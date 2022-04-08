HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, April 8, 2022 — You have a pioneering spirit. You’re quick-minded, thorough and independent. You are also well organized, which makes you an excellent manager. This year is the final year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means you are letting go of things to create space for new beginnings next year.
The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 80-year-old active male taking only thyroxine. I have no known health issues. In November 2021, I experienced a migraine with aura and have a slight vision loss in my right eye. After seeing an eye doctor, a retinal specialist and a primary care doctor, the only thing…
DEAR DR. ROACH: My wife is Rh negative, and I am Rh positive. Our baby (fetus) is positive. I am worried about my wife and my baby. Is this dangerous? What can be done? This is her second pregnancy. — H.D.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, April 7, 2022 — You are a high-energy person, ready to act. You are easygoing and have a warm heart. You are always creative and innovative. This year you might be in the spotlight for some reason, because your hard work will pay off. You might get a promotion, a…
Perhaps this scenario is familiar to you. Your car broke down and now you’re faced with a costly repair bill. It may not have been the first time this has happened and you’re getting tired of pouring money into an aging machine. A new car would be nice, but is that the smartest decision in t…
DEAR DR. ROACH: In 2015, I was diagnosed with a myeloproliferative neoplasm, essential thrombocythemia. My question is simple: Is it cancer or not? There seems to be a fundamental disagreement between my oncologist and my hematologist about the “c” label. Not that it makes any difference tre…
Dear Savvy Senior, Because of back pain and knee arthritis I’m interested in getting a power lift recliner for my living room that’s easy for me to get into and out of. Does Medicare cover them? Can’t Get Up
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, April 6, 2022 — You have a positive attitude and make a point of trying to live a happy life. You work hard and can be a take-charge person. You are passionate and generous. This year you will take more time to contemplate your inner values and explore your reli…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, April 5, 2022 — You are assertive and outgoing. Many of you have a strong personality. You are enthusiastic about life, multitalented and versatile. This is a year of change for you, which means you have to stay light on your feet and be flexible. Be ready to grow…
Q. My partner has a very cordial relationship with her ex. They adopted a child together and share custody now, so I am with their son quite often. I have had a strained relationship with my partner’s ex, and something has come up recently that has really thrown me. My partner travels for wo…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I’ve been on Cymbalta for 16 years. I had had panic attacks, and my doctor suggested it, along with talk therapy. After a year, my therapist told me they weren’t made to be used long term and I should eventually wean myself off them. I did at one point and was good for about …
Q: If I send an e-mail, is there a way to know if the recipient got it? I’m interested because some people to whom I’ve sent an e-mail say they never got it (not even in their spam folders.) — John Wezowicz, Suffield, Connecticut
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, April 4, 2022 — You are confident, strong-willed and proactive about what you care about. Many of you are multitalented and have extraordinary lives. You have to be flexible this year because this is a year of change. Stay light on your feet and be ready to explore…
DEAR. DR. ROACH: I saw a recent reply to a letter about estrogen and wanted to ask my own related questions. I’m a 93-year-old woman with many of the problems and issues of others my age. When I was going through menopause, my doctor put me on oral estrogen. He said it was to protect my hear…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, April 2, 2022 — You are a risk-taker who values security. You are energetic and need to be active. You are a leader more than a follower. This year you will enjoy socializing and having a good time. Some of you will be in the public eye. Remember to be grateful f…
“Surely God is good to Israel, to those who are pure in heart! But as for me, my feet came close to stumbling, my steps had almost slipped. For I was envious of the arrogant as I saw the prosperity of the wicked.... Behold, these are the wicked; and always at ease, they have increased in wea…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, April 1, 2022 — You are quick to make a decision, which you immediately embrace. You are charming, talented and never daunted by obstacles. This year is gentle and slower. Take time to smell the roses. Cut yourself some slack. Relax and focus on relationships. Co…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I take telmisartan for high blood pressure. Included in each bottle is one of those tiny moisture-absorbent packs. Once the package is opened and I begin taking the pills, is it necessary to keep the dehydrator “pill” in the bottle, or can I discard it? I have, more than once…
Health care plans provide access to medical care and other necessities and reduce out-of-pocket health-related expenses. Each plan is different, and depending on where you live, your coverage may vary.
It’s difficult thinking about death and dying and about wills and estate planning when you’re young and starting a family or when you feel in perfectly good health. That might explain why nearly 60 percent of Americans do not have a will, according to a recent national survey conducted by Fi…