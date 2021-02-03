- By JIM MILLER
-
Dear Savvy Senior,
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: With cases rising and all the information about COVID-19 out there, I have yet to read what should we be doing for people who have only a mild case. I know of three people in their late to mid-20s who all tested positive and only had sinus issues and one had a sore throat. Co…
- By JANN BLACKSTONE
-
Q.I have a real problem with my bonus daughter's lying. I overhear her telling her mother how she wants to go home when she is with us, but her father won't let her. She never tells us she wants to go home. On the contrary, she tells us how much she loves being with us. I think she's playing…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 50-year-old female in fair health who was recently diagnosed with gout. I experienced excruciating pain in my left big toe only that came in bursts, then would subside to a dull pain, followed by another burst of pain. This pain was as bad as kidney stones, which were …
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 88-year-old man in quite good health. I spend at least 30 hours a week doing yard work. I have had high blood calcium for many years, usually around 10.7. I take pravastatin and triamterene/HCTZ. My doctor has been a little concerned and has been monitoring it. She se…
- By STEVE ALEXANDER Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
-
Q: I'm trying to block background noise on Zoom calls with students ages 5 to 8 who are at home or in daycare. The students have noise-canceling headphones that block the noise for them, but I have to listen to the sounds of other children, siblings, parents and barking dogs.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm a 54-year-old white female, and for the past six years or so, I have been getting a
Making children happy became a parenting goal in the early 1970s. The paradox, as everyone with a modicum of commonsense knows, is that the more effort parents put into making a child happy, the more unhappy the child becomes.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: My lab results showed my potassium level was 5.4 mmol/L. My primary care doctor does not seem concerned at all with this reading. After checking on the internet I have found that this reading can be life threating, especially with my heart. My previous readings have all been …
- By RAY MAGLIOZZI
-
Dear Car Talk:
- By BOB WEBER
-
Q: I bought new a 2018 Mazda6, 4-cylinder turbo. The specs call for semi-synthetic oil. Everyone who I know with auto expertise thinks I should use full synthetic, even a former engineer friend from GM. The tech personnel at my local dealership, including the manager, tell me to follow the s…
- By VERN PARKER
-
In 1985, the Coulter Cadillac dealership in Phoenix, Arizona, sold an exclusive Eldorado Biarritz model to a customer in nearby Glendale.
- By ERIC PETERS, Peters' Garage
-
If you're thinking about a small crossover wagon and looking for a reason to favor one over another, Subaru's got something to show you that is hard-bordering-on-impossible to find in any other crossover: a pedal to the left of the brake pedal.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 64-year-old female in good health, but after years at a desk I have upper back and shoulder flexibility issues. About 20 years ago I had frozen shoulder syndrome that resolved through physiotherapy and exercise. I now want to keep my upper shoulder flexibility and mayb…
- By JIM MILLER
-
Dear Savvy Senior,
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: Can you comment on the benefits of weightlifting over aerobic exercise? I know that any exercise is beneficial compared with nothing, but which is better for losing weight long term? Running or jogging can burn calories, but I have read that muscle requires more energy metabo…
- By JANN BLACKSTONE
-
I was married for five years and had a son. We divorced a year ago, but started dating again. She ended up pregnant - again. I asked for a DNA test prior to paying child support. They tested both kids and neither is mine. I'm done with their mother and no longer want anything to do with eith…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I recently spent time with a seasoned hearing-impaired citizen. She told me that tinnitus is sometimes caused by prescription meds, especially those for high blood pressure. I have been taking 25 milligrams of losartan, one per day in the morning for about 15 years. About fiv…
- By STEVE ALEXANDER Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
-
Q: I try to keep my Windows 10 PC free of unwanted software by running PC security (Malwarebytes) and cleaning (CCleaner) programs on my Windows 10 PC. I also use the DuckDuckGo search engine that doesn't create profiles of its users.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: If I have the beginnings of arthritis of the knee, is an elliptical machine better to use than a treadmill? -- M.D.
SCRANTON (AP) - About 2008, Melissa Kutney was scouring cubbies built into a room of her former Scranton home when she discovered a 19th century Bible and a broken rosary tucked away in a back corner, almost buried in insulation.
- From staff reports
-
Franklin church opens for worship
KALOFER, Bulgaria (AP) - Christians marked Epiphany in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, which constrained celebrations in many places but didn't stop some defying warnings to keep to traditions.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I tested positive for COVID about six weeks ago. I had very mild symptoms for about 24 hours. I lost my sense of taste and smell. My senses are slowly returning, but now I constantly have a strange taste in my mouth. I can't tell if it's a metallic taste or not. Eating, drink…
- By VERN PARKER
-
Joe Carp remembers first hearing the sound of this 1967 Pontiac GTO motoring down the street in his Churchville neighborhood sometime in 2004. A master mechanic by trade, Carp knows well what the 335-horsepower, 400-cubic-inch V-8 engine sounds like.
- By LARRY PRINTZ Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
There are so many terms in English that make no sense, particularly in the category of food. Consider that Boston Cream Pie isn't a pie but rather a cake. Or that white chocolate isn't made from cocoa, so it's not chocolate. Then again, hot dogs aren't made from canines, and Buffalo wings ar…
- By BRAD BERGHOLDT Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Q: How serious is it to drive with your check engine light on? My car starts and runs perfect so it can't be something very serious? Everyone I've asked tells me something different. - Jessica H.
- By ERIC PETERS, Peters' Garage
-
Other car companies - notably, Ford and General Motors - have all but given up on cars, canceling most of them in favor of a lineup of almost all SUVs and crossovers. Even the Toyota Camry and Honda Accord, which were hot sellers for decades, aren't selling as well as they used to.
- By BOB WEBER
-
Q: I have a 2002 Lexus ES300 with 185,000 miles on it. Some time ago, the ABS and brake light came on simultaneously. I took it to my local shop who diagnosed a faulty ABS sensor. They said that I did not really need to replace it since it would cost close to the value of the car and that, e…
