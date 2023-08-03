HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023 — You are charming, sensitive and sometimes dramatic. You are generous and an excellent networker. This year is the final year of a nine-year cycle, which means it’s time to let go of people and places that are holding you back. This is not loss. This is lightening up!
The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult
Dear Savvy Senior, Is regular heartburn or acid reflux anything to worry about? I eat a lot of Rolaids throughout the day to help manage it, but it’s gotten worse with age and it keeps me up at night too. What can you tell me? Belching Bob
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 63-year-old man. At a recent visit to my endocrinologist for my annual thyroid check (I have Hashimoto’s disease), I revealed that I have been suffering from fatigue and erectile dysfunction. After additional blood work was performed, my doctor indicated that I have lo…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023 — You are energetic, well organized and have clear goals. You think for yourself, and you have your own set of values. This year you are receiving recognition for your past efforts. Expect a raise, a promotion, an award, kudos and acknowledgement. Y…
Q. I live about 200 miles from my kids. They live with their mother, and I see them the third weekend of each month and during school breaks. The weekend visits are very stressful. I come into town, but they always have things planned, like a baseball or soccer game, and their mother is the …
DEAR DR. ROACH: Have you ever heard of a “low blood pressure stroke”? That was my husband’s (incorrect) diagnosis several years back when he suddenly could not move his arms and legs. He was told that not enough oxygen was getting to his spine. (His blood pressure is historically low, usuall…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 — You are passionate and independent and have strong opinions. You are also a natural leader and very happy in that role. This year is the time for reflection and exploring your spiritual or religious beliefs. It is a time of learning and perhaps teaching.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, July 31, 2023 — You are a keen observer of others and life around you. Your communication skills are superb, and you make insightful observations. This year is the final year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means it’s time to let go of anything or anyone who is…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, July 29, 2023 — You are full of positive energy and are civic-minded or involved with your community. This is because you are basically a giver. Learn to respect your own judgment. In fact, this is a year of learning and teaching for you. Make time to explore you…
DEAR DR. ROACH: My wife (age 59) has very poor leg strength. This has been the case for a number of years now, and her deceased mother had similar problems. Walking up a flight of stairs, especially if they are somewhat steep, can be a real challenge for her. She is not overweight and is, ot…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, July 28, 2023 — You are independent, competitive and adventurous! You want to prove that you’ve got what it takes. This is a year of service for you, which means you will make a difference in the lives of others. This also means it’s important to take care of yours…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I’ve been having constipation issues and allergic reactions to some food for so long. When I do research on these issues, I look for natural ways to heal my body. But one of the most debated topics I see is on psyllium husk and whether you are able to take it daily for long-t…
Both the Honda CR-V hybrid and Kia Sportage Hybrid have been redesigned for 2023. The CR-V has enjoyed its time as the king of small SUVs, but the Kia Sportage and its new hybrid model are impressive, to say the least. Does it have what it takes to overthrow the CRV’s reign? Edmunds experts …
Q: I just bought a new car and plan to keep it for a long time. How often should I be applying wax to my car? Someone told me with the new paint finishes, wax applications are a thing of the past. True? M.J., Western Springs, Illinois
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, July 27, 2023 — You are a keen observer of the human condition and insightful about others around you. However, you can appear detached because you’re careful. Exciting changes will take place this year that might bring you more personal freedom. Stay flexible so…
DEAR DR. ROACH: In a recent column, you noted that “atorvastatin can increase blood sugar.” Is this true of all statins? If not, are there statins that are better or safer for someone with diabetes in the family? — M.C.W.
I just purchased a new Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric car and love it. I use the highest level of regenerative braking, so the car slows down quite a bit every time I lift my foot off the accelerator, and I rarely have to use the brake pedal.
Dear Savvy Senior, Are there any services that you recommend that can help families resolve elder parent caregiving conflicts? My 86-year-old father was recently diagnosed with early-stage Alzheimer’s disease, and to make matters worse, my sister and brother and I have been perpetually argui…