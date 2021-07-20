- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I've started using coconut oil instead of milk and sweetener in my coffee. I find that a quarter teaspoon of coconut oil blended with 12 ounces coffee is pretty yummy. But I want to make sure I'm not doing any harm, since my own LDL has risen and my HDL has fallen since Decem…
- By JANN BLACKSTONE
-
Q. My soon-to-be in-laws just threw a wonderful party announcing their son's and my engagement. My entire family attended. We have not been together in over six years. My dad asked us all not to post pictures of him standing next to my mother because it would upset his longtime girlfriend, w…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: Are medical advances going backward? If not, why are so many people dying in their 50s and 60s? Just look at the obituaries. By now, we all should be living into our 80s and 90s. What's your take on this subject? - R.S.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: At 89 years old, I watch TV, read the papers and struggle to stay awake. I take my meds as instructed, including senior vitamins. Is this part of the aging process? - A.F.
- From staff reports
-
First UMC names new pastor
- By REV. MICAH SMITH, Tri-City Herald
-
Two soldiers waved our van to the side of the road, where a mangy dog finished his scratch before ambling out of our path.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: Can you get long COVID from symptomless post-vaccine infection? - L.B.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am very concerned about an issue with my husband that is getting worse quickly. He is 76 years old, has some heart problems and has had artery and heart surgery and pulmonary problems primarily caused by toxic exposures to pesticides in the past.
- By ERIC PETERS, Peters' Garage
-
There are fewer family sedans on the market than ever before; several major brands, including GM and Ford, no longer make them at all.
- By VERN PARKER
-
Perseverance can be a blessing. Records indicate that in 1981, Gary Zamarsky purchased a Fiat Spider 2000 with a sticker price near $3,000. He promptly took the metallic green convertible sport car to his home in Nanuet, New York, where it rapidly became the object of interest to the neighbo…
- By RAY MAGLIOZZI
-
Dear Car Talk:
- By JIM MILLER
-
Dear Savvy Senior, Do you know of any golfing equipment that can help older golfers? My dad, who's 76, loves to play golf, but arthritis in his hands has made griping the club challenging, and his fragile lower back makes stooping over to tee-up or retrieve the ball a problem too. Is there a…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: Two days ago, I was bitten by a tick, which drew blood. Yesterday I was given just two 100-mg doxycycline caps to be taken together with a meal and instructions to "continue the observation of any symptoms." It does not seem sufficient to me. Last year, when I was bitten, I r…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: A year ago, I was diagnosed with iron deficiency anemia. A colonoscopy found no problems. An endoscopy found a small raw spot on my stomach lining; it was not bleeding. My iron count was 7. Two months earlier it was 102. I was told to take an iron supplement twice a day. Now …
- By JANN BLACKSTONE
-
Q. I'm getting married in a year but I'm starting the preparations now. I'm at a loss how to handle walking down the aisle. I have a dad and a bonusdad I love. Although they get along great, I think it will really upset my dad if I ask them both to walk with me. I don't want to hurt anyone's…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I recently watched a TV program about vaccines. I've always thought that vaccines dated to Jenner and his cowpox vaccine. The program pointed out that before Jenner started experimenting, some countries (the program mentioned Africa, India and China) had a tradition of cuttin…
- By STEVE ALEXANDER Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
-
For a user whose hard drive conked out, the solutions for music portability are plentiful but a bit complicated.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: During my annual wellness visits to the doctor, my blood pressure is always taken. But it is done differently depending on the person taking it. How many times should the pump be used, and does it make a difference in the reading?
Will my profession - psychology - ever get it?
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 80-year-old female in good health except for a diagnosis of osteopenia. My primary care doctor has prescribed medication for my osteopenia. I have periodontal disease and have been advised by my periodontal specialist not to take medication for osteopenia due to deter…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 71-year-old woman. I have been taking Prolia shots twice a year for five years. When I first started, I was told to be reevaluated at that time. One of my doctors wants to wait and see what the results are, but another said I should absolutely not stop, as that will in…
- By RAY MAGLIOZZI
-
Dear Car Talk:
- By JAMES DULLEY
-
Dear Jim: It gets very hot in my attic. I don't think the two end vents are enough. What types of additional attic vents are effective and how much more should I add? - Sheila F.
- By ERIC PETERS, Peters' Garage
-
Sedans are more practical than coupes; the people riding up front don't have to get out to let people riding in the back get out.
- By VERN PARKER
-
Occasionally good fortune unexpectedly comes knocking on the door. Of course, one must to be prepared to open that door. Such a scenario unfolded for Joe Rivenbark at his DunRite Transmission repair shop.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have recently been diagnosed with a cholesteatoma in one ear, which has resulted in significant hearing loss. How common is this condition? I have been advised that surgery is my only treatment option. They anticipate the more extensive surgery requiring "drilling a hole in…
- By JIM MILLER
-
Dear Savvy Senior, Do you know where I can find cheaper high-speed internet services for my home? I'm 70-years old and live strictly on my Social Security and would like to find something faster and less expensive than I currently have. - Surfing Susan
