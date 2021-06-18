- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm an 84-year-old male who has recently found relief from lifelong strain in bowel movements by using stool softeners. I would like to know if they're habit-forming if taken once a day. I've tried Metamucil without as good of results. Please comment on both. Thank you. - B.C.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: If a patient has been fully vaccinated with one of the COVID-19 vaccines within the past three months and subsequently develops symptoms of COVID-19 and tests positive, does this patient need to quarantine/isolate? Why or why not? - C.K.
- By VERN PARKER
Back in 1953, it took awhile for Chevrolet's new Corvette to catch on. During the first year of production the total number of Corvettes produced was only 315.
- By RAY MAGLIOZZI
Dear Car Talk:
- By ERIC PETERS, Peters' Garage
Maybe Bigfoot is real. Something almost as unusual has just been sighted: A Cadillac sedan with a manual transmission.
- By BOB WEBER
Q: It should be clarified, in my opinion, that analog AM radio as we currently know it will soon be extinct, but there is an option for stations to convert to digital AM that was recently approved by the FCC. Also, some AM stations are currently using the HD FM format to transmit signals. In…
- By JIM MILLER
Dear Savvy Senior, Is there an easy way to figure out how much I will need to save for retirement? My wife and I are both in our late fifties and want to figure out about how much we'll need in order to retire comfortably. - Ready to Retire
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have a colonoscopy scheduled for mid-May. I spoke with the physician assistant, and she read me the warnings about possible punctures and possible bleeding afterward. With a puncture, she said a colostomy bag is required for three to four months. If there's bleeding afterwa…
- By JANN BLACKSTONE
Q. When my ex and I were together we had some pretty heated arguments. So, my question is, if we weren't respectful when we were together, how do you expect us to be respectful now that we have broken up? He badmouths me constantly. Co-parenting is next to impossible so, I suggested co-paren…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: My father was diagnosed with protein S deficiency, but there isn't much information on it. I'm unable to find a doctor who specializes in it or even knows about it. His health is declining fast, and we are thinking it might be linked to this. The amount of Lovenox he has to i…
- By STEVE ALEXANDER Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
Q: When I had Windows 7, photos from my camera would be downloaded to my PC. But Windows 10 wants to put my camera photos on OneDrive, Microsoft's online storage service. How can I get Windows 10 to just put the photos on my PC instead of on OneDrive? - Glenn Correnti, Metairie, La.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a very active 66-year-old male who had three stents put into my right coronary artery about 10 years ago after I had two heart attacks. I have not had any problems since then. I am restoring a 1966 GTO convertible, which includes many days of heavy work and have had no c…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 50 years old and have rheumatoid arthritis. I am treated with methotrexate, celecoxib and Tylenol. I have severe pain in the hip, and I am afraid I might need a hip replacement. Is there any stronger medication to keep me from needing a hip replacement? How long does it …
Q: My 15-year-old daughter is slowly driving me insane! She argues with me about everything and always wants the last word. No matter how well I explain the "why?" of a decision to her, she argues. Even when I offer a compromise, she argues. It's her way or the highway. Is there a solution?
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: After my doctor moved, my new doctor would not order me a colonoscopy because I had turned 90. Are all doctors like that? My family is loaded with cancer. My mom had two colon cancer surgeries and died at age 99. Why can't I make my own decision about it? I would rather not w…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have a question about omega-3 fatty acid intake, either through fish consumption or by dietary supplements like fish oil. Apparently, many American diets are deficient in omega-3 fatty acids. One possible reason is that most American beef cattle are fed primarily on corn ra…
- By JIM MILLER
Dear Savvy Senior, What are the best Medicare coverage options for COVID-vaccinated retirees who are eager to travel? My wife and I will both turn 65 over the next few months and would like to know which Medicare plans are best for extensive travelers. - Almost 65
- By RAY MAGLIOZZI
Dear Car Talk:
- By VERN PARKER
When Oldsmobile introduced the 1950 Oldsmobile Futuramic 88 with a Rocket V-8 engine John McMahan was too young to drive - yet old enough to know what he liked. During the next half century, several cars came and went through his driveway, but he always kept his Oldsmobile dream alive.
- By ERIC PETERS, Peters' Garage
Some of the highest-performing vehicles being offered lately are 4-by-4 trucks - and Jeeps, including this V-8-powered Wrangler 392.
- By BOB WEBER
Q: After reading today's column and in light of your ongoing efforts to get people to crack open their owner's manuals, I thought you might enjoy this story. When I took delivery of a German sports car, the salesman advised me there was no break-in period required and that customers routinel…
- By JIM MILLER
Dear Savvy Senior, What are the best Medicare coverage options for COVID-vaccinated retirees who are eager to travel? My wife and I will both turn 65 over the next few months and would like to know which Medicare plans are best for extensive travelers. - Almost 65
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: My 76-year-old husband has severe muscle cramps. Originally it occurred in his legs, but now it also affects his hands and feet. He screams in pain. Recently he had an attack and asked me to get him some bananas. I did, and the cramping stopped minutes after eating one. A fri…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have had plantar warts on both feet for decades. Unfortunately, they are on the pressure points of my feet (balls and heels). Nothing seems to eradicate the virus. I have tried bleomycin shots, Cantharidin, Candida antigen shots, liquid nitrogen, surgery, pulsed dye laser t…
- By JANN BLACKSTONE
Q. I don't really know my son's father. We met at a party and I don't remember much else. Fast forward, our son, Ian, is 4. (We had a DNA test.) Both of our lives are now very different - he is married with another child. I am a single mother. You always talk about problem solving and co-par…
- By STEVE ALEXANDER Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
Q: I want to make a minor edit on a PDF file, but I can't get the file to save the change once I make it. What should I do? - Kenneth Janda, Roseville, Minn.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 79 years old, at a healthy weight, and I exercise often. Recently I had a blood test that showed several markers for lupus. The doctor wants to put me on hydroxychloroquine. But first I had to have my eyes checked because the drug seems to have an effect on your vision. …
- From staff reports
First Presbyterian Church to host guest speaker
