoking about…
JERUSALEM (AP) - Mendy Moskowits, a member of the ultra-Orthodox Belz Hassidic sect in Jerusalem, doesn't understand the uproar toward believers like him.
By ELIZABETH IVELL
"A people without knowledge of their past history, origin and culture is like a tree without roots." - Marcus Garvey
By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have a question about medications. I'm a soon to be 77 female. I have had Type 2 diabetes since about age 53. I am still on medication -- metformin, glipizide and Actos. I previously was on glyburide and was doing well with an A1C around 7.1% or 7.2%. Then my doctor suddenl…
By RAY MAGLIOZZI
Dear Car Talk:
By VERN PARKER
In 1984, a young Rick Parker happily motored about the streets of Northbrook, Illinois, in a used 1974 Alfa Romeo. The sleek sports car fulfilled his every want, but the harsh winters in Illinois took their toll and his car began to rust away.
By ERIC PETERS, Peters' Garage
A few years ago, BMW stopped selling two-door versions of its 3 Series ... by calling the two-door versions of the 3 Series the 4 Series. When you add an M to 4, you get a high-performance two-door version of BMW's 3 Series sedan ... which isn't an M4, the much more expensive but fairly simi…
From staff reports
Joe and Linda Skelley of Shippenville have announced the engagement of their daughter, Lauren Skelley, to Jeffrey Grey of Kittanning.
By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: Will I have a reaction to the new COVID-19 vaccine because I have an implanted stimulator? I heard that people with face fillers had reactions since it was foreign items in the body. I also have had back surgeries and hip replacement. I'm a 72-year-old female with diabetes. I…
By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have had pernicious anemia for about eight years and must have an injection of vitamin B-12 every three weeks to stay alive. I am also a diabetic for over 10 years, with my A1C remaining in the 6.1-6.5 range over that time. My daily glucose level reading is very sensitive, …
By JIM MILLER
Dear Savvy Senior,
From staff reports
Elton and Gina Latchaw of Franklin have announced the engagement of their daughter, Megan Renee Latchaw, to Devin James Updyke of Franklin.
By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I was a bit surprised that in your response to a question about coping with nighttime leg cramps some time ago, you made no mention of vitamin E. I was troubled with these painful cramps increasingly often and tried both calcium and magnesium supplements without evident impro…
By JANN BLACKSTONE
Q. I caught my wife cheating. Is it against the law? I want to sue someone or arrest someone! Seems like something that hurts so many people should be against the law! My kids are really messed up and I don't know what to do. What's good ex-etiquette?
By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: Why do I feel sleepy for almost half the day whenever I have bread for breakfast? This only happens when I take bread. I'm an 18-year-old female. -- A.B.
By STEVE ALEXANDER Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
Q: My iPhone XS Max uses the RoboKiller app that's supposed to intercept junk phone calls. I expected it to block the 15 to 25 junk calls I was getting every day, but to let through callers who were in my phone's contact list. Unfortunately, RoboKiller blocks calls from my contacts list and …
A headache does not mean one has a brain tumor, but some brain tumors do cause headaches.
By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm 85 and had been taking my blood pressure medicine in the morning for probably 25 years. I take metoprolol, losartan and a water pill. Lately I've been reading that I should take this medicine at night, so that we will be better protected against heart attacks and strokes …
WASHINGTON (TNS) - President Joe Biden - only the second Roman Catholic in U.S. history elected to the country's highest political office - keeps a picture in the Oval Office of himself with Pope Francis.
From staff reports
Franklin church offers grief programs
By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 52-year-old female. During my annual exam this year, my fasting cholesterol came back at 217. I usually come in around 170-180. I am not overweight, do not smoke, eat well (not lot of fatty foods) and exercise on a daily basis by walking 1.5-2 miles. In the note given …
By RAY MAGLIOZZI
Dear Car Talk:
By VERN PARKER
Marvin Jackson knew he was looking for an Oldsmobile in first-rate condition, but it was becoming a challenging search when Jackson went to see an Oldsmobile for sale in Atlanta in early 2014.
By LARRY PRINTZ Tribune News Service (TNS)
- Updated
DORAL, Fla. - Until now, keeping up with the Joneses and their Tesla Model Y meant buying a, well, a Tesla Model Y. Or possibly the Hyundai Kona Electric Vehicle. But unless you live in a communist country, what's so great about buying the same vehicle as everyone else? It's like saying, "Ye…
By ERIC PETERS, Peters' Garage
- Updated
It used to be that most trucks came with big V-8s, leaf springs and solid axles. If you want such things in a new truck, you'll want to look at a heavy-duty truck such as the Ford F-250.
