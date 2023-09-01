HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 — You are practical, down-to-earth and focused. You like to feel that you’re doing the best job possible. This year you will reap the benefits of all your hard work. Seize opportunities in business dealings and act on them! People notice your professional strengths. Expect to be in the spotlight!
The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 — You are practical, down-to-earth and focused. You like to feel that you’re doing the best job possible. This year you will reap the benefits of all your hard work. Seize opportunities in business dealings and act on them! People notice your professi…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have had gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) for several years, but never paid much attention to it until the heartburn became annoying and almost permanent. My dentist had already said that the pockets in my tooth enamel were caused by acid reflux. So, in May, I went to…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I had breast cancer in my right breast when I was 45. I had a lumpectomy, underwent radiation treatments and had seven lymph nodes removed. My breast doctor told me not to use my right arm for any injections, IVs or blood pressure checks. He also advised me to use an elastic …
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 — You are energetic, enthusiastic and fun! You have a knack of making things look easy. This year is the beginning of a nine-year cycle, which means it’s time to be courageous and flexible so you can entertain new directions and new ideas. Be ready …
Q: I could be mistaken, but I was under the impression that all U.S. states need to have highway exit numbers that are milepost-based. I know several New England states have had to renumber their exits. I would like to get a new road atlas for my husband once all U.S. states adhere to this. …
Dear Savvy Senior, What retirement planning tips can you recommend to single women? I’m a divorced 58-year-old women with a teenaged son and have very little saved for retirement. Financially Vulnerable
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023 — You are a leader who gets things done because you know how to delegate. You are organized and proficient. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means it’s time to give up anyone or anything that is holding you back. Clear…
DEAR DR. ROACH: My husband has been totally disabled by sciatic pain for three months. His doctor prescribed 4 mg of methylprednisolone, but it hasn’t done anything to eliminate the pain. He uses a cane. Are there any other things he can do to stop this debilitating pain? — H.B.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023 — You are imaginative, analytical and resourceful. You can put a new spin on things to make the best of what you have. This is a marvelous year when you will reap the benefits of all your hard work. You may attain power and leadership. Expect a promo…
Q. After four years of helping to raise my bonusdaughter, today was the first time I heard the words, “You’re not my mother!” I was appalled. I know I’m not her mother, but I really wasn’t prepared for how hurt it would make me when she said it. I need a good comeback! What’s good ex-etiquette?
DEAR DR. ROACH: I’m a 71-year-old healthy female who has struggled with my weight all my life. In the ‘90s, I thought I had finally found the solution in fen-phen. It was like a miracle! It took all the nagging thoughts of food out of my brain.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Aug. 28, 2023 — You have excellent communication skills and are very persuasive. You’re organized and often skilled with your hands. This is a year of learning and teaching. Take time for reflection. Explore philosophies that will give you better self-awareness and…
It has always been that way and always will be.” Certainly, you have heard that phrase. You may even have repeated that sentiment in disgust and defeat. We fall into the same patterns of behavior. It seems that we’ve become prisoners to the past.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023 — You are focused, determined, hardworking and disciplined. In fact, you tend to be a perfectionist. This is a year of change for you. Expect increased freedom and exciting shifts, which means you must be flexible. Seek out new opportunities. Trust …
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 76-year-old woman in good health, although I am overweight. I was recently diagnosed with CREST syndrome. I’m finding it difficult to learn more about this autoimmune disease. Very little seems to be known.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Aug. 25, 2023 — You are focused and disciplined. You are aware of your image, and you have excellent social skills. Simplicity is the key to your life this year because it’s time to create solid foundations for yourself. Take charge of your health. Explore martial …
Q: I brought my 2018 Audi A3 to the dealer needing a new tire. I learned when I picked up the car that they filled the tires to 35 psi. The sticker inside the driver’s door recommends 41 psi. I asked the service rep why the discrepancy and he told me the lower pressure will give a smoother r…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023 — You have a sharp, critical mind that seeks the truth. Because of this, you’re quick to see the subtext. You are hard to fool. This is a fun-loving, wonderful year to socialize! Let your hair down. Loosen up a bit. Have fun and enjoy contacting old…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 70-year-old woman. I have asked my doctor for genetic cancer screening and was told I didn’t need it unless I had symptoms. I had a hysterectomy, but I still have my ovaries. My maternal grandmother died of ovarian cancer. My mother had an ovarian cyst removed when she…