- By JANN BLACKSTONE
-
Q. I lost my Thanksgiving this year and I'm afraid I'm going to lose my time over Christmas break, as well. My son and daughter, age 5 and 7, were scheduled to be with me, but because my mother lives with me and the state suggestion is to limit visitors over the holidays, their mom and I dec…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have had fatty liver for the past 10 years. To reverse it, I am trying to lose weight. Now I am 116 kilograms. I have heard that if someone has fatty liver and wants to lose weight, they should not lose more than 1.5 kg per week. This week, I lost 3 kg. What is your advice?…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 72-year-old man with an enlarged prostate. My PSA has varied over the past several years, between 2.8 and 3.5. I take Flomax.
- By STEVE ALEXANDER Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
-
Q: I take videos in the MP4 format on my Android phone, and they play back just fine. But when I send a 20- to 60-second video to my friends' phones (via Yahoo Mail or Facebook Messenger), the videos either won't play or play for only five to 10 seconds. What's wrong?
"Are you afraid of your child/children?" I query folks who testify to children who frequently engage in flagrant antisocial behavior tantrums, brazen disrespect, and belligerent disobedience being the top three.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I saw your recent article about a 57-year-old woman's question about herpes, and thought it would be good to reach out to see if you could help me. I am struggling to find good information about my new condition.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: You recently had a column about a person who measured his blood pressure several times a day. You also recommend home blood pressure cuffs. I have a question about the accuracy of blood pressure cuffs.
- By ERIC PETERS, Peters' Garage
-
How much are you willing to spend on a car to spend nothing on gas?
- By RAY MAGLIOZZI
-
Dear Car Talk:
- By VERN PARKER
-
Life was good for Heather York in 2002. She had recently graduated from college, married and had two young children. Then one day as she was driving home in her midsize car, York was struck from behind by another motorist and pushed into the vehicle in front of her. When the dust settled the…
- By BOB WEBER
-
Q: I would like to get your opinion on noise pollution on our streets and roads. There was a time in my youth when loud pipes on cycles and vehicles were illegal and given citations for modifying exhaust systems. Today loud noise is getting worse and why should a guy with his family sitting …
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: Is it advisable to get the Shingrix vaccine at the same time as the annual influenza vaccine? -- T.H.
Base price: $72,950
- By LARRY PRINTZ Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
There seems to be some impression that the best cars have rock-firm suspensions sure to shatter your vertebrae. Yes, a firm suspension provides exceptional cornering ability, but what works best on racetrack isn't always what works best in the real world, where clogged arteries and crumbling…
- By JIM MILLER
-
Dear Savvy Senior,
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: A recent column from a woman with recurrent chest pain and normal stress tests had me wondering: Could this be Prinzmetal angina? -- K.O.S.
- By JANN BLACKSTONE
-
Q. Is it acceptable to bring my new partner's gifts for my children into my ex's home after being asked not to?
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have some questions about my lab results. My doctor's office called to say all results were good and everything is fine. However, when I received the printout from the lab, I read several readings that alarmed me, including a hemoglobin A1C of 5.9% (flagged as high) and glu…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR ROACH: You seem to promote statins. How about statins for older people? A recent study from 2017 that appeared to be peer reviewed and well done found "no benefit was found when pravastatin was given for primary prevention to older adults with moderate hyperlipidemia and hypertension…
- By STEVE ALEXANDER Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
-
Q: Comcast has been providing its Xfinity internet customers with the Norton Security Online program for free. But it will drop Norton at the end of December and replace it with Comcast's own xFi Advanced Security. Will I need to add other protection for my computer? What's available?
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: What can I do to stay healthy in prison? We don't really get a good choice of food, but I try to eat as healthy as possible. My stress level is kind of high due to being on lockdown. I exercise five times a day. -- A.M.W.
Q: We have a 10-year-old daughter who runs our family. We allowed her to begin dictating to us when she began talking and it's just gone slowly downhill ever since. She manipulates us with shrieking tantrums, disrespect, and downright refusal to do what we tell her to do. We must have done s…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I would like your opinion about the need to lower blood pressure to the standard 120/80. I read the following in a scientific article: "Older people with preexisting vascular disease or circulation deficits, however, often need higher systolic pressure (around 130-140 mmHg) t…
- By ERIC PETERS, Peters' Garage
-
Really small crossovers are the new "in" thing - chiefly because bigger things can come inside taller packages.
- By VERN PARKER
-
Buick introduced a straight eight-cylinder engine in 1931, which occupied Buick engine compartments for the better part of the next three decades. But before that, going back to 1914, Buicks - including this 1930 Buick Series 40 business coupe with a rumble seat - were powered by six-cylinde…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: After five years, I still have questions after my husband (at the time) started getting more and more critical, until culminating in a few weeks where he started ranting, calling me profane names and leaving me emotionally depleted and confused. We had been married for 17 yea…
- By JAMES DULLEY
-
Dear Jim: When I build an addition on to my home, I plan to use rigid foam insulated sheathing on the outside. Will it harm the efficiency to use more nails and fasteners for a stronger wall? Barry H.
- By BRAD BERGHOLDT Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Q: Regarding my 2000 Acura model TL, I've been told my front light shields need cleaning. I am wondering what you would recommend for improving nighttime safety. I could clean them myself, but I was told that is hard work and I'm in my 80s. The car-wash does cleaning at $89. I am hoping ther…
- By MARK PHELAN Detroit Free Press (TNS)
-
Toyota dips a cautious toe into the electric-vehicle pool - again - with the capable 2021 RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid that just went on sale. Jump in. The electrons are fine.
