HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 — You are free-spirited and full of original ideas. You stand up for your beliefs and will often fight for the underdog. You are modern-thinking, multitalented, kind and generous. This year will be slower paced and gentler with a stronger focus on relationships. Trust your intuition.
ROME (AP) — The Vatican has included a group that advocates for women’s ordination on a website promoting a two-year consultation of rank-and-file Catholics, indicating that Pope Francis wants to hear from all Catholics during the process.
DEAR DR. ROACH: For many years, I have heard that grapefruit products interfere with medication that one is taking. Is this still true, if it ever was? I am currently taking thyroxine daily and a blood pressure pill, amlodipine. I love grapefruit juice, so I am concerned. — D.P.
Q: I recently tried toilet training my 32-month-old, but after a few days of no success, I decided to stop. A friend tells me to hang in there, but my pediatrician says my son isn’t ready. She suggests I try again in a few months. Your thoughts?
HAPPY BIRTHDAY Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 — You are friendly and sociable. People are drawn to your sincerity. You are fun-loving and generous and attracted to humanitarian causes. This year is the first year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means you can open any door to explore new avenues. …
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a healthy 79-year-old female who recently underwent a right total knee arthroplasty. In a routine post-operative X-ray there was indication of early osteopenia in my long bones. I live in Montana and walk regularly during the summer months, but during winter it is more d…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 — You are conscientious, capable and reliable. People like to know they can count on you. They also love your sense of humor. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle, which means you are wrapping up things and letting go of what is no longer…
Q: The anti-lock brakes on my 2003 Camry activate on an intermittent, but fairly frequent basis. They sometimes pulsate when slowing to a stop on dry pavement. It happens right before stopping, never when going the speed limit. The Toyota dealer mechanic test drove it, and of course, it did …
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a healthy 63-year-old woman. My 29-year-old niece was just diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer. She discovered that she carries a mutation of her CHEK2 gene. Her father, who is my brother, also has the gene. Should I get tested for the gene and should my children be …
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 — You are a creative optimist who has a sharp mind. You enthuse and inspire others. You have a great sense of humor and your own definite style. You have a strong sense of will and determination. Great news! This year you will get promotions, kudos…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an active 72-year-old male in good health. I do, however, suffer from arthritis in my left ankle, the result of a broken bone while playing football in high school. When the pain flares, I take an Aleve, and it provides quick and nearly total relief. I have read that the…
Dear Savvy Senior, I would like to get my personal, legal and financial information organized so my kids will know what’s going on when I’m no longer around. Can you offer any tips on the best way to do this? — Unorganized Emma
DEAR DR. ROACH: I suffer from frequent allergic sneezing and coughing. Every day I seem to sneeze and sniffle. A daily Zyrtec controls the symptoms, but I am reluctant to take it daily as I understand it is an anticholinergic and continual use can have cognitive effects and cause other issue…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 — You pursue whatever you do or want with all your heart and soul. You are kindhearted, generous and willing to help those in need. You have an easygoing optimism that makes people like you. This year is one of learning and teaching. Time alone will …
Q. It’s a new year and I’d really like to put my best foot forward with my co-parent. This Christmas, my holiday backed up to her weekend and we had to return my son to her the day after Christmas just to sleep, only to return to my home in the morning. To eliminate all the back-and-forth, I…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 — You are an idealist who can be inspired by lofty goals. You are hardworking and persistent when it comes to achieving your aims. Regardless of how you feel, you present yourself as confident and optimistic. Service to others and personal responsibil…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have had slightly elevated glucose levels (104-109) for several years. I found a dietary supplement of cinnamon, vitamin D and chromium. I took the directed amount for a period of time and had a glucose test of 61. I don’t know if it was a fluke or not. A recent A1C test ca…
Q: I’m on a committee whose members often forward email to each other. But the forwarded emails from two members — who both have Gmail accounts — never reach my Comcast account. (I’ve searched for these emails in my inbox and spam folder.) However, I do receive forwarded email from a member …
Certain songs seem to survive the test of time. These “gems” continue to pop up in our worship services (contemporary or traditional.) They instruct and inspire modern believers just as they did in the past.
I was once an orthodox believer in the power of timeout, the practice of having a child sit in a somewhat isolated chair for five minutes or so immediately after said child has misbehaved. I’ve promoted timeouts in this column, my books and my public presentations. Used consistently, it shou…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Jan. 15, 2021 — You are a romantic who loves beautiful things. By nature, you are emotional. You have a strong sense of justice and high standards for yourself and others. Appreciation and acknowledgement are important to you. This year you will work hard to cons…
DEAR DR. ROACH: Many of my friends and I are considering knee replacement surgery, and in my case, want to delay if possible. Are the nonembryo stem cell treatments effective in delaying surgery? These stem cell treatments use our own body fat to turn into fibroblasts, and these may repair o…