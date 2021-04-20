- By JANN BLACKSTONE
-
Q. My ex just moved from the home in which we used to live to another more expensive neighborhood. She now lives in a much nicer townhouse. When I asked her why she moved, she said now that our oldest daughter is starting school, the school district was better. I don't believe that. I think …
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: Your recent column on melanoma piqued my interest. My husband was exposed to Agent Orange in Vietnam in 1968. He had a melanoma on his neck removed with lymph nodes in 2007. On July 31, 2017, he was finally declared disabled from exposure, due to damage to his heart and lungs…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: My husband recently died from anaplastic thyroid cancer. I always thought thyroid cancer was one of the most successfully treated cancers that exist. Could you please explain the difference between anaplastic thyroid cancer and regular thyroid cancer? Thank you very much. - M.A.S.
- By STEVE ALEXANDER Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
-
Q: I've been using the free Adobe Acrobat Reader DC to fill-in and save PDF tax forms on my PC. But when I recently called up a stored tax form, the data I'd filled-in appeared for a moment, then disappeared, leaving just a blank tax form.
Q: My 3-year-old is prone to ear infections. When he has one, his behavior deteriorates considerably. He becomes disobedient and given to angry outbursts. When his ears are clear, he's generally delightful to be around. I'm reluctant to discipline him when his ears are hurting him, but I'd l…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm a 75-year-old male with a prostate the size of a Buick. I have to get up four to five times a night to urinate. After about the third time, I cannot get back to sleep. I can get about five hours before the problem occurs. My doctor prescribed 10 mg Ambien, and if I take h…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 55-year-old female. I have always been in excellent health, but this year, my routine bloodwork showed that my creatinine is 1.08 (high) and that my GFR is 58 (low). Can that be because I drank alcohol the night before my bloodwork? My 2019 test showed GFR 65 and creat…
- From staff reports
-
Debra McCauley has announced the engagement and forthcoming marriage of her daughter Ashley Danielle McCauley of Oil City to Alex John Carchedi of Poland, Ohio.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have been suffering for some time with jock itch. The resulting scratching leaves my groin area and thighs abraded and oftentimes bleeding. In addition to the ketoconazole I've been prescribed, I have tried several over-the-counter sprays and ointments, to no avail. My doct…
- By JONATHAN ELFALAN Edmunds
-
The 2020 Tesla Model Y is an intriguing pick for an electric SUV. It has a relatively small footprint but provides cavernous passenger and cargo space. And with a current entry price of $43,190 including destination and handling fees, it's also one the most affordable electric SUVs around.
- By VERN PARKER
-
In 1932, a Packard Standard Eight convertible coupe with a rumble seat was purchased by a Maryland physician. The base price of a was $2,850. A total of 3,737 such models were manufactured.
- By ERIC PETERS, Peters' Garage
-
You used to be able to get a V-6 in a Honda Accord sedan. But now that one's a four-cylinder-only sedan.
- By BOB WEBER
-
Q: You may be getting a lot of responses on this one. Subaru Legacys and Outbacks are prone to water freezing on the inside edge of the fuel fill door. It is more common on the Legacy. The solution is to insert a credit card in the space around the door and work it around the opening. Once f…
- By RAY MAGLIOZZI
-
Dear Car Talk:
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a male, 83, and my bladder leaks continuously since I had a hip replacement surgery. The surgeon used a catheter during the surgery, and when it was first removed, I could not urinate. I went home with a new Foley catheter. Five days later, it was removed, and I have dri…
- By JIM MILLER
-
Dear Savvy Senior, I just turned 60 and would like to find out the best way to go about locating senior discounts. - Looking to Save
- By JANN BLACKSTONE
-
Q. My son's mother and I have been in a custody battle ever since we broke up a year ago. We can't agree and she often won't let my son come see me when it's his turn to be at my house. A few months ago, I met a wonderful woman, and she has been at my home the last few times my son has been …
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: With all the masks, hand-washing, sanitizing and social distancing, will we all have weak immune systems when life goes back to normal? - J.D.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have a problem with chronic urine infections. I am 78 years old, and suffer often from it. I frequently go to the bathroom five or six times during the night and feel pressure under my stomach. My doctor suggested a biopsy and found blood in my urine, which was later tested…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: You recently discussed a study showing that you may be better off taking your high blood pressure medications at night to prevent heart attacks and strokes the following morning. I am a 55-year-old on high blood pressure medications, and my wife asked an interesting follow-up…
A therapist takes a 10-year-old boy into what she calls "therapy." The young fellow is belligerently defiant toward his parents and throws titanic tantrums when things don't go his way. At school virtual, going on a year he's distractible and doesn't finish his work without being hovered ove…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: Could you please provide your recommendations on how we should conduct ourselves after we get the COVID vaccine? Please include an explanation of how immune we actually will be. -- T.S.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am currently on rituximab immunotherapy. I have had my first Moderna vaccine, and my second shot is scheduled in four weeks. My oncologist is not sure how the rituximab affects the immunization and the effectiveness of the vaccine. Can you explain how people on immunotherap…
- By ERIC PETERS, Peters' Garage
-
Buying a hybrid is beginning to make economic sense again, because the price of gas is going up again. Which can make up for the higher buy-in price of the hybrid.
- By RAY MAGLIOZZI
-
Dear Car Talk:
- By BOB WEBER
-
Q: With the advent of EVs and the need for thousands of charging stations, who is going to pay for them and will there be a cost to use one? If so, how much?
- By VERN PARKER
-
Any successful automobile salesman should be aware of the buying habits of his customers, including their idiosyncrasies. One such luxury car salesman at a Jaguar dealership was aware that every three years one of his discerning customers would trade-in her extremely low-mileage convertible …
- By JIM MILLER
-
Dear Savvy Senior,
