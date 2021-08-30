HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 — You are a good friend to others because you are generous and thoughtful. You like to help people, even if you micromanage them. You are attracted to people who are interesting and stimulating. Because this is a year of learning and teaching for you, grab every opportunity to learn something new that will be useful or enriching to your life.
The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult
Q: My antivirus software provider suggested that I also use the firm’s “virtual private network” (VPN) service. What exactly is a VPN, and do you think it’s valuable to have one? — Dave Eichers, St. Paul, Minn.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I’m a 71-year-old man, and my mind is still sharp. Nonetheless, I do seem to have “senior moments.” I can’t come up with a word or remember a name. A couple of years ago, I was about to purchase a popular memory drug and decided to ask the pharmacist about it.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 — You are kind, warm and generous. You also have an analytical, logical mind, which makes you a perceptive, observant person. Justice and fair play matter to you. You have strong family values. This year you will work to build something, perhaps even …
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have always been a proponent of the attitude that “no matter how much you make yourself look younger on the outside, you are still aging on the inside.” I read a recent article on the benefits of the supplement NAD+, which describes the inside anti-aging benefits. It appear…
Richard Branyan is not your typical Southerner. Born in New York, reared in England, and now living in Mississippi, Branyan speaks with an eloquent British accent. But his accent is not the only thing that differentiates the 49-year-old Branyan from his friends, co-workers, and neighbors dow…
DEAR DR. ROACH: My question concerns the benefits and risks of taking oral estrogen following removal of ovaries and uterus due to my concerns about ovarian cancer. I have recovered well from having this laparoscopic-robotic surgery. I am a healthy 69-year-old with a family history of ovaria…
Q: I recently bought a 2021 Ford F-150 with the center lane control. When driving on a straight road, such as I-94, etc., the light comes on telling me to hold my hands on the steering wheel every few minutes or more often, unless I move the wheel several times a minute. I am 85 years old, a…
Dear Savvy Senior, I'm 58 years old and working on a plan for my retirement. I've read that I need to check my Social Security statement every year to validate its accuracy. How do I go about doing this? - Planning Ahead
DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm a healthy woman. I recently had a whole-body thermography exam that highlighted my thyroid rather dramatically. Should I get a blood test for my thyroid and/or an ultrasound? - E.D.
Q. After three years together, my ex and I broke up four months ago. I was so mad that I didn't take anything except my car, which was mine before I moved in. He still lives in the house, has my sofa and has all my pots and pans and I'm the one who cooks! He also still has hundreds of dollar…
DEAR DR. ROACH: As I seem to be highly prone to urinary tract infections, I've been using vaginal Estrace for decades. I'm 82 years old. I've developed serious gastroesophageal reflux disease, and note that there's a connection with female hormones. Two of my health care providers disagree o…
Q: I schedule Windows 10 to install updates during my off-hours. But, prior to installing the update, my PC slows to a crawl. I can only speed it up again by allowing the update to install right away, which forces the PC to restart while I'm trying to work. Is there any way I can prevent thi…