HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, March 9, 2022 — You are charming and have a great sense of humor. You are also compassionate and caring for those who are less fortunate. In particular, you have a strong sense of justice. This year is the final year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means you will be letting go of what is no longer relevant in your life.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

Do I have to file income tax returns this year?

Dear Savvy Senior, What is the IRS standard tax deduction for 2021? I didn’t file a tax return last tax year (2020) because I lost my job and my income in March due to COVID. But I got a part-time job in 2021 and am wondering if I made enough money that requires me to file this year. Part-Ti…

It is possible to find relief from back pain in a TENS unit

Dear Dr. Roach: I have spinal stenosis and degenerative disc disease, along with scoliosis from childhood polio. A few weeks ago, I developed sciatica and started a course of physical therapy, but quit halfway through because it seemed to make the pain much worse. The therapist recommended I…

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, March 8, 2022 — You are a driven perfectionist who is independent and ambitious. However, sometimes you are an emotional sponge for others. You soak up their feelings. This means you have to be careful and discriminating about the company you keep. This is a fabul…

Putting kids first after breakups is unselfish thing to do

Q. Although I have been married to one man for 30 years, I read your column every week. You seem to always bring it back to “Put the children first.” My thought is maybe if parents put their relationship first instead of everything focused on the kids, there would be fewer divorces! What do …

The effectiveness of vaccines is complicated

Dear Dr. Roach: I was wondering if you could explain why some vaccinations seem to completely protect against a disease, while others do not. For example, smallpox was completely eradicated by vaccination, and the hepatitis B vaccine is good for life and 98% to 100% effective, according to t…

The rise of the microwedding

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have been far-reaching. People from all walks of life have had to confront the pandemic and the changes it wrought, and many of those changes could have some staying power.

Wedding day timeline
Wedding day timeline

The notion that “timing is everything” is applicable in many situations, perhaps none more so than on a couple’s wedding day.

How to find your wedding florist
How to find your wedding florist

Weddings join the lives of two loving individuals so they can share their future with one another. Various elements help make weddings both momentous and magical.

Your wedding timeline guide
Your wedding timeline guide

Wedding planning involves many movable pieces that ultimately need to come together on the big day. Planning is typically a months-long process, and adhering to certain monthly benchmarks can help couples stay the course.

How to take the hectic out of your wedding day
How to take the hectic out of your wedding day

Weddings are among the most complex events many people will ever plan. Couples often try to go the extra mile in an effort to make the day memorable for themselves and their guests. That pressure can make a wedding day feel a little frenzied. Thankfully, there are various ways to ensure the …

Make a statement with your wedding cake
Make a statement with your wedding cake

Brides and grooms may pour over every detail of their weddings, but few components of the festivities may be as fun, especially for foodies, as deciding what the wedding cake will look like. Couples who want to deliver show-stopping visuals often express some measure of their creativity and …

Navigating an interfaith wedding
Navigating an interfaith wedding

Celebrating family histories and traditions is a major component of weddings. During a wedding, two families come together and begin to merge their unique takes on life.

Wedding etiquette: How much to tip

Vendors may be in the background during a wedding, but the roles they play are vital to making ceremonies and receptions memorable for couples and their guests. It’s customary to tip wedding vendors who provide great service.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, March 7, 2022 — You are imaginative and artistic. You can be mysterious, which is why others don’t really know you. Many of you are fascinating storytellers. This will be a meaningful year for you because it’s a year of learning and teaching — a year of discovery. …

If PC files store slowly, it may be a signal of larger problem

Q: My four-year-old Windows 10 laptop has a weird problem when saving Microsoft Word files. In the last couple of months, the time it takes Word to save a file has gone from nearly instantaneous to taking 10 to 15 seconds. This doesn’t happen the first time I save a new file, just on subsequ…

COLUMN: What good is it to have a Bible if you're not reading it?

  • By ERIC REAMER

“Indeed, all who desire to live godly in Christ Jesus will be persecuted. But evil men and impostors will proceed from bad to worse, deceiving and being deceived. You, however, continue in the things you have learned and become convinced of, knowing from whom you have learned them, and that …

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, March 5, 2022 — Freedom and independence are important to you, because you want life to be exciting and adventurous. Because of your versatility and wit, you are highly inspirational to others. This is a year of change, so stay light on your feet. It’s an excitin…

Don't worry about teen's vaping

Q: Our son, a senior in high school, is vaping. He claims he does it to control his anxiety. I worry about him getting into harder drugs when he goes to college this coming fall. What’s your take on this?