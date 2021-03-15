- By STEVE ALEXANDER Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
-
Q: My Samsung Galaxy phone won't play the sound on YouTube videos when it's connected by Bluetooth to my car, a 2016 Fiat 500. I can get sound for other things, such as map directions or phone calls. I think the problem is in the car's Bluetooth connection, but the Fiat dealer has been of no…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm a 76-year-old man who was treated for prostate cancer starting in summer 2017. Following radiation therapy, I was given Lupron injections every six months for two years. It's been two years since my last injection, but I still experience hot flashes as a result. Will thes…
Misusing terminology is not simply a matter of semantics. A person who confuses the meaning of words is likely to behave accordingly.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: After my wife and I receive both shots of the COVID-19 vaccine can we resume our gym classes and return to restaurants? We are both in good health. She is 68 and I am 70. - G.G.
- By RYAN BURGE, The Conversation
-
One of the most consequential stories in American religion in recent years is the rapid and seemingly unceasing rise of "nones" - those who respond to questions about their religious affiliation by indicating that they are atheists, agnostics or "nothing in particular."
- By ELIZABETH IVELL
-
"I will make of you a great nation, and I will bless you, and make your name great, so that you will be a blessing. I will bless those who bless you, and the one who curses you I will curse; and in you all the families of the earth shall be blessed.'" Genesis 12:2-3
- From staff reports
-
Mission Conference continues
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: You have written about PPIs such as Prilosec, which I have successfully taken for over 10 years to fight a severe case of GERD with a small hiatal hernia.
- By ERIC PETERS, Peters' Garage
-
Electric cars are being aggressively promoted, but the technical problems remain significant. While their range on a charge has increased, they still can't travel as far as a gas-powered car - and recharging them takes much longer than refueling a gas-engine car.
- By RAY MAGLIOZZI
-
Dear Car Talk:
- By BOB WEBER
-
Q: We have a 2015 Subaru Forester XL. The label on the gas cap "recommends" premium gas. Is it really that important to pay for premium?
- By VERN PARKER
-
Soon after graduating from college Tom McQueen let his heart, not his head, dictate his choice of transportation - a 1987 Mercedes-Benz 560SL painted Signal Red. He recalls buying it in December 1987 and selling it in February 1992.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: Sixty years ago, I married into a family that included a woman doctor in the generation before mine. My mother-in-law was always lamenting that she had never understood a little ditty that Aunt Doctor would always say: "Oranges are gold in the morning, silver at noon, and lea…
- By JIM MILLER
-
Dear Savvy Senior,
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 66-year-old man. I take medicine for blood pressure, atrial fibrillation and asthma. Three of my medications (diltiazem, carvedilol, albuterol) say that they can cause driving problems. My problem is that over the past two years, I have been having anxiety problems whi…
- By JANN BLACKSTONE
-
Q. I am very close to my adult children - and their father, as well. He and I settled our issues long ago which made co-parenting easy and co-grandparenting lovely. My ex-boyfriend didn't get it, kept away from my children and got very short whenever I spoke to their father. It made holidays…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm not able to get any straight answers from the doctors about a serious issue my husband is having. He was diagnosed in August 2019 with bladder cancer. In early September 2019, the tumor, part of the lining and end of the ureter were removed and tested, and we were told th…
- By STEVE ALEXANDER Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
-
Q: When my car and my Samsung Galaxy S5 phone connect via Bluetooth, the phone's notification alert tone goes off every 15 seconds. But when I check the phone, there are no notification messages. What can I do?
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 75-year-old woman who has been suffering from four to five bouts of hot flashes with night sweats (about every two hours from bedtime until morning) since I stopped taking HRT at age 62. I haven't had an uninterrupted night's sleep since then, and I rarely wake up feel…
- By BRUCE ALPERT, Kaiser Health News
-
DALLAS (TNS) - The Rev. Jose Luis Garayoa survived typhoid fever, malaria, a kidnapping and the Ebola crisis as a missionary in Sierra Leone, only to die of COVID-19 after tending to the people of his Texas church who were sick from the virus and the grieving family members of those who died.
- From staff reports
-
Drug addiction seminar
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I read your recent column on glaucoma with interest. Can you comment on "low pressure glaucoma"? My intraocular pressure was about 15-16 (normal), but my optic nerve was greatly enlarged. Eyedrops lowered that to about 10, but questions about why the nerve is so enlarged and …
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 58-year-old healthy female. I am 6 feet tall, and weigh 130 pounds. My last blood pressure reading was 100/58. I have Raynaud's phenomenon. I exercise every day (walk, bike, snowshoe).
- By LARRY PRINTZ Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
In a culture where nonconformity is the only conformity, and vulgarity and coarseness are trendy, trendiness sells. So it's no surprise that Nissan's most popular product is the Nissan Rogue, at least if you consider its name. Yet there's nothing rogue about it. Its popularity stems from the…
Base price: $25,650-$36,830
- By ERIC PETERS, Peters' Garage
-
Here's an oddball thing: Fiat - the Italian small car brand - currently sells only one new car, the 2021 500X.
- By JAMES DULLEY
-
Dear Jim: I need some additional insulation in my attic and I plan to use fiberglass batts. It will require quite a bit of cutting and fitting. What is a good way to cut fiberglass insulation crisply and straight? - Sean M.
- By VERN PARKER
-
Years ago, Jason Javaras owned a 1990 Lincoln Mark VII, an automobile his wife especially enjoyed. However, the pair eventually sold the car.
- By RAY MAGLIOZZI
-
Dear Car Talk:
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: In your recent column about the COVID-19 vaccine, you review the Pfizer vaccine results along with your suggested approach. You say: "People with a history of COVID-19 infection benefitted from the vaccine just as much as those without, suggesting no natural immunity was pres…
