HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, June 7, 2023 — You are passionate; you are also self-disciplined. You are intelligent and intuitive. You are also charming. This is a slower-paced year — a time to rejuvenate your energy. Focus on your needs and the kind of relationships that bring you happiness.
The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult
DEAR DR. ROACH: I had a thyroidectomy, and I take levothyroxine. Instructions for the medication say not to take it within four hours of having calcium. No discussion of the drug has clearly stated whether this only refers to calcium supplements or whether this also includes high-calcium foods.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, June 7, 2023 — You are passionate; you are also self-disciplined. You are intelligent and intuitive. You are also charming. This is a slower-paced year — a time to rejuvenate your energy. Focus on your needs and the kind of relationships that bring you happiness.
Q. My son’s father and I share custody of our son, a week with me, then a week with him. We get along well and try our best to coordinate discipline. So when our son got caught cutting school, I let him know how much trouble he was going to be in when his father found out. When he walked in …
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, June 6, 2023 — You know how to make things happen, because you like excitement and adventure. You enjoy pleasure and have a love of beauty. This is the first year of a new nine-year cycle for you, which means it’s a time of new beginnings, adventures and major cha…
DEAR DR. ROACH: My 30-year-old and otherwise healthy grandson has been suffering from and treating hemorrhoids for two years. He is anemic due to his loss of blood. He’s had several bandings; they couldn’t complete the last one because he was in too much pain. They said they couldn’t anesthe…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, June 5, 2023 — You are multitalented and try to do everything. Learn to pace yourself. Take time off. This is the perfect year to take inventory of your life. You might have to let go of people, places and things that have held you back. Do some internal and extern…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have some questions about adult men getting circumcised. I am 93 and of reasonably good health. I do take some medicines — a diuretic, a blood pressure control medication and a statin.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, June 3, 2023 — You are courageous and resilient. You are also sharp-witted, clever and multitalented. (Lucky you.) This is an excellent year to take up further studies or explore anything you want to learn, especially exploring your inner world and higher conscio…
Like water off a duck’s back…” The meaning of the phrase is derived easily from the picture the phrase creates. Water flows easily off the duck’s feathers. No matter how much water the duck is in, their feathers remain dry. The water rolls right off.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, June 2, 2023 — You are eloquent and understanding, which makes you an excellent mediator. You are thoughtful and kind — a good friend. This is a year of service for you, which means it will be personally rewarding. Take care of yourself so that you can help family …
DEAR DR ROACH: I am in my early 90s and was diagnosed with “venous insufficiency” in both legs about 20 years ago. Over the years, I have attempted to deal with chronic edema in both ankles and feet by using elevation and compression devices. Of course, these are only temporary measures and …
A question about electric vehicles! How is an EV cooled and heated? I assume an electric motor runs the compressor for cooling. And I assume heating is done by either a heat pump or with resistance heating. My question is, since electricity is used for both of these things, how does this aff…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I will be undergoing a thyroidectomy to reduce the chances of thyroid cancer, given my family history, a CHEK2 mutation and ongoing thyroid nodule growth. My concern is that I had an ECG for pre-op purposes and received results that stated I had low voltage on the extremity l…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, June 1, 2023 — You are practical, attentive and give serious thought to what interests you. You’re also witty, chatty and casual. This year is full of exciting change and increased personal freedom. Learn to be more flexible. Let go of whatever has been holding y…
DEAR DR. ROACH: My husband and I have been watching our fat intake, and we have eliminated almost all red meat and processed foods from our diet. We do eat a lot of fish (salmon primarily) and boneless/skinless chicken. I am, at times, confused about the information on nutrition facts labels…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, May 31, 2023 — You have strong views and a no-nonsense approach to life. You are passionate, intense and determined. This year is a time of learning and teaching for you. Take courses. Renew your spiritual beliefs. Study whatever will help you get a better self-…
Dear Savvy Senior, Does Medicare cover physical therapy, and if so, how much coverage do they provide? My 66-year-old husband was recently diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and will need ongoing physical therapy to help keep him moving. Worried Wife
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, May 30, 2023 — You are a serious thinker. Naturally, as a Gemini, you are always curious. You are hardworking, disciplined and reliable. Focus on your personal responsibilities to others this year. Take care of yourself. Put family friends and loved ones first, fo…
Q. My ex is such a liar! He makes up stuff and tells me it happened his way, when I know it didn’t. My friend told me that was “gaslighting” and that was a trait of being a narcissist. What can I do if ex is a narcissist? What’s good ex-etiquette?