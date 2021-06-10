- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have a question about omega-3 fatty acid intake, either through fish consumption or by dietary supplements like fish oil. Apparently, many American diets are deficient in omega-3 fatty acids. One possible reason is that most American beef cattle are fed primarily on corn ra…
- By JIM MILLER
Dear Savvy Senior, What are the best Medicare coverage options for COVID-vaccinated retirees who are eager to travel? My wife and I will both turn 65 over the next few months and would like to know which Medicare plans are best for extensive travelers. - Almost 65
- By RAY MAGLIOZZI
Dear Car Talk:
- By VERN PARKER
When Oldsmobile introduced the 1950 Oldsmobile Futuramic 88 with a Rocket V-8 engine John McMahan was too young to drive - yet old enough to know what he liked. During the next half century, several cars came and went through his driveway, but he always kept his Oldsmobile dream alive.
- By ERIC PETERS, Peters' Garage
Some of the highest-performing vehicles being offered lately are 4-by-4 trucks - and Jeeps, including this V-8-powered Wrangler 392.
- By BOB WEBER
Q: After reading today's column and in light of your ongoing efforts to get people to crack open their owner's manuals, I thought you might enjoy this story. When I took delivery of a German sports car, the salesman advised me there was no break-in period required and that customers routinel…
- By JIM MILLER
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: My 76-year-old husband has severe muscle cramps. Originally it occurred in his legs, but now it also affects his hands and feet. He screams in pain. Recently he had an attack and asked me to get him some bananas. I did, and the cramping stopped minutes after eating one. A fri…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have had plantar warts on both feet for decades. Unfortunately, they are on the pressure points of my feet (balls and heels). Nothing seems to eradicate the virus. I have tried bleomycin shots, Cantharidin, Candida antigen shots, liquid nitrogen, surgery, pulsed dye laser t…
- By JANN BLACKSTONE
Q. I don't really know my son's father. We met at a party and I don't remember much else. Fast forward, our son, Ian, is 4. (We had a DNA test.) Both of our lives are now very different - he is married with another child. I am a single mother. You always talk about problem solving and co-par…
- By STEVE ALEXANDER Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
Q: I want to make a minor edit on a PDF file, but I can't get the file to save the change once I make it. What should I do? - Kenneth Janda, Roseville, Minn.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 79 years old, at a healthy weight, and I exercise often. Recently I had a blood test that showed several markers for lupus. The doctor wants to put me on hydroxychloroquine. But first I had to have my eyes checked because the drug seems to have an effect on your vision. …
- From staff reports
First Presbyterian Church to host guest speaker
- By LAURA O'NEIL, Staff writer
I have been thinking about Jesus' death this week. I know, it isn't Good Friday but it has been on my mind a lot.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I know this may sound like a silly question, but let me ask something that I know many men have wondered. From a medical standpoint, is it better for men to wear briefs or boxer underwear? - D.B.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: My wife was recently diagnosed with Huntington's disease. She is 67 and has had noticeable symptoms for about a year. Can you recommend any prescriptions to help overcome this disease? - R.H.
- By JAMES DULLEY
Dear Jim: As I have gotten older, I find I see better under natural light. Would installing a tubular skylight bring in much natural light without losing a lot of heat during winter? - Rich T.
- By ERIC PETERS, Peters' Garage
Everyone wants to fit into the clothes they were able to wear when they were 20. Some try to put them on anyway. Usually, the fit isn't good.
- By RAY MAGLIOZZI
Dear Car Talk:
- By VERN PARKER
Gary Risse was so young when his father brought home their new three-quarter-ton truck that he has only vague memories of the day: It was May 21, 1968, and his dad bought it for $2,600 at the Hub Ford dealership on Peach Tree Road in Atlanta, Georgia.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 79 years old. I have lupus, and currently my main focus is the lungs (COPD, asthma), which is under control. However, no one seems to be able to tell me what to do to prevent my toes from feeling like they have been soaking in ice. Even when I'm sleeping, they are so pai…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: How effective are COVID vaccines for people taking immunosuppressive prescriptions? Will we be tested for a desired level of antibodies and maybe get a booster sooner than other people? - C.J.
- By JIM MILLER
Dear Savvy Senior, Can you recommend some good technology classes or online learning resources for inexperienced seniors? I have a computer and a smartphone, but my knowledge and skills are pretty limited. - Tech Challenged Senior
- By JANN BLACKSTONE
Q. My child's mother and I share custody of our 6-year-old son. I don't like my ex knowing my business, so our rule is, "What happens here, stays here," but my son still tells his mother everything and also tells me things I'm sure she would prefer I not know. What is a good way to stop the …
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: In October 2018 I was treated for syphilis, and had a VDRL titer of 1:128. A few months later, the titer was 1:8, but has stayed at 1:8 since then. Why hasn't it gone down? -- Y.Y.
- From staff reports
Good Hope Lutheran moves to outdoor services
- By TIMOTHY J. LEDBETTER
The practice of diagnosis, or "full knowing," is important in medicine and other disciplines, including mental, emotional, social, and spiritual care and treatment.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: My son has been experiencing what he thinks is neuropathy in his arms and fingers. He currently feels sharp pain in his fingers. He has a tingling feeling as well. The orthopedic surgeon's office put him on meloxicam, and he wears an arm brace as well as a computer brace. Is …
