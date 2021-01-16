Q: I teach 3- and 4-year-olds in a childcare center in Australia. I always have a few difficult children in any group and the book in which you describe Alpha Speech ["The Well-Behaved Child"] has been very helpful. My disciplinary options are limited to separating a misbehaving child out of…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I tested positive for COVID about six weeks ago. I had very mild symptoms for about 24 hours. I lost my sense of taste and smell. My senses are slowly returning, but now I constantly have a strange taste in my mouth. I can't tell if it's a metallic taste or not. Eating, drink…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: We have friends who got the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine believing it will help with exposure to COVID-19. What are your thoughts on their thinking? -- P.H.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 72-year-old female with MGUS. I was just diagnosed with an ulcer, Barrett's esophagus, GERD and a hiatal hernia of 8 cm. My surgeon has put me on high-dose Prilosec and Carafate before bed. My oncologist has given the OK for surgery for the hernia, but friends have tol…
- By RAY MAGLIOZZI
-
Ford Escape shakes at idle
- By VERN PARKER
-
When Scott Phillips was in high school he drove a very-used Oldsmobile F-85 Sedan, which became abandoned when he left to attend George Mason University in Fairfax, Virgina.
- By ERIC PETERS, Peters' Garage
-
2021 Chevrolet Camaro
- By BOB WEBER
-
Q: In a recent column you responded to R.W. from Minnetonka, Minn., that he should not need spark plug replacement of the platinum tipped plugs until the manufacturer recommended 60,000 miles. One thing that is often not considered is that over time, the dissimilar metals in the aluminum hea…
Base price: $37,500
- By MARK PHELAN Detroit Free Press (TNS)
-
Building a world-class sport sedan is tougher than it looks. Of course, that's true of everything from making an omelet to setting a broken bone, but a smart, focused student can generally master either of those in less than a decade.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm 64 and thin, on no medications and had my bloodwork done. Cholesterol showed 226 total, HDL 77, triglycerides 79, LDL 131, glucose 94. My blood pressure is usually about 90/60, and I have never smoked.
- By JIM MILLER
-
Dear Savvy Senior,
- By JANN BLACKSTONE
-
Q. My husband's ex asked me what we bought their son for Christmas. Because he and his dad love baseball, I told her we bought him a jersey and tickets to a game when their team comes into town. She has remarried and celebrates Hanukkah with her new husband and wanted her son to participate …
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I would like to know how to treat arthritis. I have been using Voltaren per my doctor's orders, but it does not seem to be helping much. I have also been taking ibuprofen, but I am afraid of stomach bleeding. The arthritis is in my wrists and thumb. I can hardly open a doorkn…
- By STEVE ALEXANDER Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
-
Q: I have about 500 3.5-inch floppy disks, and some Commodore computer equipment. Does anyone have a use for these things, or is the landfill the best solution? -Robert Anderson, Bloomington, Minn.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DR. ROACH WRITES: In a previous column, I deferred making a recommendation about a COVID-19 vaccine until more data were available. The Food and Drug Administration has now made the safety and efficacy data publicly available for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. It has been approved and already …
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: Two years ago, I received the high-dose flu vaccine at my doctor's office. It resulted in a severe case of SIRVA bursitis in my shoulder. I suffered for three months, taking Tylenol after getting two shots of steroid from my orthopedic surgeon and physical therapy. Since then…
- From staff reports
-
Missionary to speak
- By GORDON RIXON, The Conversation
-
Making and breaking New Year's resolutions is a familiar and discouraging annual ritual for many people.
Q:Our son is 7 years old and in the second grade. His school went virtual this past spring and we see no end to it, not in the near term at least. When he was going to a brick-and-mortar schoolhouse, he did very well. Close to the top of his class, in fact. Ever since last spring, however, h…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I read your recent response to a question about the efficacy of brain supplements. You note there is a paucity of published data, and that there is "no consistent evidence" that supplements help, except perhaps vitamin E.
- By ERIC PETERS, Peters' Garage
-
Lincoln won't be making the Continental sedan after the end of this model year - or any sedans at all, after this year.
- By LARRY PRINTZ Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
DALLAS - How hungry are you?
- By RAY MAGLIOZZI
-
Dear Car Talk:
Base price: $59,755
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 83-year-old white male. I am overweight and have high blood pressure and Type 2 diabetes. I recently have been diagnosed with stage 4 kidney failure. I'm told that I have three strikes against me with these health issues, and there is not much hope in saving my kidney…
- By VERN PARKER
-
This handsome B-61T Mack was first sold to the Marietta Transport Co. in Atlanta, Georgia, on Aug. 26, 1960; the current owner, Harry Scott, purchased it in 2006.
- By JAMES DULLEY
-
Dear Jim: We have a heat pump, but our neighbors have gas heat. Our heat pump cools well, but does not produce much heat. We cover it during winter like our neighbors do their air conditioners. Should we cover it? - May K.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: About a month ago, I had pain in my chest, so I went to the emergency room, where I was admitted. My blood pressure was in the 200 range, and they did an echocardiogram and a stress test. Both came out negative, but the cardiologist did an angiogram, and they found out that I…
- By JIM MILLER
-
Dear Savvy Senior,
