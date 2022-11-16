HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022 — You are an interesting combination of being sensitive, private, even distant and yet determined, willful and strong. You are intuitive, perceptive and very creative. This year has been one of service, especially to family. Therefore, it’s important to take care of yourself. Enroll in courses or consider a makeover.
The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022 — You are an interesting combination of being sensitive, private, even distant and yet determined, willful and strong. You are intuitive, perceptive and very creative. This year has been one of service, especially to family. Therefore, it’s importa…
DEAR DR. ROACH: My husband has a tumor in the right sinus of his face, and the biopsy results show that it is cancer of the salivary glands (adenoid cystic carcinoma). The oral surgeon says it will continue to grow and cause discomfort, and wants to remove part of his jaw and teeth to do rec…
Dear Savvy Senior, I saw a news segment on television a few months ago about home sharing programs for seniors and would like to learn more. I’m 68, divorced, and am interested in renting out a room in my house to help make ends meet. What can you tell me? Interested Boomer
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 77 and have been diagnosed with osteoporosis. I am taking Fosamax and taking all the steps recommended for strengthening bones. But I have two questions: First, is it possible to avoid a fracture without taking medication. Second, is it necessary to avoid coffee complete…
Q. My 13-year-old son has been telling me he does not want to go back to his mother’s for about three months now. He wouldn’t tell me why, but when he finally opened up, I have to admit, I was really surprised. He said that she badmouths me so much, he just doesn’t want to be there anymore. …
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 — You are straightforward, direct and ready to face any challenge. You are also very precise and attentive to detail. You have high standards for yourself. This year holds exciting changes. Expect more personal freedom, plus opportunities to travel a…
As fall rolls on toward the winter months, another whitetail deer hunting season is quickly approaching. For some, this may be their very first hunt; however, for those who have lost count of how many seasons they’ve been in the woods, this one may prove to be just a little bit different.
The Pennsylvania game commission reminds hunters about regulations prohibiting the movement of high-risk carcass parts from deer, elk and other cervids to control the potential spread of Chronic Wasting Disease.
Sixty percent of Pennsylvania deer hunters support a Saturday-after-Thanksgiving start to the firearms deer season, while another 12 percent have no preference between a Saturday or Monday opener, and 27 percent oppose a Saturday opener, based on recent survey results presented today to the …
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 Although your love life might be dramatic, you want stability and predictability in your everyday world. You have many talents and are insightful. This year, simplicity is your theme. It’s time to create solid foundations in your life, including home …
DEAR DR. ROACH: I’ve been seeing a man — he’s 75, and I’m 77. He uses the blue pill; however, he can’t orgasm. I don’t want him to feel insecure if I were to ask him questions, so could you explain his problem to me? — Anon.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 — You are knowledgeable and determined, which is why you set high standards for yourself and for others. You know how to work with an opportunity. You have presence and class. This year is slower paced and a time to rejuvenate yourself. Concentrate …
Q: I am a principal at a private church-affiliated school. Contrary to my graduate school training and most of my peers’ practice, I believe disciplinary actions should fit the crime. As such, I do not generally issue the namby-pamby sort of consequences other principals deliver. Fear of bei…
“You, however, continue in the things you have learned and become convinced of, knowing from whom you have learned them, and that from childhood you have known the sacred writings which are able to give you the wisdom that leads to salvation through faith which is in Christ Jesus. All Script…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I need your opinion. I was diagnosed with metastatic lung cancer almost two years ago. I have had chemo treatments (Keytruda, carboplatin and Alimta) for over one year. My most recent PET and CT scans of my lungs were all stable, with no change. My oncologist says that I do n…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 — You are sensual, passionate and charming. You often get your own way because you are so attractive to others. Because this is your first year in a new nine-year cycle, this has been a year of fresh beginnings and an exciting pace. Stay light on your…
DEAR DR. ROACH: My dad has been on hospice care for several months now. He had an untreated wound infection that was not responding to meds, so he went on hospice. Also, his wife died, and he lost the will to live after that.
Q: I religiously read your Sunday newspaper column right after Dilbert. I keep getting emails about EcoMax, which appears to be a plug-in device promising 15-35% less gas consumption. Is this a viable $49.95 investment? M.S., Valparaiso, Indiana
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 — You are knowledgeable of yourself personally and the world around you. Because of this, you are practical and competent. You are also talented, energetic and enthusiastic. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means it’s t…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 — You are a risk-taker and willing to explore many different aspects of life. You are intuitive, aware and an excellent problem-solver. This year is the time for you to receive recognition for your past efforts. Bravo! Expect promotions, awards and …
Dear Savvy Senior, How much does a typical funeral and body burial cost today? My wife and I are interested in prearranging our funerals but would like to have a cost idea before going in so we can plan and budget appropriately. Planning Ahead
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have several family members with autoimmune diseases. I read about a study from Germany where people with lupus were treated with CAR T cells, which proved effective. Will this treatment be available for other autoimmune diseases? — R.C.