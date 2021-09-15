HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 — You have a strong zest for life. You are loyal to relationships, and romance is important to you. People often seek out your advice, comfort and support. You are a sensitive person with the courage to follow your own calling.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

They Said It

“I really think a champion is defined not by their wins but by how they can recover when they fall.”

Many older adults face balance problems

  • Joe Henderson

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 79 years old, male and in good shape. The only medication I take is 20 mg of Lipitor daily. Approximately five years ago, I fell off a small ladder. The fall was caused because I lost my balance. From that time on, my balance has worsened. I notice that when I lose my ba…

  • Joe Henderson

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 — You are confident and easygoing. You have a natural warmth when dealing with others. You have common sense, grit and determination. Many of you have high ideals. This is a happier year! The pace is lighter and more fun-loving. You are more involved…

They Said It

“Courage is very important. Like a muscle, it is strengthened by use.”

They Said It

“Nobody has ever measured, not even poets, how much the heart can hold.”

Road Test: Ford Bronco Sport
Road Test: Ford Bronco Sport

  • Cindi Power

The resurrected Ford Bronco gets all the press. But there’s another Bronco that may warrant your attention if you’d like something a bit less aggressive — and significantly less expensive.

They Said It

“Too many of us are not living our dreams because we are living our fears.”

Unvaccinated hairdresser may be too close for comfort

DEAR DR. ROACH: My hairdresser is being evasive about whether she has been vaccinated for COVID. She does not wear a mask. I am vaccinated, and I want everyone else to be as well, to avoid more harmful strains of the disease. I’m 67 and have underlying conditions. Should I find a new hairdre…

They Said It

“You can’t use up creativity. The more you use, the more you have.”

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 — You are sensitive to your surroundings and extremely observant. You are capable, organized, hardworking and competent in whatever you do. In fact, at times you’re a perfectionist. You might be in the public eye.

Horoscopes for Sept. 4

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 — You are creative and talented. You have excellent business savvy; plus, you are spiritual. You notice details.

Waiting for the return of your hacked Facebook account

Q: I received a text from Facebook saying that someone was trying to get into my account. I could either say it was me accessing the account, or that it wasn’t me and I wanted to sign out. I chose the latter, and now I can’t get back into my account. I tried to change my password, but when F…

Primary progressive aphasia is a type of dementia

DEAR DR. ROACH: About a year ago, my 77-year-old wife started to have some trouble speaking, and in some cases remembering or forming words. It’s not so bad that you don’t understand her and it’s not constant. But it’s there just the same. The family thought she may have had a TIA, as at the…

Horoscopes for Sept. 6

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Sept. 6, 2021 — You are an excellent listener, yet very persuasive. You are compassionate and caring. As someone who is independent, you are active and need stimulation. Use this year to figure out what makes you happy.

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 — You are passionate and confident and always willing to work hard for your achievements. You are also organized and an excellent problem-solver.