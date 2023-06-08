Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Showers early, then cloudy in the afternoon. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High near 65F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.