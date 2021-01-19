- By JANN BLACKSTONE
-
Q. I live a very comfortable life, married to an absolutely great guy and all the ex's - his and mine - get along just fine. The problem is every time my husband's ex's new husband is not around, she starts with the "remember the good old days" stories. She doesn't do it if her husband is pr…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: You once wrote a column on chronic cough and suggested a medication that might be useful in treating this. Would you please remind me of the drug name? I have an elderly mother who suffers daily with this affliction. She can no longer have a conversation or speak on the phone…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 79-year-old woman in reasonably good health. I am very active and do everything I can for my health. Whenever I feel a cold coming on (which is rare), I have pain on the left side of my throat when I swallow and get a stabbing pain in my head every 5-10 seconds. I worr…
Q: I teach 3- and 4-year-olds in a childcare center in Australia. I always have a few difficult children in any group and the book in which you describe Alpha Speech ["The Well-Behaved Child"] has been very helpful. My disciplinary options are limited to separating a misbehaving child out of…
- Updated
ROME (AP) - Pope Francis changed church law Monday to explicitly allow women to do more things during Mass, granting them access to the most sacred place on the altar, while continuing to affirm that they cannot be priests.
- By JOHN FRIEDLUND
- Updated
What's the use of hearing if we don't listen? Wow! What a question. Our sense of hearing is a gift from God. Are we good stewards of this gift? Do we realize that the art of listening is a gift of love that we give to others?
- Updated
March for Life event set
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I tested positive for COVID about six weeks ago. I had very mild symptoms for about 24 hours. I lost my sense of taste and smell. My senses are slowly returning, but now I constantly have a strange taste in my mouth. I can't tell if it's a metallic taste or not. Eating, drink…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: We have friends who got the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine believing it will help with exposure to COVID-19. What are your thoughts on their thinking? -- P.H.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 72-year-old female with MGUS. I was just diagnosed with an ulcer, Barrett's esophagus, GERD and a hiatal hernia of 8 cm. My surgeon has put me on high-dose Prilosec and Carafate before bed. My oncologist has given the OK for surgery for the hernia, but friends have tol…
- By RAY MAGLIOZZI
-
Ford Escape shakes at idle
- By VERN PARKER
-
When Scott Phillips was in high school he drove a very-used Oldsmobile F-85 Sedan, which became abandoned when he left to attend George Mason University in Fairfax, Virgina.
- By ERIC PETERS, Peters' Garage
-
2021 Chevrolet Camaro
- By BOB WEBER
-
Q: In a recent column you responded to R.W. from Minnetonka, Minn., that he should not need spark plug replacement of the platinum tipped plugs until the manufacturer recommended 60,000 miles. One thing that is often not considered is that over time, the dissimilar metals in the aluminum hea…
Base price: $37,500
- By MARK PHELAN Detroit Free Press (TNS)
-
Building a world-class sport sedan is tougher than it looks. Of course, that's true of everything from making an omelet to setting a broken bone, but a smart, focused student can generally master either of those in less than a decade.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm 64 and thin, on no medications and had my bloodwork done. Cholesterol showed 226 total, HDL 77, triglycerides 79, LDL 131, glucose 94. My blood pressure is usually about 90/60, and I have never smoked.
- By JIM MILLER
-
Dear Savvy Senior,
- By JANN BLACKSTONE
-
Q. My husband's ex asked me what we bought their son for Christmas. Because he and his dad love baseball, I told her we bought him a jersey and tickets to a game when their team comes into town. She has remarried and celebrates Hanukkah with her new husband and wanted her son to participate …
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I would like to know how to treat arthritis. I have been using Voltaren per my doctor's orders, but it does not seem to be helping much. I have also been taking ibuprofen, but I am afraid of stomach bleeding. The arthritis is in my wrists and thumb. I can hardly open a doorkn…
- By STEVE ALEXANDER Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
-
Q: I have about 500 3.5-inch floppy disks, and some Commodore computer equipment. Does anyone have a use for these things, or is the landfill the best solution? -Robert Anderson, Bloomington, Minn.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DR. ROACH WRITES: In a previous column, I deferred making a recommendation about a COVID-19 vaccine until more data were available. The Food and Drug Administration has now made the safety and efficacy data publicly available for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. It has been approved and already …
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: Two years ago, I received the high-dose flu vaccine at my doctor's office. It resulted in a severe case of SIRVA bursitis in my shoulder. I suffered for three months, taking Tylenol after getting two shots of steroid from my orthopedic surgeon and physical therapy. Since then…
- From staff reports
-
Missionary to speak
- By GORDON RIXON, The Conversation
-
Making and breaking New Year's resolutions is a familiar and discouraging annual ritual for many people.
Q:Our son is 7 years old and in the second grade. His school went virtual this past spring and we see no end to it, not in the near term at least. When he was going to a brick-and-mortar schoolhouse, he did very well. Close to the top of his class, in fact. Ever since last spring, however, h…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I read your recent response to a question about the efficacy of brain supplements. You note there is a paucity of published data, and that there is "no consistent evidence" that supplements help, except perhaps vitamin E.
- By ERIC PETERS, Peters' Garage
-
Lincoln won't be making the Continental sedan after the end of this model year - or any sedans at all, after this year.
- By LARRY PRINTZ Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
DALLAS - How hungry are you?
- By RAY MAGLIOZZI
-
Dear Car Talk:
Most Viewed Articles
-
Woman pulled from river
-
Woman pulled from river in Oil City
-
Elegant West End home in OC featured in New York Times
-
Hospital outlines vaccine plans
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
Keystone superintendent to step down on Jan. 29
-
Fiber line damaged
-
Out of the Archives: Army Store was popular OC business
-
Deep Hollow residents renew push for action at junkyard
-
Today marks 10 years honoring woman who always helped OC
Bulletin
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
Anticipated Full-time Custodial/Maintenance Clarion Count…
CITY OF FRANKLIN PART-TIME FINANCE CLERK The City of Fran…
Kiln dried hardwood oak, cherry, maple, black walnut, ash…
Look for anyone interested in construction/concrete field…
Frampton Heath Station 200 South 5th Ave. Clarion has off…
LEGAL NOTICE LETTERS TESTAMENTARY have been granted in th…
Letters of Administration have been granted in the Estate…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Panthers upend Wolves
-
Rockets swim past Knights
-
Scoreboard for 1-14-21
-
Knights double up Cardinals to stay perfect
-
Knights decked by Cardinals
-
Scoreboard for 1-16-21
-
Eggleton named Central Clarion football head coach
-
Franklin's boys, girls claim victory on hardwood
-
Franklin grapplers drop opener
-
Bashor leads Knights past Tigers
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
1 hurt in Victory crash
-
Accident details clarified
-
Police investigate rape
-
Franklin woman taken to hospital after crash
-
Woman facing numerous charges for attacks on teens at skating rink
-
Man accused of assaulting boy at playground in OC
-
1 person transported after crash
-
OC man charged after controlled drug buy
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
Expecting trouble, DC locks down a week before inauguration
-
Pelosi's nine impeachment managers hope to 'finish the job'
-
Estonia's PM resigns over corruption scandal in his party
-
Cowboys for Trump leader arrested over US Capitol riot
-
Search continues for Oregon woman swept away in mudslide
-
Xi asks Starbucks' Schultz to help repair US-China ties
-
Inauguration Day also is move in/out day at the White House
-
Trump impeachment trial to focus on his attacks on election
-
Comparison between Capitol siege, BLM protests is denounced
-
More backlash for GOP's Hawley as Loews Hotel cancels event