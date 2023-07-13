HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, July 13, 2023 — You are a courageous risk-taker with great powers of imagination. You visualize what you want to achieve before you do it. This year is the final year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means it’s time to let go of anything or anyone who is holding you back.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

Motormouth: Why is my clutch sticking?

Q: I have a 2015 Ford Focus SE with a 1.0-liter Ecoboost engine and a manual transmission. Intermittently, the clutch does not return to its normal position and has to be lifted with the toe of my left foot. It does not affect the car’s operation. I understand that the clutch uses brake flui…

Horoscopes

They Said It

“Never fear shadows. They simply mean there’s a light shining nearby.”

They Said It

“You can’t turn back the clock. But you can wind it up again.”

How to handle Social Security benefits when a loved one dies

Dear Savvy Senior, How are Social Security benefits handled when someone dies? After a long illness, my 68-year-old father has only weeks left to live. I am helping my mom figure out her financial situation going forward, including what to do about my dad’s Social Security after he passes aw…

Appendicitis surgery postponed for a better long-term outcome

DEAR DR. ROACH: I went to the hospital and was diagnosed with appendicitis. I’ve been sick for three days. My surgeon said that although the CT scan showed a ruptured appendix, he wants me to take antibiotics for a week or so, and then come back in six to eight weeks for surgery.

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, July 12, 2023 — You are caring, empathetic and concerned about what’s happening with others. You’re a steadfast and loyal friend. This is a powerful year; it’s time to receive recognition and reap the benefits of your previous hard work. Expect a promotion, priz…

Blackstone: It's more than just semantics

Q. It really gets me when my ex refers to himself and his new wife as “we.” And when he refers to her as “my wife” it makes my heart pound. I have no idea why. I have no desire to go back to him, so that can’t be it. Our divorce was final two years ago. We have two kids, and we have to talk …

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, July 11, 2023 — You are charming, friendly and have excellent people skills. You are also intelligent, energetic and hardworking. This year is a time for reflection to explore philosophies and ideas that will give you better self-awareness and get you closer to th…

They Said It

“The most important trip you may take in life is meeting people halfway.”

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, July 10, 2023 — You appreciate beauty and art because you are sensitive to everything going on around you. You learn quickly and have perseverance. Focus on the needs of family and your personal responsibilities this year so you can be helpful to others. Take care …

Safer ways to raid your retirement, if you have to

Raiding your retirement accounts can be expensive. Withdrawing money before age 59½ typically triggers income taxes, a 10% federal penalty and — worst of all — the loss of future tax-deferred compounded returns. A 30-year-old who withdraws $1,000 from an individual retirement account or 401(…

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, July 8, 2023 — You are dynamic, pragmatic and practical. You’re also focused, self-disciplined and have a strong will. You are kind. Simplicity is the key to life this year. Take charge of your health. Physical exercise is important, especially as a tool for self…

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, July 7, 2023 — In many ways, you’re an imaginative dreamer. You are creative, open and honest. You are sometimes shy. This is a wonderful, fun-loving and social year for you. Let your guard down and loosen up a bit. Have fun but remember your goals. Old friends mig…

Inspiratory muscle training helps to reduce high blood pressure

DEAR DR. ROACH: As a 72-year-old man with mildly elevated blood pressure (averaging 135/77), I’m very interested in lowering my blood pressure without resorting to medications. My research reveals that virtually all blood pressure medications have considerable side effects, and physicians of…

Few conditions cause Rh factor to make a difference in health

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 79-year-old female. I am in generally good health, but have a question about RhoGAM. When I had my children in the ‘60s, I was in the original study conducted to see if my AB negative blood type would hurt my children. I understand that the Rh factor can hurt unborn babies.

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, July 6, 2023 — You are optimistic and enthusiastic. You radiate energy. You are reliable, dedicated and passionate about what you believe. This is a slower-paced year; time to rest. Do what you can to rejuvenate your energy. Search for relationships that are supp…

Today in History

Today is Thursday, July 6, the 187 day of 2023. There are 178 days left in the year.