- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm 74 years old, not overweight and in generally good health. Your recent article on spinal stenosis hit home. I've had six cortisone injections in the past year in my lower back and neck, which have helped tremendously. My pain management doctor prescribed gabapentin at 300…
- By JIM MILLER
-
Dear Savvy Senior, What tips can you offer for downsizing? My husband and I would like to relocate from our house into a retirement community condo near our daughter but need to get rid of a lot of personal possessions before we can move. - Overwhelmed Willa
DEAR DR. ROACH: My doctor has prescribed IVIG therapy for my peripheral neuropathy. As I understand it, this infusion will replace my antibodies with “good” antibodies. Will it replace my COVID vaccine antibodies? Or any of the other immune system antibodies my body has developed to fight of…
Q. My 6-year-old son came home after his time with his mother and confided that each time I called, a “bad word” came up on his mother’s caller ID. This really upset him and now he doesn’t want to see her next weekend. Things are so volatile, I’m afraid to say something.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 77, active and in relatively good shape. I was diagnosed with a ventral hernia two years ago following open heart surgery in 2001. Now, the skin from my breasts to my waist is covered in thick scar tissue, which is growing thicker and bigger. It is causing much discomfor…
- By STEVE ALEXANDER Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
-
Q: Since I bought my Windows 10 PC six years ago, I've been copying pictures from a camera memory card to the PC. Until late last year, the process was easy. Each year, I'd set up an annual picture folder that contained 12 subfolders for the months of the year. Each time Windows 10 copied ph…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: If your hair and fingernails grow really quickly, are you basically a healthy person? - V.V.M.
- By John Rosemond
-
Living with Children: Why this misunderstood parenting aphorism deserves another chance
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am confused about overall risk for heart attack and stroke for my husband and I based on our cholesterol numbers and other risk factors. We are both in our 60s, never smoked, have normal blood pressure, nondiabetic and occasional drinkers. I am normal weight, eat well and e…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: My doctor has recommended a CT calcium scan, but I have canceled the scan because I am worried about the high radiation dose. I have excellent exercise tolerance, my blood pressure is good, and my cholesterol levels are normal on lovastatin. I take two 81 mg aspirin tablets d…
- By BOB WEBER
-
Q: In response to the reader who complained about sun blindness, I use something called Battle Visors when the sun is low, and they really help. Forget what I paid, but I think around $10. - J.S., Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin
- By VERN PARKER
-
During a tour of duty with the United States Army while stationed in Germany, Charles Taylor became impressed with cars built by Porsche. But his attempt to purchase a Porsche in Europe and take delivery of the car in the U.S. did not come to fruition.
- By ERIC PETERS, Peters' Garage
-
Small things now come in big packages.
- By RAY MAGLIOZZI
-
Dear Car Talk:
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: My neighbor was very ill with COVID-19 about three months ago. He has now mostly recovered. He had his first vaccine shot recently and had a severe reaction - so severe that when he contacted his doctor he was sent to urgent care.
- By JIM MILLER
-
Dear Savvy Senior, What can you tell me about lung cancer screenings? I was a big smoker but quit years ago, so I'm wondering if I should be checked out. - Former Smoker
- By JANN BLACKSTONE
-
Q. I am getting married in a year and we are struggling with the guest list. My parents are divorced, and that makes the guest list complicated. My dad, who is paying for the wedding, gets along fine with my mom, but hates her sister, her husband, and my grandma and grandpa. Something happen…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have a vaccine-related question for you that also might be of general interest. My sister and I are planning to go see my father on his birthday in Michigan. We have been vaccinated, and my father and his wife have been vaccinated. However, he's about to be 94. My assumptio…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: Please write about food-dependent exercise-induced anaphylaxis. Many medical professionals still do not know about this rare and potentially deadly condition. Thank you! - M.S.
- By STEVE ALEXANDER Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
-
Q: We have 114-megabit cable internet service in a 100-year-old house. When we stream to our TVs, we constantly have problems with buffering (delays while the TV waits for the streaming to catch up).We have the most buffering delays with the second-floor TV (about 10 feet on the other side o…
Several columns past, I took to my bully pulpit and excoriated men who are married with children for being fathers first and husbands a distant second (maybe even third behind sports fans). My point, for those of you who are behind the curve here, is that children don't need fathers who are …
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: Can a skin test show if a person will react poorly to a COVID-19 vaccine? I've had serious allergic reactions to so many meds! I'm too afraid to risk getting the shot. Can it be given in half doses to lessen potential adverse effects? I won't get the shot without some assuran…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm an 84-year-old male who has recently found relief from lifelong strain in bowel movements by using stool softeners. I would like to know if they're habit-forming if taken once a day. I've tried Metamucil without as good of results. Please comment on both. Thank you. - B.C.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: If a patient has been fully vaccinated with one of the COVID-19 vaccines within the past three months and subsequently develops symptoms of COVID-19 and tests positive, does this patient need to quarantine/isolate? Why or why not? - C.K.
- By VERN PARKER
-
Back in 1953, it took awhile for Chevrolet's new Corvette to catch on. During the first year of production the total number of Corvettes produced was only 315.
- By RAY MAGLIOZZI
-
Dear Car Talk:
- By ERIC PETERS, Peters' Garage
-
Maybe Bigfoot is real. Something almost as unusual has just been sighted: A Cadillac sedan with a manual transmission.
- By BOB WEBER
-
Q: It should be clarified, in my opinion, that analog AM radio as we currently know it will soon be extinct, but there is an option for stations to convert to digital AM that was recently approved by the FCC. Also, some AM stations are currently using the HD FM format to transmit signals. In…
- By JIM MILLER
-
Dear Savvy Senior, Is there an easy way to figure out how much I will need to save for retirement? My wife and I are both in our late fifties and want to figure out about how much we'll need in order to retire comfortably. - Ready to Retire
Most Viewed Articles
-
'Message in the mess': Family finds hope as search continues
-
One hurt in Route 322 rollover crash
-
Rare bird sighting in Franklin
-
EDITORIAL: If possible, spend that stimulus money
-
Fire destroys home in Kennerdell
-
Woman accused of assaulting Sugarcreek officer
-
Oil City man charged for hitting woman
-
Fetterman: Polk worries 'valid'
-
Kennerdell home destroyed by blaze; no one injured
-
Rainbow Gathering planned in Allegheny forest
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
Available July 1st. Charming ranch style guest home on fa…
1085 MF Tractor. Please call after 6pm (814)227-8569
1121 Allegheny Ave, OC. Thursday, Friday and Sat, July 1-…
$300 Sign On Bonus!! Accepting applications for a Seasona…
335 Pine Ridge Lane, Strattanville 16258 (GPS). Multi fam…
Franklin - Inside garage sale Thurs & Fri 8-? at 570 …
Oil City - Garage sale 8 Dewberry Ave. Fri. & Sat. Ju…
Seneca - 210 Greystone Ave. Fri & Sat July 2 & 3 …
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Oil City, Franklin rake in all-region track and field awards
-
Knights headline all-stars
-
Welch named strength and conditioning coach at CUP
-
Janney caps perfect season
-
Scoreboard
-
Golden Eagles bring in Tesch to help with offense
-
Scoreboard for 6-26-21
-
Scoreboard for 6-24-21
-
New Bethlehem pulls away to defeat Oil City
-
Scoreboard for 6-25-21
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
One hurt in Route 322 rollover crash
-
Woman accused of assaulting Sugarcreek officer
-
Oil City man charged for hitting woman
-
Man charged for fleeing from police on motorcycle
-
Tree falls on car
-
2 men charged for firing shots at Cornplanter Township residence
-
Man charged for burglarizing cabin
-
Fire at Village Acres
-
1 hurt in Oilcreek Township crash
-
Cooperstown man charged for assaulting girlfriend
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
'Message in the mess': Family finds hope as search continues
-
EXPLAINER: What to know as Chauvin sentenced in Floyd death
-
Victims in Miami condo collapse came from around the world
-
Chauvin could face decadeslong sentence in Floyd's death
-
'It's a family': Wreck shatters life's work at girls home
-
US to keep about 650 troops in Afghanistan after withdrawal
-
Remembering the dead and missing in Florida condo collapse
-
Chauvin's mother calls her son 'honorable and selfless'
-
Family finds matriarch's mementos amid condo collapse rubble
-
Iran votes in presidential poll tipped in hard-liner's favor