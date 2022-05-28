HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, May 28, 2022 — People are drawn to you because you’re interesting, friendly and entertaining. Personally, you have a busy, analytical mind. You observe a lot. This year, you have a strong zest for life! This is why you will socialize more and explore warm friendships with others. You might gain public recognition.
The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult
“Is anyone among you suffering? Then he must pray. Is anyone cheerful? He is to sing praises. Is anyone among you sick? Then he must call for the elders of the church and they are to pray over him, anointing him with oil in the name of the Lord; and the prayer offered in faith will restore t…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, May 30, 2022 — You are attractive and friendly. You have a winning style that people like. People also like you because you are genuinely interested in them. Stay light on your feet this year, because it’s an exciting year full of change. Have the courage to explor…
I thought I knew all about the information that consumer reporting agencies were collecting on me. Then I discovered The Work Number — a database that reports every paycheck I’ve received from my company, with net and gross amounts, going back to my hire date six years ago.
Dear Dr. Roach: As I’ve aged (I am 88), I’ve noticed that my handwriting is getting smaller and smaller. Sometimes I can’t even read my own notes or those of other elderly friends. Why does this happen? — V.V.M.
Dear Dr. Roach: We are learning a lot about short-term to long-term impacts from COVID-19, especially on the cardiovascular system. But we don’t hear about “long flu” or similar impacts. Is that because COVID really is different, or is it more the case that we have billions of people affecte…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, May 27, 2022 — It’s your nature is to be adventurous and stimulating, which is why you are friendly, curious and energetic about life. You love to explore new ideas and are an excellent communicator. This year will be a quieter year for you, in large measure becaus…
BALTIMORE (TNS) — When Stacey Martin, an Army sergeant, gets home at night, she finds Autumn, her dog, by the door, sitting at attention — except for her tail, which quivers in anticipation. Martin can hardly wait, either. It’s a treasured time for both.
Domesticated pets may have evolved from wild animals, but it has been some time since dogs were needed to hunt like wolves or domesticated cats had to survive like wild leopards or tigers. While pets can enjoy time outdoors, it’s important to avoid leaving them to their own devices for too l…
Pet ownership can be both joyous and challenging. Every pet misbehaves from time to time, but when behavior issues become part of daily life, pet owners may be wringing their hands wondering how to get to the root of the problem.
Pets are beloved members of the family. Pets provide unconditional love and companionship to their owners. When a pet goes missing, it can be devastating for their owners, who want to bring their companion animals home to safety as soon as possible.
It’s no accident that the bestselling Cadillac model right now is very much like the models that used to define what a Cadillac was — back when Cadillac sold more luxury cars than any other luxury car brand.
The first of the two-seat Ford Thunderbirds came out in model year 1955, with a few refinements and improvements being made in the following years before the four-passenger Thunderbirds were introduced in 1958.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, May 26, 2022 — You are a dedicated, hard worker with focus. You’re observant and insightful about others. Although you appear lighthearted, you are philosophical and serious. This is the first year of a nine-year cycle for you. It’s time to explore new opportunit…
Q: I’ve seen online a so-called EcoChip, which is supposed to reduce fuel consumption by up to 55%. Is this legit? Does it work? It plugs into the car’s onboard diagnostic system. Will using it void my OEM or my extended warranty? Thanks, your thoughts would be greatly appreciated! J.M., Flo…
Dear Dr. Roach: Please advise: Do our bodies “reject” certain foods as we get older? I am a healthy, slender 70-year-old woman on no medications. For several years now, I can’t eat anything made of corn or oats (to name a couple). I get an irritation in my throat and mucus buildup, which dri…
Dear Savvy Senior, My wife and I planning to travel much more frequently in retirement and are very interested in educational trips and adventures. Can you recommend any groups or firms that specialize in this type of travel geared towards retirees? Love to Learn
Dear Dr. Roach: My blood pressure crept up on me, and I went on medication. I had been eating what I thought was a healthy diet to keep my blood pressure in check. My nutritionist suggested to me I back off my handful of almonds daily and check my intake of other foods high in oxalates. Two …
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, May 25, 2022 — You’re pretty cool because you don’t let much bother you. You are relaxed in social situations because you are talkative and witty. Privately, you are surprisingly serious. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means it’s …
Demand for travel has returned to pre-pandemic levels just in time for travel’s hottest season — summer. National parks, Mexico and other resort destinations have surging demand, making them less-than-ideal destinations for budget-conscious travelers. Instead, deal seekers should go to places that have been slow to recover, such as Italy and Greece. Last-minute deals can be found on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars, but you risk zero availability by waiting too long to book. Meanwhile, flights should be booked now — but only if the airfare has flyer-friendly change and cancellation policies. In short: Flexibility remains key.
The annual sunflower is a pollinator-friendly plant that makes a bold, tall, cheerful statement in the garden. For some, it's also taken on new meaning this year as a symbol of embattled Ukraine, the world's leading producer of the plant. Sunflowers are grown commercially mainly for snacks and sunflower oil. They've also become popular in recent years among tourists looking for farms and fields where they can take selfies standing shoulder-deep in sunflowers. It's easy to grow sunflowers at home. Shorter varieties can even be grown in containers. Pick a sunny spot and wait until the danger of first frost has passed in your region before putting sunflowers in the ground.
Outdoor living has come a long way since throwing a blanket down for a family picnic. Advances in exterior features have made al fresco relaxation as much a part of everyday life as spending time in your kitchen or living room.