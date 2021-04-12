- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have a problem with chronic urine infections. I am 78 years old, and suffer often from it. I frequently go to the bathroom five or six times during the night and feel pressure under my stomach. My doctor suggested a biopsy and found blood in my urine, which was later tested…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: You recently discussed a study showing that you may be better off taking your high blood pressure medications at night to prevent heart attacks and strokes the following morning. I am a 55-year-old on high blood pressure medications, and my wife asked an interesting follow-up…
A therapist takes a 10-year-old boy into what she calls "therapy." The young fellow is belligerently defiant toward his parents and throws titanic tantrums when things don't go his way. At school virtual, going on a year he's distractible and doesn't finish his work without being hovered ove…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: Could you please provide your recommendations on how we should conduct ourselves after we get the COVID vaccine? Please include an explanation of how immune we actually will be. -- T.S.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am currently on rituximab immunotherapy. I have had my first Moderna vaccine, and my second shot is scheduled in four weeks. My oncologist is not sure how the rituximab affects the immunization and the effectiveness of the vaccine. Can you explain how people on immunotherap…
- By ERIC PETERS, Peters' Garage
-
Buying a hybrid is beginning to make economic sense again, because the price of gas is going up again. Which can make up for the higher buy-in price of the hybrid.
- By RAY MAGLIOZZI
-
Dear Car Talk:
- By BOB WEBER
-
Q: With the advent of EVs and the need for thousands of charging stations, who is going to pay for them and will there be a cost to use one? If so, how much?
- By VERN PARKER
-
Any successful automobile salesman should be aware of the buying habits of his customers, including their idiosyncrasies. One such luxury car salesman at a Jaguar dealership was aware that every three years one of his discerning customers would trade-in her extremely low-mileage convertible …
- By JIM MILLER
-
Dear Savvy Senior,
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I'd like to know what kind of damage to look out for after being a heavy drinker between the ages of 19 and 40, at which age the drinking slowed to a comparative trickle. I used to have many binge events plus regular consumption three to four nights a week and now have a coup…
- By JANN BLACKSTONE
-
Q. My daughter has had her daughter removed from her care because of some bad choices she made in the past, but the truth was she was an unfit parent. Child Protective Services placed the child with me and suggested I apply for guardianship. I did take the child, but I never officially appli…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I've had regular swab tests for COVID-19, which have always been negative. The last one was just a few days ago. I had an antibody test six weeks ago that also was negative, but my antibody test this time was strongly positive. I've been very careful about protecting myself a…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have had low GFR readings ranging from 53 to 37 for the past 15 years. I'm an 87-year-old female in good health. I do strength training and Pilates, and am quite active walking my dog and doing my own yardwork. I've had heart disease for 10 years with no symptoms, and echoc…
- By STEVE ALEXANDER Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
-
Q: Windows 10 has some color issues that make it hard for me to see things on the screen. My son says my best option is to use "High Contrast," which changes the screen colors to make them more discernible, but I don't find it that useful. I also have a hard time seeing highlighted items in …
Concerning my prior use of the word "addiction" in association with smart phones and children (including teens), some people think I am speaking figuratively. To set the record straight: No, I am speaking quite literally.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: My wife and I tested positive for COVID-19 on December 20, 2020. Due to our ages, we qualify to receive a vaccine now. But we have heard and read conflicting advice relating to the appropriate vaccination timing for people who have tested positive, ranging from get it as soon…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: What is celiac artery compression syndrome? I'm told I have this, and it's causing an aneurysm that needs to get repaired. I found out on a scan taken for another reason. I have had some pain after eating. -- I.J.M.
- By VERN PARKER
-
In May of 1996, while attending an imported car show in Pennsylvania, Don Smith spotted for sale a 1959 Austin-Healey Bugeye Sprite, which at 37 years of age, was about Smith's own age at the time.
- By ERIC PETERS, Peters' Garage
-
They don't make the great cars anymore.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: My doctor is insisting I take cholesterol medicine after I've refused to take it for years. I am 66 years old, and my total cholesterol is 301 (triglycerides 76, HDL 83 and LDL 206). He has prescribed rosuvastatin, 20 mg a day. I feel with my triglycerides and my HDL being go…
- By JAMES DULLEY
-
Dear Jim: We have a large family and use much hot water. I cannot afford to have a solar water heating system installed, but I would like to make some type of solar water heater myself. What do you suggest? - Michael F.
- By RAY MAGLIOZZI
-
Dear Car Talk:
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
- By JIM MILLER
-
Dear Savvy Senior,
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have had over 50 vaccinations in my life (I'm 78), most of them while I was in the military. I have often wondered how the vaccine spreads throughout the body, as the shots are almost always given in the upper arm. I would welcome your explanation of what exactly takes plac…
- By JANN BLACKSTONE
-
Q. I have been living with my boyfriend for 3 years. He has two adult children from a previous marriage. His adult daughter who is married with two children, ages 6 and 8, is turning 30 and they are all going away for the weekend to celebrate. I am not invited. They say it is because I have …
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 78-year-old woman. Last September I had severe pain in my right hand. The pain was so bad that I had to go to the emergency room, where they did an MRI. Results showed I have cervical radiculopathy, a pinched nerve in my neck. They put me on hydrocodone and prednisone.…
