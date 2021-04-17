Horoscopes

April 17, 2021
Living with Children: Advice on behavior issues

Q: My 3-year-old is prone to ear infections. When he has one, his behavior deteriorates considerably. He becomes disobedient and given to angry outbursts. When his ears are clear, he's generally delightful to be around. I'm reluctant to discipline him when his ears are hurting him, but I'd l…

Weighing pros and cons of taking sleeping pills

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm a 75-year-old male with a prostate the size of a Buick. I have to get up four to five times a night to urinate. After about the third time, I cannot get back to sleep. I can get about five hours before the problem occurs. My doctor prescribed 10 mg Ambien, and if I take h…

Alcohol consumption played tricks with routine bloodwork

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 55-year-old female. I have always been in excellent health, but this year, my routine bloodwork showed that my creatinine is 1.08 (high) and that my GFR is 58 (low). Can that be because I drank alcohol the night before my bloodwork? My 2019 test showed GFR 65 and creat…

ENGAGEMENT: McCauley-Carchedi

  • From staff reports

Debra McCauley has announced the engagement and forthcoming marriage of her daughter Ashley Danielle McCauley of Oil City to Alex John Carchedi of Poland, Ohio.

Usual cures for jock itch not responding

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have been suffering for some time with jock itch. The resulting scratching leaves my groin area and thighs abraded and oftentimes bleeding. In addition to the ketoconazole I've been prescribed, I have tried several over-the-counter sprays and ointments, to no avail. My doct…

+2
Edmunds: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E vs. 2020 Tesla Model Y

  • By JONATHAN ELFALAN Edmunds

The 2020 Tesla Model Y is an intriguing pick for an electric SUV. It has a relatively small footprint but provides cavernous passenger and cargo space. And with a current entry price of $43,190 including destination and handling fees, it's also one the most affordable electric SUVs around.

Motormouth: Easy fixes for frozen fuel door

  • By BOB WEBER

Q: You may be getting a lot of responses on this one. Subaru Legacys and Outbacks are prone to water freezing on the inside edge of the fuel fill door. It is more common on the Legacy. The solution is to insert a credit card in the space around the door and work it around the opening. Once f…

Bladder leaks continuously after hip replacement surgery

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a male, 83, and my bladder leaks continuously since I had a hip replacement surgery. The surgeon used a catheter during the surgery, and when it was first removed, I could not urinate. I went home with a new Foley catheter. Five days later, it was removed, and I have dri…

Ex-etiquette: Uproar over dad's new girlfriend

  • By JANN BLACKSTONE

Q. My son's mother and I have been in a custody battle ever since we broke up a year ago. We can't agree and she often won't let my son come see me when it's his turn to be at my house. A few months ago, I met a wonderful woman, and she has been at my home the last few times my son has been …

How to determine if UTI is new or just recurring

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have a problem with chronic urine infections. I am 78 years old, and suffer often from it. I frequently go to the bathroom five or six times during the night and feel pressure under my stomach. My doctor suggested a biopsy and found blood in my urine, which was later tested…

Sex, moderate exercise can lower heart risk

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: You recently discussed a study showing that you may be better off taking your high blood pressure medications at night to prevent heart attacks and strokes the following morning. I am a 55-year-old on high blood pressure medications, and my wife asked an interesting follow-up…

Living with Children: Here's the solution

A therapist takes a 10-year-old boy into what she calls "therapy." The young fellow is belligerently defiant toward his parents and throws titanic tantrums when things don't go his way. At school virtual, going on a year he's distractible and doesn't finish his work without being hovered ove…

Still take precautions after getting vaccine

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: Could you please provide your recommendations on how we should conduct ourselves after we get the COVID vaccine? Please include an explanation of how immune we actually will be. -- T.S.

Should I get vaccine if on immunotherapy?

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am currently on rituximab immunotherapy. I have had my first Moderna vaccine, and my second shot is scheduled in four weeks. My oncologist is not sure how the rituximab affects the immunization and the effectiveness of the vaccine. Can you explain how people on immunotherap…

CLASSIC CARS: 1988 Jaguar XJS convertible was low-mileage trade-in
CLASSIC CARS: 1988 Jaguar XJS convertible was low-mileage trade-in

  • By VERN PARKER

Any successful automobile salesman should be aware of the buying habits of his customers, including their idiosyncrasies. One such luxury car salesman at a Jaguar dealership was aware that every three years one of his discerning customers would trade-in her extremely low-mileage convertible …

Years of heavy drinking can increase risk of health issues

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I'd like to know what kind of damage to look out for after being a heavy drinker between the ages of 19 and 40, at which age the drinking slowed to a comparative trickle. I used to have many binge events plus regular consumption three to four nights a week and now have a coup…

Ex-etiquette: Painful custody dispute over grandchild

  • By JANN BLACKSTONE

Q. My daughter has had her daughter removed from her care because of some bad choices she made in the past, but the truth was she was an unfit parent. Child Protective Services placed the child with me and suggested I apply for guardianship. I did take the child, but I never officially appli…

Many negative tests followed by positive COVID antibody result

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I've had regular swab tests for COVID-19, which have always been negative. The last one was just a few days ago. I had an antibody test six weeks ago that also was negative, but my antibody test this time was strongly positive. I've been very careful about protecting myself a…

Take these steps to protect kidney health

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have had low GFR readings ranging from 53 to 37 for the past 15 years. I'm an 87-year-old female in good health. I do strength training and Pilates, and am quite active walking my dog and doing my own yardwork. I've had heart disease for 10 years with no symptoms, and echoc…

Tech Q&A: Colors, highlighting can make Windows 10 easier to see

  • By STEVE ALEXANDER Star Tribune (Minneapolis)

Q: Windows 10 has some color issues that make it hard for me to see things on the screen. My son says my best option is to use "High Contrast," which changes the screen colors to make them more discernible, but I don't find it that useful. I also have a hard time seeing highlighted items in …