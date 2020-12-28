- By STEVE ALEXANDER Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
-
Q: My iPad's location software says I'm in Springfield, Ill., instead of Minnesota (a 400-mile mistake.) I've altered privacy and app settings, but nothing works. In case I've been hacked, I've removed the iPad's banking and financial apps and changed my passwords. What should I do? -Terranc…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: Recently, you wrote about intermittent explosive disorder. I have this condition and would like your help dealing with it. I can lose my self-control and get so upset that I swear. I have attempted to control myself, but if I do not watch myself, I get very angry and then fee…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: What cures heartburn and indigestion? - R.G.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: In the majority of over-the-counter medication, the dosing references "adults 12 years and older" and then gives a maximum dose. I'm 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weigh 220 pounds. The average 12-year-old is 125-ish pounds. I don't get it. Are we overdosing the 12-year-olds or limi…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 75-year-old male and was diagnosed many years ago with thalassemia. My A1C has been slightly high. Since sugar is carried on hemoglobin and my hemoglobin is disfigured with thalassemia, does it affect my A1C? - J.M.
- By JIM MILLER
-
Dear Savvy Senior,
- By JANN BLACKSTONE
-
Q. My husband's ex-wife asked if he wants to go in half on an expensive gift for their son for Christmas.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have been using turmeric on my food for quite a while. I've noticed I've started having bouts of diarrhea. I found others' reports of this when searching on the internet. I might quit taking it to see if the diarrhea ceases. Do you have any other information on contracting …
- By STEVE ALEXANDER Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
-
Q: I continuously backed up my old PC to an external hard drive. Now that my old PC's hard drive has failed, I'm trying to restore the backed-up data to my new PC's hard drive. It's nearly impossible because I've forgotten the name of the backup program I used. (There is a folder on the exte…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: A recent column advised readers to wear masks. Please print a study that shows masks work. I can show you 10 studies from the CDC that say they don't. You should not encourage your readers to do something without proof. - C.W.
"Hand in Hand" parenting is the latest iteration of progressive (nouveau, unverified) childrearing. I became aware of HIH several weeks ago, courtesy of a grandmother whose daughter and son-in-law are practitioners. She was both amused and appalled. Intrigued, I went to the HIH website (hand…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: At age 6, I had a tonsillectomy. A few months afterward, I developed paralytic polio that included bulbar involvement, and I was in an iron lung. A few years later, I learned about a study that linked a higher rate of bulbar involvement in polio cases where there had been a t…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: Some months ago, you wrote that the blood flow to the penis could be reduced by blockages in the arteries. What kind of doctor should a guy go to, and what tests should be asked for? -- J.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a paraplegic due to complications from the West Nile virus. I am getting conflicting information from my health care providers concerning flu shots. My primary care doctor says that the flu shots are contraindicated for West Nile victims; my pharmacist says the vaccinati…
- By RAY MAGLIOZZI
-
Dear Car Talk:
- By VERN PARKER
-
Shortly before Brandon Velek was born in 1967, Chevrolet gave birth to the now-iconic Camaro line of cars. A total of 220,917 Camaros were manufactured during that model year.
- By ERIC PETERS, Peters' Garage
-
What killed the Lexus GS 350?
- By BOB WEBER
-
Q: I own a 2018 Honda CRV. Imagine my surprise when I went to the garage and found all the windows and the moon roof totally open. My research showed that when you press the fob a certain way, either accidently or on purpose, this happens. Imagine finding your car filled with water or snow. …
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm 73 and had silicone implants put in when I was 29. Other than getting firm, I've never had a problem with them. I have had a mammogram every year since I was 45 and all has been well except for this year, when the right implant showed up as ruptured. This was five months …
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have had fatty liver for the past 10 years. To reverse it, I am trying to lose weight. Now I am 116 kilograms. I have heard that if someone has fatty liver and wants to lose weight, they should not lose more than 1.5 kg per week. This week, I lost 3 kg. What is your advice?…
- By JANN BLACKSTONE
-
Q. I lost my Thanksgiving this year and I'm afraid I'm going to lose my time over Christmas break, as well. My son and daughter, age 5 and 7, were scheduled to be with me, but because my mother lives with me and the state suggestion is to limit visitors over the holidays, their mom and I dec…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 72-year-old man with an enlarged prostate. My PSA has varied over the past several years, between 2.8 and 3.5. I take Flomax.
- By STEVE ALEXANDER Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
-
Q: I take videos in the MP4 format on my Android phone, and they play back just fine. But when I send a 20- to 60-second video to my friends' phones (via Yahoo Mail or Facebook Messenger), the videos either won't play or play for only five to 10 seconds. What's wrong?
"Are you afraid of your child/children?" I query folks who testify to children who frequently engage in flagrant antisocial behavior tantrums, brazen disrespect, and belligerent disobedience being the top three.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I saw your recent article about a 57-year-old woman's question about herpes, and thought it would be good to reach out to see if you could help me. I am struggling to find good information about my new condition.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: You recently had a column about a person who measured his blood pressure several times a day. You also recommend home blood pressure cuffs. I have a question about the accuracy of blood pressure cuffs.
