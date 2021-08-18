- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: Please explain the difference between probiotics and prebiotics? I know they are both helpful for the digestive system, but I'm not sure why. - A.B.
- By JIM MILLER
-
Dear Savvy Senior, How can you know when someone has sleep apnea? My husband has become such a terrible snorer that he wakes himself up at night, and he keeps me up too. - Tired Teri
“Fall in love with the masterpiece, and also the paint on the floor.”
Today is Wednesday, Aug. 18, the 230th day of 2021. There are 135 days left in the year.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: My husband suffers from trigeminal neuralgia. This is often very painful for months at a time, then the pain will stop for a few months before it begins again. He does not want to begin taking an antiseizure medication. Are there any natural remedies? - B.K.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
Q. Why does my boyfriend's ex have to be everywhere we go? She even goes to his kids' games when they are scheduled to be with him. I tell him she's not supposed to be around if the kids aren't scheduled to be with her, but he disagrees. I told him I was writing to you so he can hear how wro…
“A small act is worth a million thoughts.”
Today is Tuesday, Aug. 17, the 229th day of 2021. There are 136 days left in the year.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: My daughter is approximately 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds. She has been slowly putting on weight over the past several years. She is disabled, but she has been watching what she eats and working with a personal trainer to build strength. She takes several medic…
Q: Our 19-month-old is a very active little boy who flips out when things do not go his way. When he has a tantrum, we walk away or simply ignore him. Nonetheless, he will scream and flail about and has recently begun to bang his head on the floor, walls, doors, furniture, whatever. Is this …
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I had my thyroid removed in 2004 due to papillary carcinoma. I see an ear, nose and throat doctor once a year, at which time I have an ultrasound of my neck area. My primary care physician orders blood tests every three months to primarily determine if my levothyroxine dosage…
- By ELIZABETH IVELL
- Updated
"I pray that the God of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of glory, may give you a spirit of wisdom and revelation as you come to know him,so that, with the eyes of your heart enlightened, you may know what is the hope to which he has called you, what are the riches of his glorious inheritan…
- From staff reports
- Updated
Modified decree from Catholic bishop
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I read your recent column regarding asymptomatic atrial fibrillation. How does this differ from having a heart murmur? I have had a murmur for about 25 years, though it was not fully diagnosed until three years ago during an unrelated emergency room visit. Until recently, the…
Today is Friday, Aug. 13, the 225th day of 2021. There are 140 days left in the year.
“Patience is bitter, but its fruit is sweet.”
- By BOB WEBER
-
Q: We've lived in Las Vegas for 17 years and I have learned about vehicle batteries. Back East we thought it was cold that killed vehicle batteries. It may be the heat out here that destroys them. When I need one, I buy the absolute cheapest one that will fit. They last 2-3 years, no matter …
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have COPD, and my doctor explains that the trouble is that my lungs do not expel the full amount of the breath I take in. This prevents the full oxygen intake from my breath. My question is, Do commercial oxygen generators serve any purpose if the full amount of oxygen supp…
- Cindi Power
-
Today is Thursday, Aug. 12, the 224th day of 2021. There are 141 days left in the year.
Dylan Hall learned to drive in a 1971 Pontiac Firebird. With help from family friend Kenny Moyer, along with the use of Moyer’s 1971 Pontiac Firebird, the teenager soon mastered the floor-mounted gear selector lever of the automatic transmission and other driving skills.
Dear Car Talk:
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: Three years ago, I turned 60 and received my first dose of Shingrix. I had a highly unpleasant reaction, with fever and flulike symptoms. I did not return for the second dose until last week, so although I have had two doses, they are three years apart. Do I need to get anoth…
- By JIM MILLER
-
Dear Savvy Senior, Can you recommend some good smartphones for older seniors? I would like to get my 78-year-old mother to upgrade to a smartphone but want something that's easy for her to see and use. - Shopping Around
- Cindi Power
-
How much is a $60k Mustang worth?
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DR. ROACH WRITES: I have written many columns on COVID-19, which has become a major cause of death and disability in all of North America and the world. I have consistently recommended the available vaccines, and tried to identify their (modest) risks and (dramatic) effectiveness. Recently, …
- By JANN BLACKSTONE
-
Q. I had a miserable 10 years with my ex. We tried counseling, but my ex stopped it when things got too close for comfort. I am convinced she is a narcissist. She checks all the boxes. Would this be enough of a reason to get sole custody of my kids? What's good ex-etiquette?
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 86-year-old woman, and my sister is 91. We are both in good health, with normal health issues for people our age. My question is that we both have contracts with crematory companies, but we also intend to be organ donors. Will they really use organs from people our ag…
- Updated
It seems to be generally true that as one gets older, the habit of reminiscing develops. Looking back seems to be a function of getting closer to the final curtain. The closer the latter, the more of the former in which one indulges. In that regard, I indulge in an optimistic amount.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
- Updated
DEAR DR. ROACH: I visited my oncologist yesterday for a follow-up after breast cancer treatment five years ago. My bloodwork was normal, but I have lost 30 pounds over the past year. This was an on purpose: Weight loss came via counting calories and exercising. My doctor is concerned and wan…
- From staff reports
- Updated
Food pantry changes hours
Most Viewed Articles
-
Venango County Fair ends with a bang and a crash
-
Overnight news: Oil City man dies in Bredinsburg Road crash
-
Man, woman decapitated after car slams into big rig on 5 Freeway in California
-
Grammy-winning folk singer-songwriter Nanci Griffith dies
-
OC man facing more than 300 charges for sexual assaults
-
Woman wanted on warrants now facing new drug charge
-
‘The White Lotus’ drops a bomb in its wild finale. We break it all down
-
Minnesota Academy for Deaf grad Daniel Durant ready to make a splash on screen with 'CODA'
-
Review: John David Washington’s ‘Beckett’ character belongs in a drama, but finds himself in a thriller
-
Review: John David Washington can't outrun lame tropes in 'Beckett'
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
Head Jr. High Football Coach . Employment shall be on the…
Harry Potter Hogwarts Express - new still in original pac…
Looking for a reliable babysitter Monday-Sunday in my Oil…
Lrg 1 BR apt 530 Main St, Strattanville. $525/mo. (814)764-5131
Never used apartment size couch - light plaid, $300. Call…
Oil City Area School District has an opening for a Long-T…
Oil City - Multi Family Yard Sale - 603 Mitchell Ave - Fr…
Part-time Instructional Assistant, M-F, 6.5 hours/day, 18…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Scoreboard
-
Scoreboard for 8-12-21
-
Bikers race to Two Mile
-
Lehigh River offers plenty for bikers and paddlers
-
Former Clarion U. grappler takes bronze at Olympics
-
Keystone's Bowser named to MaxPreps softball squad
-
District 9 Football League's annual media day returns
-
Scoreboard for 8-11-21
-
Scoreboard for 8-7-21
-
Bell captures five medals at Keystone State Games
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
OC man facing more than 300 charges for sexual assaults
-
Woman wanted on warrants now facing new drug charge
-
OC man charged with child endangerment, assault
-
Oil City man dies in Bredinsburg Road crash
-
OC man charged for retail theft
-
Seneca house fire
-
Franklin woman charged for walking naked in town
-
Ex-Meadville man sentenced in child-exploitation case
-
Friday crashes
-
OC man facing rape, other sex assault charges
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
Man, woman decapitated after car slams into big rig on 5 Freeway in California
-
Man who invited the world to funeral of wife killed in El Paso Walmart shooting dies 2 years later
-
Maryland's virus state of emergency expected to end Sunday
-
After years of suspicion, reckoning for high-flying R. Kelly
-
Texas Capitol building floods during storm
-
Mac Engel: Dallas Cowboys defense suffers major loss, and could be dealing with another
-
Maryland woman dies in car wreck that leads to house damage
-
Franklin County Coroner's autopsy confirms 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant was shot 4 times
-
Pelosi faces new threat from Dem moderates in budget fight
-
‘I don’t know where to begin:’ Police in Florida release frantic 911 calls after toddler shoots mom on Zoom call