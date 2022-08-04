HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 — You are confident, focused and determined about going after what you want. You see the big picture, then you act, generally with great success. This is the last year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means it’s time to take stock, finish projects and prepare for new beginnings next year.
The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult
Last year, Genesis launched the GV80, the first midsize luxury crossover SUV to be offered by Hyundai’s luxury division, by using the bones, so to speak, of its G80 midsize luxury-sport sedan. This year, Hyundai’s luxury division has done the same thing again, this time using the G70, its co…
Aris Pappas is a man who knows what he likes. For that matter even as a teenager he knew what he liked. A teenage Pappas could not afford a new car, so he and his friends would watch the new crop of cars drive by with each boy selecting the car of his dreams. Most of his friends drooled over…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I’m 79 years old and have coronary artery disease. In 2006, I had a heart attack, followed by an angioplasty and a drug-eluting stent in my left anterior descending artery. I had that done again in the same artery in May 2021. I get an irregular heartbeat, and after I wore a …
Dear Savvy Senior, What can you tell me about electric trikes for semi-seniors? I used to cycle a lot in my younger years but have some balance problems and don’t trust myself on a two-wheeler anymore. I’ve read that electric powered trikes are a good option for older riders but could use so…
DEAR DR. ROACH: My brother has low blood platelets and anemia. He will be 73 this year and has had three back surgeries. What causes low blood platelets? Can anything be done to raise platelet count? He drinks alcohol everyday — not hard liquor, but canned alcoholic mixed drinks. He is in co…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 — You are witty, energetic and charismatic. You have great communication skills, plus you are focused about what you want to achieve. This year is your turn to receive recognition for your past efforts. Expect kudos, commendations, awards and promot…
Q. My ex is always making plans for our child on my time, particularly when there is a holiday that requires some creativity to navigate. He looks for loopholes in the custody order to keep our son longer than he is supposed to. When I tell him to bring our son home, he gets angry and says, …
DEAR DR. ROACH: While reading one of your recent columns, I learned that all water, except distilled, contains electrolytes. I wondered if there are differences in the amount of each electrolyte in drinking water in different places in Canada, and if so, whether that might explain why I expe…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 — You are articulate, witty and charming. You are also persuasive because you have a way with words! You are compassionate and straightforward. Make time to learn and study this year, because it is a time of reflection. You will not only learn somethi…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 — You are a natural leader who is warm and friendly. In fact, frequently, others will look to you for help and guidance. You enjoy your creature comforts. This year is about service to others, especially family. This means it’s important to take care o…
Q: I have a 2007 Ford Sport Trac. In September I got an oil change and thus far have driven 2,500 miles and the oil change warning light comes on every time I start the car. I have asked the Ford dealer to change the warning light setting back to the 5,000 miles as indicated in my manual.
”Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus” (Philippians 4:6-7).
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, July 30, 2022 — You are confident and not afraid to think big. You are determined and creative, and at the same time, you are practical. This is a year of learning and teaching for you. Therefore, give yourself opportunities for time alone so you can study and le…
DEAR DR. ROACH: What is the best medicine for arthritis? My doctor prescribed diclofenac sodium, and another doctor said it will damage my liver and kidney with prolonged usage. As you know, arthritis is a chronic disease. Let me know what medicine I can use for arthritis. — A.A.
Q: We have a 3.5-year-old daughter and each night we have a routine we go through with her — bath, pajamas, brush, choose two books and read them, sing a couple of songs, and pray before lights out. Bedtime typically falls between 7:30 and 8 p.m. each night and she sleeps soundly for about 1…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, July 29, 2022 — You are a gentle Leo who is practical and creative. You are also protective and nurturing of others. When you lead others, you do so in a gentle manner. Service to others is important this year, which means you must take care of yourself. Enroll in …
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a candidate for cataract surgery. When discussing this with my doctor, he mentioned that there are new lenses that can be used, which make it possible to correct my vision to 20/20. They are called light-adjustable lenses. There is a cost of $2,400 per eye. It seems to h…
Q: I am an avid reader of your column. Based on previous columns, I always engage reverse before parking my manual transmission car. When driving with my dad, he asks why. I have always said because Motormouth says so. Now I have the explanation of square vs. helical cuts. You may make me so…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, July 28, 2022 — People notice you because you are so free-spirited and optimistic. It shows. You are compassionate because you understand the needs of others. You have amazing perseverance. This is a year of change and increased personal freedom for you. Be ready…
Q: My first turbocharged vehicle was a 2003 Volvo XC90 with a 5-cylinder engine. The owner’s manual stated that the engine should be warmed up to allow the turbocharger to come to temperature before driving and let the turbo cool down for a couple minutes before shutting the engine off. I no…