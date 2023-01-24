HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 — You are easygoing, warm and friendly with others. By nature, you’re fun-loving, and you enjoy good times. People enjoy your company. This year is a year of change for you, so stay flexible. Make new friends. Be ready to travel and expand your horizons.
The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult
Q. What if you try to use good ex-etiquette when you deal with your ex, but she is just ruthless? I mean, things like tells the kids I don’t care about them, makes up that the kids are sick thinking that is an excuse to keep them with her. She will do anything to keep the kids away — and it’…
DEAR DR. ROACH: My question regards the results of my fasting glucose tests for the past couple of years. I am 81 and weigh around 150 pounds. The medications I am taking concern me, with relevance to the A1C levels of my quarterly blood work. My A1C levels have mostly been near mid 5%; last…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 — You are strong-willed and determined, which allows you to overcome enormous obstacles and challenges. You are also talented, innovative and creative. Whatever you do this year will be the result of hard work. Simplicity is the key to your life this …
DEAR DR. ROACH: I see ads and articles online presenting the harmful effects that cooked oatmeal can have on your gut, specifically causing “leaky gut.” But when I check health websites, oatmeal is practically considered a “superfood.” Where does the truth lie? — J.G.
By now, you’re probably familiar with the more obvious ways inflation affects your finances. Your money doesn’t go as far at the grocery store, for example. Credit card and other variable-rate debt is getting more expensive as the Federal Reserve raises short-term interest rates to combat in…
Q: Getting my daughters, 15 and 13, to pick up their clothes from the floors of their rooms requires constant nagging from me. I’m at my wits’ end. Please help me out with this. It’s driving me slowly insane.
There are times, as I look at the trials people around me are going through, I am moved to tears. I see people who have suffered great loss; people weary under the weight of grief; people whose future is closing in without resembling the one about which they had dreamed.
DEAR DR. ROACH: Would it be possible for you to explain my recent diagnosis of monoclonal gammopathy of uncertain significance (MGUS)? Apparently, 3% to 5% of the population over the age of 50 show this blood abnormality. My last M-Spike result was 0.2 g/dL. — A.M.P.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 — You are charismatic. You are enthusiastic, upbeat and friendly with others. You are also a benevolent and caring person who commits yourself to a cause. This year is slower-paced. It’s your chance to rejuvenate yourself, as well as be helpful to o…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 — You are a sensitive, hardworking realist. You are ambitious and original. You have a distinctive style and a quirky sense of humor. This year is the beginning of a new nine-year cycle for you. Be courageous. Explore new pathways. Open any door! It’s…
Every year Edmunds’ experts put their heads together to determine the best new vehicles on sale. Spread across six categories, the annual Edmunds Top Rated Awards are given to the cars, trucks and SUVs that rank at the top of their class according to Edmunds’ vehicle testing program.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I recently had a COVID booster. Not even considering that the vaccine might impact my annual mammogram, I had my mammogram done the day after my vaccine. I had no ill effects from the vaccine. I was not advised against having the mammogram so soon after the vaccine. Because o…
After retiring from a career in the military, Jim George returned to the farm where he had grown up. With a patience that seems inherent in farmers, he thought long and hard before finally deciding to get an antique car.
Tesla made the first modern electric cars, beginning about 15 years ago. It also made the first electric cars that weren’t focused on being economical or practical cars — as the first electric cars (like the Baker electrics) were designed to be, some 120 years ago.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 — You are hardworking, caring and kind. You’re also determined. You have a strong personality that makes an impact on others. This year is the final year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means it’s time to let go of anything that is standing in y…
DEAR DR. ROACH: For over 20 years, I have experienced difficulty with getting enough sleep at night. I typically get between five and six hours of sleep per night. I fall asleep quickly at about 10 p.m., but wake up between 3:30 a.m. and 5 a.m., unable to fall back asleep.
Dear Savvy Senior, Is it possible to make changes to my Medicare coverage now? I know we’ve passed the fall open enrollment period, but I’ve heard that there are other times of the year beneficiaries can make changes. What can you tell me? Changed My Mind
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 — You have dignity in a practical, conservative way. However, in the next moment, you are wildly impulsive! You are always generous, kindhearted and helpful. This year is finally the time for you to receive promotions, awards and acknowledgement fo…
DEAR DR. ROACH: You recently answered a question from a reader with a friend who had sudden hearing loss with tinnitus after experiencing vertigo and dizziness. You attributed the hearing loss to sudden sensorineural hearing loss (SSNHL). I have been dealing with Meniere’s disease for over e…
Challenges abound in the professional arena. Whether an individual is an executive with a lengthy track record of success or a newly minted graduate just starting out, the next challenge is never too far off. And for mid-career professionals, those challenges could be accompanied by uncertai…
The ability to work remotely has opened up different opportunities for the millions of people who work 9 to 5 each day. While the advantages to remote work are too numerous to count, logging hours from the sofa is not necessarily a panacea for all working ills. In fact, many remote workers o…
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses, especially small firms, have struggled to find employees to fill vacancies within their companies. A survey from CNBC/Survey Monkey released in May 2022 indicated that 52 percent of small business owners reported it had grown more difficu…