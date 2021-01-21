- By VERN PARKER
Joe Carp remembers first hearing the sound of this 1967 Pontiac GTO motoring down the street in his Churchville neighborhood sometime in 2004. A master mechanic by trade, Carp knows well what the 335-horsepower, 400-cubic-inch V-8 engine sounds like.
- By LARRY PRINTZ Tribune News Service (TNS)
There are so many terms in English that make no sense, particularly in the category of food. Consider that Boston Cream Pie isn't a pie but rather a cake. Or that white chocolate isn't made from cocoa, so it's not chocolate. Then again, hot dogs aren't made from canines, and Buffalo wings ar…
- By RYAN ZUMMALLEN SEdmunds
The Ford F-150 has long been the pickup truck to beat, not to mention the top-selling vehicle of any kind in the country. But Fiat Chrysler Automobiles took many by surprise when it introduced the tech-savvy Ram 1500 pickup truck in 2018 for the 2019 model year.
- By BRAD BERGHOLDT Tribune News Service (TNS)
Q: How serious is it to drive with your check engine light on? My car starts and runs perfect so it can't be something very serious? Everyone I've asked tells me something different. - Jessica H.
- By ERIC PETERS, Peters' Garage
Other car companies - notably, Ford and General Motors - have all but given up on cars, canceling most of them in favor of a lineup of almost all SUVs and crossovers. Even the Toyota Camry and Honda Accord, which were hot sellers for decades, aren't selling as well as they used to.
- By BOB WEBER
Q: I have a 2002 Lexus ES300 with 185,000 miles on it. Some time ago, the ABS and brake light came on simultaneously. I took it to my local shop who diagnosed a faulty ABS sensor. They said that I did not really need to replace it since it would cost close to the value of the car and that, e…
- By RAY MAGLIOZZI
Dear Car Talk:
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 74-year-old male, and I recently received a negative result from my mail-in fecal test. I have been on an every-five-years colonoscopy cycle for the past 20 years (noncancerous polyps were always found) and since my colorectal surgeon recently retired, I decided to use…
- From staff reports
Steven and Roberta Baker of Franklin have announced the engagement of their daughter, Sydney Lynn Baker of Franklin, to Brandon James Roxberry of Franklin.
- From staff reports
Steven and Roberta Baker of Franklin have announced the engagement of their son, Aaron James Baker of Pittsburgh, to Melissa Hope Curioso, also of Pittsburgh.
Base price: $210,000
- By JIM MILLER
Dear Savvy Senior,
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 81 years old and was diagnosed with shingles at the end of October 2020. After taking famciclovir, I am healing, but still have a scaly rash and shooting pains on the right side of my head where the shingles occurred. I was told that the pain could last for a year or mor…
- By JANN BLACKSTONE
Q. I live a very comfortable life, married to an absolutely great guy and all the ex's - his and mine - get along just fine. The problem is every time my husband's ex's new husband is not around, she starts with the "remember the good old days" stories. She doesn't do it if her husband is pr…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: You once wrote a column on chronic cough and suggested a medication that might be useful in treating this. Would you please remind me of the drug name? I have an elderly mother who suffers daily with this affliction. She can no longer have a conversation or speak on the phone…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 79-year-old woman in reasonably good health. I am very active and do everything I can for my health. Whenever I feel a cold coming on (which is rare), I have pain on the left side of my throat when I swallow and get a stabbing pain in my head every 5-10 seconds. I worr…
Q: I teach 3- and 4-year-olds in a childcare center in Australia. I always have a few difficult children in any group and the book in which you describe Alpha Speech ["The Well-Behaved Child"] has been very helpful. My disciplinary options are limited to separating a misbehaving child out of…
- Updated
ROME (AP) - Pope Francis changed church law Monday to explicitly allow women to do more things during Mass, granting them access to the most sacred place on the altar, while continuing to affirm that they cannot be priests.
- By JOHN FRIEDLUND
- Updated
What's the use of hearing if we don't listen? Wow! What a question. Our sense of hearing is a gift from God. Are we good stewards of this gift? Do we realize that the art of listening is a gift of love that we give to others?
- Updated
March for Life event set
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I tested positive for COVID about six weeks ago. I had very mild symptoms for about 24 hours. I lost my sense of taste and smell. My senses are slowly returning, but now I constantly have a strange taste in my mouth. I can't tell if it's a metallic taste or not. Eating, drink…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: We have friends who got the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine believing it will help with exposure to COVID-19. What are your thoughts on their thinking? -- P.H.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 72-year-old female with MGUS. I was just diagnosed with an ulcer, Barrett's esophagus, GERD and a hiatal hernia of 8 cm. My surgeon has put me on high-dose Prilosec and Carafate before bed. My oncologist has given the OK for surgery for the hernia, but friends have tol…
- By RAY MAGLIOZZI
Ford Escape shakes at idle
- By VERN PARKER
When Scott Phillips was in high school he drove a very-used Oldsmobile F-85 Sedan, which became abandoned when he left to attend George Mason University in Fairfax, Virgina.
- By ERIC PETERS, Peters' Garage
2021 Chevrolet Camaro
- By BOB WEBER
Q: In a recent column you responded to R.W. from Minnetonka, Minn., that he should not need spark plug replacement of the platinum tipped plugs until the manufacturer recommended 60,000 miles. One thing that is often not considered is that over time, the dissimilar metals in the aluminum hea…
Base price: $37,500
- By MARK PHELAN Detroit Free Press (TNS)
Building a world-class sport sedan is tougher than it looks. Of course, that's true of everything from making an omelet to setting a broken bone, but a smart, focused student can generally master either of those in less than a decade.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm 64 and thin, on no medications and had my bloodwork done. Cholesterol showed 226 total, HDL 77, triglycerides 79, LDL 131, glucose 94. My blood pressure is usually about 90/60, and I have never smoked.
- By JIM MILLER
Dear Savvy Senior,
- By JANN BLACKSTONE
Q. My husband's ex asked me what we bought their son for Christmas. Because he and his dad love baseball, I told her we bought him a jersey and tickets to a game when their team comes into town. She has remarried and celebrates Hanukkah with her new husband and wanted her son to participate …
