You might think those invasive plants in your garden are harmless and well-contained. But research has shown that many invasives spread wildly elsewhere when their seeds are eaten by birds and dispersed. Invasive plants can outcompete and choke out native vegetation. They don't provide the right food for local wildlife and that disrupts the entire ecosystem. What can gardeners do? Start by avoiding plants advertised as “vigorous” or “fast-spreading,” which are marketers' code words for invasive. Next, familiarize yourself with your state’s list of locally invasive plants. The Environmental Protection Agency compiles state-by-state lists on its website. Then plant mild-mannered natives as alternatives to those bullying invasives.