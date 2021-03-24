- By JIM MILLER
-
Dear Savvy Senior,
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome. Is it safe for me to get the COVID-19 vaccine or will getting the vaccine make my tachycardia or other symptoms worse? -- K.K.
- By JANN BLACKSTONE
-
Q. My partner and I met a few years ago. He had been married for a few years and continues to share a business with his ex after they divorced. Over the past year his ex split from her boyfriend and it appears to me that my partner and his ex are now far too close for comfort. He refers to h…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I participated in a research study and received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Nov. 30. I have lab-confirmed antibodies. Gyms are known to be especially susceptible to the virus spreading, but is it reasonably safe to return to the gym after having the vaccine …
- By STEVE ALEXANDER Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
-
Q: My iPhone XS, now 26 months old, has a ringing problem, even though it's never been dropped or damaged. The phone often doesn't ring or vibrate when I receive a call. So, unless I'm looking at the screen when the call arrives, I miss it. But this doesn't happen on every call. A Verizon te…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 73-year-old male with continued pain in my right foot and ankle for the past five years. I try to stay active by golfing two days a week in season, and I walk 3 miles four times weekly around the neighborhood. The pain started about five years ago after a very active w…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a senior citizen with a history of glaucoma. My right eye has clouded up over time, but I still have vision in it. Is there any way I can cut down or eliminate the cloudiness? My doctor says there is not. Second opinion, please! - D.S.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: My cardiologist just started me on rosuvastatin (Crestor). What's the best time of day to take this medicine? -- J.M.
- By ERIC PETERS, Peters' Garage
-
In the 1970s, there was something called the Universal Japanese Motorcycle, or UJM. Whether you bought a Honda or a Kawasaki or a Yamaha, the motorcycle was essentially the same. They all had an air-cooled, inline four-cylinder engine, spoked wheels, five-speed transmission and (usually) the…
- By BOB WEBER
-
Q: I have a 2020 Subaru Forester and it has something called a "vehicle descent assist" feature, which I'd love to use, but, according to the manual, it is designed to turn off when the vehicle reaches 25 mph, which it does! This makes no sense to me. Any thoughts or suggestions would be gre…
- By RAY MAGLIOZZI
-
Dear Car Talk:
- By VERN PARKER
-
"The first truck I ever owned was a new 1970 Ford F100," Jason Javaras recalls. "It served our family well for more than 20 years."
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: My daughter-in-law has anxiety attacks. It gets so bad that she ends up throwing up. She has seen a doctor, but so far it has not helped. Can you give her any advice? -- M.L.
- By JIM MILLER
-
Dear Savvy Senior,
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I recently had an EKG that showed first-degree heart block and "inferior infarct, age undetermined." What does that mean? What should I do to make sure it doesn't get worse? I will be seeing a cardiologist in a few months to get an exercise stress echo. What is that? -- C.P.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: About two weeks ago, I received the vaccine for COVID-19. By the next day I had a great deal of pain in the shoulder area where the vaccine was administered. For about five days, I could barely lift my arm. It is still sore but the pain is subsiding, and I can now fully raise…
- By JANN BLACKSTONE
-
Q. I moved out of state after my divorce. My ex and I had our differences, but made a pact to not air them in front of the kids even though they were all well into adulthood by the time we got a divorce. For years, when I came into town, we often had dinner together with our adult children a…
- By STEVE ALEXANDER Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
-
Q: My Samsung Galaxy phone won't play the sound on YouTube videos when it's connected by Bluetooth to my car, a 2016 Fiat 500. I can get sound for other things, such as map directions or phone calls. I think the problem is in the car's Bluetooth connection, but the Fiat dealer has been of no…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm a 76-year-old man who was treated for prostate cancer starting in summer 2017. Following radiation therapy, I was given Lupron injections every six months for two years. It's been two years since my last injection, but I still experience hot flashes as a result. Will thes…
Misusing terminology is not simply a matter of semantics. A person who confuses the meaning of words is likely to behave accordingly.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: After my wife and I receive both shots of the COVID-19 vaccine can we resume our gym classes and return to restaurants? We are both in good health. She is 68 and I am 70. - G.G.
- By RYAN BURGE, The Conversation
-
One of the most consequential stories in American religion in recent years is the rapid and seemingly unceasing rise of "nones" - those who respond to questions about their religious affiliation by indicating that they are atheists, agnostics or "nothing in particular."
- By ELIZABETH IVELL
-
"I will make of you a great nation, and I will bless you, and make your name great, so that you will be a blessing. I will bless those who bless you, and the one who curses you I will curse; and in you all the families of the earth shall be blessed.'" Genesis 12:2-3
- From staff reports
-
Mission Conference continues
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: You have written about PPIs such as Prilosec, which I have successfully taken for over 10 years to fight a severe case of GERD with a small hiatal hernia.
- By ERIC PETERS, Peters' Garage
-
Electric cars are being aggressively promoted, but the technical problems remain significant. While their range on a charge has increased, they still can't travel as far as a gas-powered car - and recharging them takes much longer than refueling a gas-engine car.
- By RAY MAGLIOZZI
-
Dear Car Talk:
- By BOB WEBER
-
Q: We have a 2015 Subaru Forester XL. The label on the gas cap "recommends" premium gas. Is it really that important to pay for premium?
- By VERN PARKER
-
Soon after graduating from college Tom McQueen let his heart, not his head, dictate his choice of transportation - a 1987 Mercedes-Benz 560SL painted Signal Red. He recalls buying it in December 1987 and selling it in February 1992.
Most Viewed Articles
-
Police: Infamous gang leader killed after prison breakout
-
Oil City graduate working at her 'dream job'
-
Man pulled from storm sewage pipe
-
OC tavern carries on
-
Man pulled from sewer in Franklin
-
Oil City man faces drug charges
-
Building razed
-
Franklin man accused of assault
-
1 injured in Franklin crash
-
'A huge upgrade'
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
1986 Blazer Axels - rear good - front incomplete - both $…
2Coatings Specialist A local company is searching for a d…
ADL for female MS patient in Oil City. Evening only. Must…
Looking to buy shirts from 2005 and older. Sports, Music,…
WANTED - Large Rocks/Boulders for building wall. Will pic…
Found large gray cat around Michell Ave. and Drake Drive …
Legal Notice: The Zoning Hearing Board of the Borough of …
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Knights fall in quarters
-
Knights hit the road for today's state playoff opener
-
Oklahoma State's Geer falls in NCAA round of 16
-
Cowboys' Geer seeded 11th
-
Bobcats bounced in semis
-
Geer goes 4-0 on Day 2 as Cowboys make move
-
Bobcats take on Huskies tonight in state quarters
-
OSU's Geer places fifth at championships
-
Bobcats advance to semis
-
PIAA basketball
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Oil City man faces drug charges
-
Franklin man accused of assault
-
1 injured in Franklin crash
-
Man accused of trying to steal car parts from vehicle
-
OC apartment owners accused of retaliating against female tenant
-
Police: Man with gun accused of making threatening comments
-
No injuries in Sugarcreek Borough crash
-
House fire in Canal Township
-
No foul play suspected in OC fire; 2 escaped safely
-
Monday brush fires
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
Police: Infamous gang leader killed after prison breakout
-
Trump's Mar-a-Lago partially closed due to COVID outbreak
-
UN official: Airstrikes on NW Syria border area worrying
-
5 White House staffers lose jobs over drugs, marijuana use
-
Prosecutor: Man charged with 1 murder confessed he killed 16
-
Army under fire from Congress over Fort Hood response
-
Could solitary confinement on Rikers Island be laid to rest?
-
Feds want to fix canal, but Nevada town lives off the leaks
-
Official confirms man now linked to 5 deaths
-
Pentagon looks to root out extremists targeting US troops