- By JANN BLACKSTONE
Q. I am very close to my adult children - and their father, as well. He and I settled our issues long ago which made co-parenting easy and co-grandparenting lovely. My ex-boyfriend didn't get it, kept away from my children and got very short whenever I spoke to their father. It made holidays…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm not able to get any straight answers from the doctors about a serious issue my husband is having. He was diagnosed in August 2019 with bladder cancer. In early September 2019, the tumor, part of the lining and end of the ureter were removed and tested, and we were told th…
- By STEVE ALEXANDER Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
Q: When my car and my Samsung Galaxy S5 phone connect via Bluetooth, the phone's notification alert tone goes off every 15 seconds. But when I check the phone, there are no notification messages. What can I do?
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 75-year-old woman who has been suffering from four to five bouts of hot flashes with night sweats (about every two hours from bedtime until morning) since I stopped taking HRT at age 62. I haven't had an uninterrupted night's sleep since then, and I rarely wake up feel…
- By BRUCE ALPERT, Kaiser Health News
DALLAS (TNS) - The Rev. Jose Luis Garayoa survived typhoid fever, malaria, a kidnapping and the Ebola crisis as a missionary in Sierra Leone, only to die of COVID-19 after tending to the people of his Texas church who were sick from the virus and the grieving family members of those who died.
- From staff reports
Drug addiction seminar
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I read your recent column on glaucoma with interest. Can you comment on "low pressure glaucoma"? My intraocular pressure was about 15-16 (normal), but my optic nerve was greatly enlarged. Eyedrops lowered that to about 10, but questions about why the nerve is so enlarged and …
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 58-year-old healthy female. I am 6 feet tall, and weigh 130 pounds. My last blood pressure reading was 100/58. I have Raynaud's phenomenon. I exercise every day (walk, bike, snowshoe).
- By LARRY PRINTZ Tribune News Service (TNS)
In a culture where nonconformity is the only conformity, and vulgarity and coarseness are trendy, trendiness sells. So it's no surprise that Nissan's most popular product is the Nissan Rogue, at least if you consider its name. Yet there's nothing rogue about it. Its popularity stems from the…
Base price: $25,650-$36,830
- By ERIC PETERS, Peters' Garage
Here's an oddball thing: Fiat - the Italian small car brand - currently sells only one new car, the 2021 500X.
- By JAMES DULLEY
Dear Jim: I need some additional insulation in my attic and I plan to use fiberglass batts. It will require quite a bit of cutting and fitting. What is a good way to cut fiberglass insulation crisply and straight? - Sean M.
- By VERN PARKER
Years ago, Jason Javaras owned a 1990 Lincoln Mark VII, an automobile his wife especially enjoyed. However, the pair eventually sold the car.
- By RAY MAGLIOZZI
Dear Car Talk:
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: In your recent column about the COVID-19 vaccine, you review the Pfizer vaccine results along with your suggested approach. You say: "People with a history of COVID-19 infection benefitted from the vaccine just as much as those without, suggesting no natural immunity was pres…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 77-year-old man in good health. I was diagnosed with Crohn's disease about 15 years ago, but had no symptoms. Recently I had a colonoscopy after blood was found in my stool. A biopsy confirmed Crohn's disease, and a follow-up CT scan showed a stricture in the terminal …
- By JIM MILLER
Dear Savvy Senior,
- By JANN BLACKSTONE
Q. I do not get along with my husband's ex-wife. We share the kids 50/50 and it seems like she is always around. I know it's wrong to say, but I resent having to deal with her. What happened to the days when an ex was an ex? This is not what I signed up for. What's good ex-etiquette?
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have seen a couple videos and read a little about ivermectin use with COVID-19 and wondered what your thoughts were. -- S.R.
- By STEVE ALEXANDER Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
Q: When an HDR video taken with an iPhone 12 is shared via text message only to me, the color is washed out when viewed on my iPad 6th Generation with iOS 14.3. But when I view the same video on my 10-month-old iPhone SE (with the same operating system), the video looks fine. To make matters…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: What are your thoughts on the COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy? I have read that it is safe. Could you explain how? I have a minimal understanding of the mRNA vaccine, and no understanding on how the vaccine could affect pregnancy. -- H.B.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have some severe allergies to medicines and an allergy to eggs. Should I risk taking the shingles shot? -- J.C.
Researchers have found what many personal testimonies will confirm: Most shy children, even the most painfully shy of them, are not shy adults. The progression from introversion to extroversion does not require therapy, behavior modification, or any extraordinary measures. More often than no…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am over 60 and a teacher in California. I have some concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine. I was treated with Taxotere, Cytoxan and Herceptin back in 2006-07 for breast cancer. Is there anything about COVID or any of the potential vaccines that could impact me differently bec…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 74 and in very good health. I'm active and walk twice daily.
- By VERN PARKER
Most GMC Suburbans are purchased to accomplish heavy-duty chores that are beyond the capabilities of most passenger car-based vehicles.
- By BOB WEBER
Q: I enjoy reading your weekly column. Apparently, so much, that while cleaning the basement yesterday, I found four issues of the Chicago Tribune from late 2013. I decided to read your column anyway as the problems may still be applicable.
- By ERIC PETERS, Peters' Garage
Getting three rows of seats without getting something big - or pricey - isn't easy.
- By RAY MAGLIOZZI
Dear Car Talk:
