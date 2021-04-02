- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: What is celiac artery compression syndrome? I'm told I have this, and it's causing an aneurysm that needs to get repaired. I found out on a scan taken for another reason. I have had some pain after eating. -- I.J.M.
- By RAY MAGLIOZZI
Dear Car Talk:
- By VERN PARKER
In May of 1996, while attending an imported car show in Pennsylvania, Don Smith spotted for sale a 1959 Austin-Healey Bugeye Sprite, which at 37 years of age, was about Smith's own age at the time.
- By ERIC PETERS, Peters' Garage
They don't make the great cars anymore.
- By JAMES DULLEY
Dear Jim: We have a large family and use much hot water. I cannot afford to have a solar water heating system installed, but I would like to make some type of solar water heater myself. What do you suggest? - Michael F.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: My doctor is insisting I take cholesterol medicine after I've refused to take it for years. I am 66 years old, and my total cholesterol is 301 (triglycerides 76, HDL 83 and LDL 206). He has prescribed rosuvastatin, 20 mg a day. I feel with my triglycerides and my HDL being go…
DEAR DR. ROACH: My doctor is insisting I take cholesterol medicine after I've refused to take it for years. I am 66 years old, and my total cholesterol is 301 (triglycerides 76, HDL 83 and LDL 206). He has prescribed rosuvastatin, 20 mg a day. I feel with my triglycerides and my HDL being go…
- By JIM MILLER
Dear Savvy Senior,
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have had over 50 vaccinations in my life (I'm 78), most of them while I was in the military. I have often wondered how the vaccine spreads throughout the body, as the shots are almost always given in the upper arm. I would welcome your explanation of what exactly takes plac…
- By JANN BLACKSTONE
Q. I have been living with my boyfriend for 3 years. He has two adult children from a previous marriage. His adult daughter who is married with two children, ages 6 and 8, is turning 30 and they are all going away for the weekend to celebrate. I am not invited. They say it is because I have …
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 78-year-old woman. Last September I had severe pain in my right hand. The pain was so bad that I had to go to the emergency room, where they did an MRI. Results showed I have cervical radiculopathy, a pinched nerve in my neck. They put me on hydrocodone and prednisone.…
- By STEVE ALEXANDER Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
Q: My phone, a Google Pixel 3 XL, used to be able to play the directions from Google Maps through its wireless connection to my 2016 Toyota RAV4. But a couple of years ago that quit working, and now I can't even get Google Maps directions on my phone unless I turn the car off first. However,…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 75 years old with good vision. Recently, my optometrist noticed a few tiny spots that could signal the start of macular degeneration, and urged me to start taking vitamins to possibly slow the onset. I started taking Bausch and Lomb's PreserVision supplement. It seems th…
What, pray tell, is COVID parenting? I need to know because over the past few months, several journalists have asked if I have any COVID-parenting suggestions. I went online and, sure enough, a fair number of so-called "parenting experts" are advising parents on how to "survive" shutdowns, a…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: My mother was diagnosed with right frontal lobe meningioma 17 years ago when she was 83 years old. Surgery was successful in that most of it was removed and it was found to be nonmalignant. The doctor told us he couldn't remove it completely, and that it was a very slow-growi…
- By BOB WEBER
Q Ethanol-free gasoline is available where I live, but at added cost. I have a car that I store over the winter and I fill it with ethanol-free, since I've heard that the ethanol in gas can break down quickly. Is there any benefit to using ethanol-free in my daily drivers, a 2019 BMW X3 and …
- By BOB WEBER Tribune News Service (TNS)
Q: How is it that pure antifreeze freezes at about zero degrees F and water freezes at 32 degrees F, yet when a 50/50 mixture of each, the mixture freezes around 36 degrees below zero. Understood that is for sea level.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: My doctor recently retired, my new one is very concerned about my systolic blood pressure, which was 150. I made quarterly visits to my old doctor, who never had a comment about my pressure numbers. My new doctor wants me on medication, and we agreed I would buy a home blood …
- By RAY MAGLIOZZI
Dear Car Talk:
- By ERIC PETERS, Peters' Garage
It used to be easy to review trucks.
- By RYAN ZUMMALLEN Edmunds
RV and trailer sales greatly increased this summer as consumers sought out vacations while remaining socially distant during the pandemic. But what's the best vehicle to tow them?
- By VERN PARKER
Fifty years ago, a 1964 Corvair Monza Spyder convertible painted Tuxedo Black with a white top and a red interior was purchased by a man in Minnesota. The base price of the 2,580-pound turbocharged flat-six-cylinder, rear-engine car was $2,811. Only 4,761 such models were manufactured.
- By JIM MILLER
Dear Savvy Senior,
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome. Is it safe for me to get the COVID-19 vaccine or will getting the vaccine make my tachycardia or other symptoms worse? -- K.K.
- By JANN BLACKSTONE
Q. My partner and I met a few years ago. He had been married for a few years and continues to share a business with his ex after they divorced. Over the past year his ex split from her boyfriend and it appears to me that my partner and his ex are now far too close for comfort. He refers to h…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I participated in a research study and received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Nov. 30. I have lab-confirmed antibodies. Gyms are known to be especially susceptible to the virus spreading, but is it reasonably safe to return to the gym after having the vaccine …
- By STEVE ALEXANDER Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
Q: My iPhone XS, now 26 months old, has a ringing problem, even though it's never been dropped or damaged. The phone often doesn't ring or vibrate when I receive a call. So, unless I'm looking at the screen when the call arrives, I miss it. But this doesn't happen on every call. A Verizon te…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 73-year-old male with continued pain in my right foot and ankle for the past five years. I try to stay active by golfing two days a week in season, and I walk 3 miles four times weekly around the neighborhood. The pain started about five years ago after a very active w…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a senior citizen with a history of glaucoma. My right eye has clouded up over time, but I still have vision in it. Is there any way I can cut down or eliminate the cloudiness? My doctor says there is not. Second opinion, please! - D.S.
