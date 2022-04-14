HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, April 14, 2022 — You are positive, courageous and ready to take the bull by the horns. You are also gracious, charming and playful. You have a strong spiritual side. This year is about service to others, taking good care of yourself and your responsibilities to family. You might want to explore the arts or the possibility of a makeover.
The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult
In the autumn of 1999, Frank Martin and his wife drove their minivan to an antique car show in Pennsylvania. While admiring the classic cars on display they discovered a 1951 Ford two-door Custom model coupe that was for sale.
Q: I have a 2016 3.6-liter Cadillac with 18,000 miles. Lately, I’ve noticed that the voltage starts out at around 13-plus volts and works its way up to a little over 15 volts. It will lower a bit at stop lights. I’m experiencing no problems, but this seems to be something to check out. The c…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 68 and have prostate cancer. I had PSAs, an MRI and a biopsy. My Gleason score was a high 7. No genetic testing as I can recall. My urologist said I had “upper moderate” cancer and that I could remove my prostate or do radiation therapy. I underwent three months of radia…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, April 14, 2022 — You are positive, courageous and ready to take the bull by the horns. You are also gracious, charming and playful. You have a strong spiritual side. This year is about service to others, taking good care of yourself and your responsibilities to f…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, April 13, 2022 — You are wise because you learn from your experiences. You are hardworking, independent and strive to create a secure foundation for yourself in life. This year will bring exciting changes and freedom for you. It’s time to let go of what is block…
Dear Savvy Senior, A while back I saw an article on different ways to scatter a person’s ashes after they’re cremated, but I’ve misplaced it. Can you help me with this? I’m preplanning my funeral and would like to include instructions on what to do with my remains that my family will appreci…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have a question about blood clot history and pregnancy. I’m in my mid-30s, married without children, and just experienced my first blood clot. It started in the vein on the inside of my calf but then moved to just below my knee. My doctor prescribed Eliquis after the clot m…
Q. Every time I ask my daughter’s mother for extra time with my daughter, she drags her feet, probably because we don’t get along so well, but my daughter always seems to either have homework or cheerleading practice or a soccer game. I’m just an “every-other-weekend dad.” I’ve tried going b…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, April 12, 2022 — You have a playful, witty and sparkling personality. Personally, you are determined, and because of this, you can surmount obstacles and challenges. You have high expectations for yourself and for others. Simplicity will be a theme for your life t…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, April 11, 2022 — You are an idealist with a passionate personality. One thing is certain: You will always protect and support your loved ones. This is a lovely year to socialize and enjoy yourself. Many of you will rekindle old friendships from the past. This year,…
Q: I use Firefox as the default browser on Windows 10, and I’ve recently had the program crash at random times when it’s idle. Is this related to Microsoft’s decision to block Firefox from replacing Edge as the default browser in Windows 11? How can I avoid switching to Edge? — Mark Miller, …
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, April 9, 2022 — You are strong-willed and passionate. You also have distinct, refined tastes. You are honest and forthright, which sometimes surprises others. This is an exciting year for you, because it’s the beginning of a new nine-year cycle. Be courageous, fl…
We’ve all seen people turning proverbial somersaults to avoid doing something they should do. We speak of “shirking,” “ducking” or “dodging” responsibility. Sometimes this obligation side-stepping isn’t a big deal. However, sometimes, this shirking is a great crime. Scripture relates a time …
Several churches and groups have planned special services in observation of Holy Week. Information about Easter Sunday services will be published Saturday, April 16. Here is a listing of area Holy Week observances:
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am writing in response to your comment that “For most people with a healthy diet, vitamins are probably useless.” I eat five to six servings of vegetables and fruit daily but do not know many people who eat more than one or two daily servings. I still take a multivitamin, b…
The contemporary parenting ideal consists of equal parts fixer, go-fer, and friend. This is why, when it is encountered in the flesh by someone of my ancient age, the new definition of a “good parent” seems so out of whack. Our parents were anything but the new ideal, as evidenced by one of …
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 80-year-old active male taking only thyroxine. I have no known health issues. In November 2021, I experienced a migraine with aura and have a slight vision loss in my right eye. After seeing an eye doctor, a retinal specialist and a primary care doctor, the only thing…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, April 8, 2022 — You have a pioneering spirit. You’re quick-minded, thorough and independent. You are also well organized, which makes you an excellent manager. This year is the final year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means you are letting go of things to cre…
DEAR DR. ROACH: My wife is Rh negative, and I am Rh positive. Our baby (fetus) is positive. I am worried about my wife and my baby. Is this dangerous? What can be done? This is her second pregnancy. — H.D.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, April 7, 2022 — You are a high-energy person, ready to act. You are easygoing and have a warm heart. You are always creative and innovative. This year you might be in the spotlight for some reason, because your hard work will pay off. You might get a promotion, a…