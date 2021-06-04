- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: My wife was recently diagnosed with Huntington's disease. She is 67 and has had noticeable symptoms for about a year. Can you recommend any prescriptions to help overcome this disease? - R.H.
- By ERIC PETERS, Peters' Garage
-
Everyone wants to fit into the clothes they were able to wear when they were 20. Some try to put them on anyway. Usually, the fit isn't good.
- By JAMES DULLEY
-
Dear Jim: As I have gotten older, I find I see better under natural light. Would installing a tubular skylight bring in much natural light without losing a lot of heat during winter? - Rich T.
- By RAY MAGLIOZZI
-
Dear Car Talk:
- By VERN PARKER
-
Gary Risse was so young when his father brought home their new three-quarter-ton truck that he has only vague memories of the day: It was May 21, 1968, and his dad bought it for $2,600 at the Hub Ford dealership on Peach Tree Road in Atlanta, Georgia.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 79 years old. I have lupus, and currently my main focus is the lungs (COPD, asthma), which is under control. However, no one seems to be able to tell me what to do to prevent my toes from feeling like they have been soaking in ice. Even when I'm sleeping, they are so pai…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
- Updated
DEAR DR. ROACH: How effective are COVID vaccines for people taking immunosuppressive prescriptions? Will we be tested for a desired level of antibodies and maybe get a booster sooner than other people? - C.J.
- By JIM MILLER
- Updated
Dear Savvy Senior, Can you recommend some good technology classes or online learning resources for inexperienced seniors? I have a computer and a smartphone, but my knowledge and skills are pretty limited. - Tech Challenged Senior
- Updated
- By JANN BLACKSTONE
-
Q. My child's mother and I share custody of our 6-year-old son. I don't like my ex knowing my business, so our rule is, "What happens here, stays here," but my son still tells his mother everything and also tells me things I'm sure she would prefer I not know. What is a good way to stop the …
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: In October 2018 I was treated for syphilis, and had a VDRL titer of 1:128. A few months later, the titer was 1:8, but has stayed at 1:8 since then. Why hasn't it gone down? -- Y.Y.
- From staff reports
-
Good Hope Lutheran moves to outdoor services
- By TIMOTHY J. LEDBETTER
-
The practice of diagnosis, or "full knowing," is important in medicine and other disciplines, including mental, emotional, social, and spiritual care and treatment.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: My son has been experiencing what he thinks is neuropathy in his arms and fingers. He currently feels sharp pain in his fingers. He has a tingling feeling as well. The orthopedic surgeon's office put him on meloxicam, and he wears an arm brace as well as a computer brace. Is …
- By TOM KRISHER AP Auto Writer
-
PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - On the outside, the electric version of Ford's F-150 pickup looks much like its wildly popular gas-powered version. Yet the resemblance is deceiving. With its new battery-powered truck, Ford is making a costly bet that buyers will embrace a vehicle that woul…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: As I watch TV, I see a lot of drug advertisements. Why would the drug companies advertise to the general public when doctors are the people prescribing the new drugs? Or are they advertising to doctors through TV and the general public just sees the advertisement? - C.S.
- By ERIC PETERS, Peters' Garage
-
Lots of medium-large crossovers offer a third row. Almost all of them offer very little room in that row. It's the dilemma of room vs. size.
- By VERN PARKER
-
At the dawn of the automobile age more than a century ago, no one knew what a horseless carriage should look like or how it should be powered. Consequently - and like the carriages they were replacing - some of the earliest cars rode on three wheels while others had four wheels. Similar to m…
- By MARCO BUSCAGLIA Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
A good set of windshield wiper blades is imperative to safe driving. Unfortunately, most car owners don't think about replacing them until they drive through a downpour and realize that they can barely see the road in front of them.
- By BOB WEBER
-
Q: I live in Las Vegas and must replace my 12-volt battery every three years because of the heat. Will I have to worry about this with the electric cars? Batteries don't come cheap and the new ones are probably more expensive than the current ones - R.P., Las Vegas
- By RAY MAGLIOZZI
-
Dear Car Talk:
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: My doctor prescribed a statin for me to reduce my LDL cholesterol, which was at 131. My HDL was 70. I stopped taking it after three weeks because I was experiencing pulled muscles at the top of each hamstring. I run 20 miles a week. Thirty-five years of running and this had n…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I was very reluctant to get the COVID-19 vaccine due to its rushed status and unknown long-term side effects. Finally I gave in and got my first shot a week ago, because I determined the benefits outweigh the risks. I haven't had any problems yet, but am now contemplating NOT…
- By JANN BLACKSTONE
-
Q. My son and I have barely seen each other since the beginning of the pandemic and it has really put a strain on our relationship. Being that I live a couple hours away, I held off seeing him on weekends because of the lockdown.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 92-year-old woman in reasonably good health. I weigh about 145 pounds and have shrunk down to 5 feet, 5 inches tall. I attend a 45-minute exercise class at a wellness center three times a week. I am diabetic and have glaucoma. I take Januvia, simvastatin and losartan, …
- By STEVE ALEXANDER Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
-
Q: I'm sending you an e-mail that I received from an online retailer. It contains some product pictures and some question marks where product pictures should be. This also happens with other e-mails and websites that I view. I'm using the Google Chrome browser, a MacBook Air laptop and Comca…
No small number of today's parents view their children through psychological lenses, especially when it comes to misbehavior. Instead of regarding a given misbehavior as simply an error that needs to be corrected through the application of proper discipline, the parents in question interpret it.
- By JOHN FRIEDLUND
-
Her mother died when she was 11. Her second daughter when she was 18. Her first son when he was 35. She lived to be 89, and loved Jesus to her very last breath. Ruth Friedlund was my mother.
