HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, May 10, 2023 — You have enormous energy and drive, which you often use to benefit others because you are a determined idealist. You set high standards for yourself and others. Simplicity is the key to life this year. Take charge of your health. Physical exercise will be important. Stay grounded and levelheaded.
The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, May 10, 2023 — You have enormous energy and drive, which you often use to benefit others because you are a determined idealist. You set high standards for yourself and others. Simplicity is the key to life this year. Take charge of your health. Physical exercise…
DEAR DR. ROACH: Could you address the issues that come with the diagnosis of normal pressure hydrocephalus? My 82-year-old husband was diagnosed with NPH after experiencing a slow decline in walking and some cognitive decline.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, May 9, 2023 — You are a strong-willed person who holds to your views. Loyalty, commitment and trust are important issues for you. Because you have strong convictions, you can inspire others. This is a wonderful year to socialize and enjoy life! Let your guard down…
DEAR DR ROACH: My 73-year-old wife has been diligent in getting her mammograms done, plus blood tests and doctor’s visits every three months. In November 2021, she came down with what seemed like a very bad cold that was actually confirmed by X-ray to be pneumonia. After two rounds of differ…
Q. My ex is Christian and I am Jewish. When we were together, we made a vow that we would support each other’s faith in the eyes of the children. This is our first attempt to celebrate the holidays after our split, and we have yet to put an agreed upon holiday schedule in place. Passover is …
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, May 8, 2023 — You set high standards for yourself, and you are committed to whatever you do. You are both serious and lighthearted, which makes you interesting to others. This is a slower-paced year with a strong focus on close relationships. Take time to smell the roses.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, May 6, 2023 — You are intuitive and sensitive to the feelings of those around you. You like to inspire others to live out their dreams. This is the final year of a nine-year cycle, which means it’s time to take inventory and let go of people, places and things fr…
At times of war, nations fight enemies — domestic and abroad. Obviously, nations build large armies and stockpile arms in opposition to these outside threats. They also, though, look within for hidden saboteurs.
DEAR DR. ROACH: In your recent column, you addressed a situation concerning insulin resistance, including weight gain. You mention that although there are drugs that work directly with insulin resistance, drugs in the glucagon-like peptide-1 agonist class (such as liraglutide and semaglutide…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, May 5, 2023 — You are an excellent communicator and conversationalist. You are a problem-solver. You are quick to see the heart of the matter. This year you will reap the benefits of your previous work. Expect to attain a leadership role, kudos, a promotion or be i…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I wonder if you could comment on the relative merits of new cholesterol measurements that were recently presented to me. I have been maintaining my total cholesterol level just below 200 (at 170) with 20 mg of pravastatin. At a recent doctor’s visit, I was advised that at my …
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, May 4, 2023 — You are charming, perceptive and affectionate. You are also calm, which is why others often seek out your help. When necessary, you are an excellent teacher. This is a year of teaching and learning for you, and perhaps more solitude. You will acquir…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have a hemorrhoid. It’s not small, but it’s not huge. At times, it itches or gets inflamed and feels sore for several days. I’m thinking it could be tied off with dental floss so that the tissue can necrose and hopefully just fall away, and I can be done with it. Or could i…
Dear Jim: I want a sunroom, but I cannot afford one so I thought about installing a bow or bay window. Is it better to buy a premade unit or assemble one from separate windows? What are important efficiency features? — Colin W.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, May 3, 2023 — You are a compassionate, caring person with strong ethics and moral values. You are strong-willed, efficient and organized. This year is about service to others, especially family. Take care of yourself so you can be of use to others. Is it time fo…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I’m a 67-year-old male and have had swollen hands for several weeks, the worst in the early morning. I take lisinopril and atenolol for my blood pressure and have taken ibuprofen twice a day since this started, two pills at a time. Do you have any ideas about what this could …
DEAR DR. ROACH: I see supplements advertised on television that are supposed to clear “brain fog” and do many other beneficial things. Are these any good, and can they actually do the things that they claim to? If they are effective, why aren’t they sold at drugstores? If not, how is it that…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, May 2, 2023 — You are organized, direct and practical. You believe in working for results. You are perceptive and have an innate understanding about human nature. This is a year of change, which can be exciting. Expect to travel. Stay light on your feet so you can…