HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 — Your practical, sensible approach to life includes an awareness of healthy lifestyles, which you may or may not follow. You are attracted to people with a strong work ethic. You are an excellent teacher. This year your zest for life is strong, which is why it’s a fun-loving, playful year! Enjoy!
The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult
After spending the past several seasons as an assistant coach at Franklin, Jason Wargo was more than ready to take on a head coaching challenge. That opportunity popped up when Bryan Borkovich stepped down after a successful stint at Maplewood and Wargo was hired to take over the Tigers’ program.
Last season proved to be pretty special for the Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley (UACV) football team as the Falcon Knights finished with a 9-3 record, recorded the first two playoff victories in program history and earned a spot in the District 9 Class 1A title game.
A change in leadership was in store following a three-win 2021 campaign for the Titusville Rockets. Bryan Baldwin was replaced after four seasons by longtime assistant Mike Reynolds, who hopes to kickstart the program.
Outside of a mouse infestation in the field house at Grove City’s Forker Field, it’s business as usual for coach Sam Mowrey’s Eagles as they prepare to defend their District 10 Class 3A football title this season.
Keystone football has been on a hot streak lately, racking up a 20-7 overall record over three seasons and a 10-4 mark in the conference. That includes its 2021 campaign which saw the Panthers go 7-3 on their way to the District 9 Small School South title.
Q: My 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee suddenly developed a clunk downshifting at a stop sign. Then, at the next stop sign, even my wife heard it. Took it to my local garage here, who I have great trust in, as they have saved me a lot of money. They used a machine to analyze it and they indeed fixed…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 75-year-old male in pretty decent health, as far as I know. I had an ultrasound due to some lower abdominal discomfort. The ultrasound did not show any reason for the pain, which actually subsided. But it did show that my gallbladder is full of stones. I am terribly co…
Subaru’s WRX is the street-going version of Subaru’s successful World Rally Cup race cars. It is a modern example of what is still called a “stock” car, though the race cars on today’s NASCAR Cup circuit have almost nothing in common with the “stock” (i.e., factory production) cars they’re m…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I was diagnosed with atherosclerosis two years ago. I also had calcium in my carotid artery. I feel like a walking time bomb. When I found out, I stopped my calcium supplement completely. I didn’t even ask my doctor — he was the one who had me take them for years. Did I do th…
Dear Savvy Senior, How do I go about selling unwanted burial plots in my hometown cemetery? When my parents died about 25 years ago my husband (at the time) and I bought two plots near them in the same cemetery. But we’ve gotten divorced since then and have both moved out of state. Besides t…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 — You are pleasant, thoughtful, tactful and diplomatic. You are also intelligent and give careful thought to your decisions. You value your close relationships. This is a slower-paced year. Expect to focus more than usual on your closest relationsh…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 — You are caring, compassionate and helpful to others. You are also creative and have a fun sense of humor. People respect you. This year is the beginning of a new nine-year cycle for you, which means you must remain open, courageous and flexible. Ge…
Q. The pandemic affected my income and although I can still afford my child support, it makes me furious that my ex is using it for her rent and a car instead of things for the kids. I give my children’s mother thousands of dollars a month and I pick up my oldest son in holey jeans and a fad…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have had gastroparesis for many years. About two years ago, it led to small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (which I once read about in your column). I worked with a dietitian for several months. One of the treatments she suggested was an herbal product called Iberogast. Th…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 — You have excellent comedic timing. You are sensitive and compassionate. You are also a curious combination of being both introverted and outgoing. You are enthusiastic, practical and reliable. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle, which m…
Experience may be the best teacher, but I wish I’d learned the following strategies before I became an unwitting student. I’ve boiled down my recent travel woes into three lessons that you can learn from — without having to go through the same headaches I did. My top tips? First, spring for …
DEAR DR. ROACH: You’ve argued against veterinary ivermectin. It’s the same ivermectin that’s safely used for adults. Work out dose per kilo weight of patient. Why pretend that it’s not safe, when it’s a drug safely used for 70 years? It is better than remdesivir and other drugs that are dang…
Q: Our soon-to-be 5-year-old son enjoys playing with his 14-month-old brother, but there have been three times recently when the baby has started crying and when I check, big brother has a guilty look on his face. So far, the baby has suffered a scratch under one eye, a red mark on his face …
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 — You are friendly, warm and gracious, because you like to get along with others. You’re also confident, poised and polished. You work hard for what you want. It’s important to make time for solitude this year, because it’s a year of learning as wel…