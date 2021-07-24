- By REV. MICAH SMITH
-
Heat waves shimmied in rhythm from the basalt lip of rock. It was hot, I was bone tired and - with 21 miles behind me - I still had eight more to go.
- From staff reports
-
Hilltop Hallelujah: Music and Praise
Research finds that so-called "sippy cups" - spill-free cups used by most American preschoolers - are linked to speech problems as well as early dental issues.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: Nine years ago, I had two surgeries related to spinal stenosis, fusing C4-C7 and L5-S1. I'm concerned about two relatively new issues: extreme muscle cramping in my neck and, more concerning, a sciatic-type pain that starts developing after about an hour of driving, a pain th…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: Can you comment on the lack of a test that truly demonstrates the effective level of immunity an individual has from receiving the COVID vaccine? My wife has lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, and had both doses of the Pfizer vaccine over a month ago. Now we learn that her immun…
- By VERN PARKER
-
There was a time when Oldsmobiles were the hottest performance cars on the street. In the 1970s, Oldsmobiles were selected three times to serve as the pace car for the Indianapolis 500 Memorial Day race.
- By Eric Peters, Peters' Garage
-
Audi has announced it will sell only electric cars by the 2026 model year. But this model year, it is already selling partially electric cars like the A7. It has both a gas-burning engine and electric motors/batteries to reduce the amount of gas being burned.
- By RAY MAGLIOZZI
-
Dear Car Talk:
- By BOB WEBER
-
Q: My 2011 Acura MDX with only 83,000 miles does not burn or leak oil. However, when I either make a sharp left turn or sudden stop, the check oil message comes up for a brief instant then goes away. This never happens with any right turn I make or if I stop normally. Any thoughts? - D.W., G…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 74 and in good health except for osteoporosis. I'm 5 foot, 3 inches tall and weigh 106 pounds, and have followed a plant-based diet for eight years. I take no medications, walk briskly daily and still work, but my calcium score was 640. What's happening here? - D.H.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: About two or three months ago, I got a cracking sound in my right ear, and it hurts off and on. This happens several times a day, both day and night. I saw my doctor, who said it was nothing. He told me to take Sudafed two times every 24 hours. It does let up when I take it. …
- By JIM MILLER
-
Dear Savvy Senior, I've had mild tinnitus - ringing in my ears - for years, but when I got COVID in January it got worse. Are there any treatments you know of or can recommend that can help? - Almost 60
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I've started using coconut oil instead of milk and sweetener in my coffee. I find that a quarter teaspoon of coconut oil blended with 12 ounces coffee is pretty yummy. But I want to make sure I'm not doing any harm, since my own LDL has risen and my HDL has fallen since Decem…
- By JANN BLACKSTONE
-
Q. My soon-to-be in-laws just threw a wonderful party announcing their son's and my engagement. My entire family attended. We have not been together in over six years. My dad asked us all not to post pictures of him standing next to my mother because it would upset his longtime girlfriend, w…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: Are medical advances going backward? If not, why are so many people dying in their 50s and 60s? Just look at the obituaries. By now, we all should be living into our 80s and 90s. What's your take on this subject? - R.S.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: At 89 years old, I watch TV, read the papers and struggle to stay awake. I take my meds as instructed, including senior vitamins. Is this part of the aging process? - A.F.
- From staff reports
-
First UMC names new pastor
- By REV. MICAH SMITH, Tri-City Herald
-
Two soldiers waved our van to the side of the road, where a mangy dog finished his scratch before ambling out of our path.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: Can you get long COVID from symptomless post-vaccine infection? - L.B.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am very concerned about an issue with my husband that is getting worse quickly. He is 76 years old, has some heart problems and has had artery and heart surgery and pulmonary problems primarily caused by toxic exposures to pesticides in the past.
- By ERIC PETERS, Peters' Garage
-
There are fewer family sedans on the market than ever before; several major brands, including GM and Ford, no longer make them at all.
- By VERN PARKER
-
Perseverance can be a blessing. Records indicate that in 1981, Gary Zamarsky purchased a Fiat Spider 2000 with a sticker price near $3,000. He promptly took the metallic green convertible sport car to his home in Nanuet, New York, where it rapidly became the object of interest to the neighbo…
- By RAY MAGLIOZZI
-
Dear Car Talk:
- By JIM MILLER
-
Dear Savvy Senior, Do you know of any golfing equipment that can help older golfers? My dad, who's 76, loves to play golf, but arthritis in his hands has made griping the club challenging, and his fragile lower back makes stooping over to tee-up or retrieve the ball a problem too. Is there a…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: Two days ago, I was bitten by a tick, which drew blood. Yesterday I was given just two 100-mg doxycycline caps to be taken together with a meal and instructions to "continue the observation of any symptoms." It does not seem sufficient to me. Last year, when I was bitten, I r…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: A year ago, I was diagnosed with iron deficiency anemia. A colonoscopy found no problems. An endoscopy found a small raw spot on my stomach lining; it was not bleeding. My iron count was 7. Two months earlier it was 102. I was told to take an iron supplement twice a day. Now …
- By JANN BLACKSTONE
-
Q. I'm getting married in a year but I'm starting the preparations now. I'm at a loss how to handle walking down the aisle. I have a dad and a bonusdad I love. Although they get along great, I think it will really upset my dad if I ask them both to walk with me. I don't want to hurt anyone's…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I recently watched a TV program about vaccines. I've always thought that vaccines dated to Jenner and his cowpox vaccine. The program pointed out that before Jenner started experimenting, some countries (the program mentioned Africa, India and China) had a tradition of cuttin…
- By STEVE ALEXANDER Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
-
For a user whose hard drive conked out, the solutions for music portability are plentiful but a bit complicated.
Most Viewed Articles
-
New look on the hill
-
Franklin staple closes
-
10 departments respond to Rouseville fire
-
Nurse accused of stealing pain medication 44 times while working at hospital
-
Celebration underway
-
Vehicle-bear collision
-
Storms cause problems in area
-
Another hit for mall as Label Shopper is closing
-
Precious Paws welcomes 22 dogs
-
Drugs, paraphernalia found in OC woman's apartment
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
Crawford County Career and Technical Center is hiring: In…
Franklin Garage Sale - 837 Pone Lane - July 30th & 31…
Franklin - Household Sale - 932 Victory Church Road - Fur…
The County of FOREST is currently accepting applications …
Yard Sale 112 Innis St. Oil City Pa. Sat. 7/24 9 -5 Resch…
-Petersheim’s- Early Peaches, Dark & Light Sweet Cher…
Black floor mat found near Zacheral’s car wash on Riversi…
Found in the vicinity of Glenview & East Bissell Ave.…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Oil City stars stay alive
-
OC's Major Little League squad drops heartbreaker
-
Oil City minor stars ousted following 7-5 setback to Saegertown
-
Dye records first win on ARCA circuit
-
Keystone's Bowser named to MaxPreps softball squad
-
St. Marys tops C/M/P to capture Section 1 Minor LL softball crown
-
Scoreboard for 7-21-21
-
Scoreboard for 7-19-21
-
CMP earns split, remains alive at S1 tournament
-
Scoreboard for 7-22-21
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
10 departments respond to Rouseville fire
-
Nurse accused of stealing pain medication 44 times while working at hospital
-
Vehicle-bear collision
-
Drugs, paraphernalia found in OC woman's apartment
-
Gun, drugs found in vehicle after traffic stop
-
More than $1,200 stolen at River Ridge Golf course
-
Tree, wires come down
-
Stove fire
-
Rains cause roadway flooding
-
Teens arrested while trying to steal vehicle
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
2 dead, 7 injured in separate shootings in Portland, Oregon
-
'Superbug' fungus spread in two cities, health officials say
-
Climate envoy says US, China must end world's 'suicide pact'
-
Merkel says German COVID rise worrying, urges vaccination
-
Bezos' comments on workers after spaceflight draws rebuke
-
Judge: $150M initially for victims in Florida condo collapse
-
Core Group signals support for Haiti's designated PM
-
Surging California wildfire prompts Nevada evacuations
-
Fraud charges brought in 2nd Wisconsin 2020 election case
-
Brother of Miami condo victim heartbroken but not hopeless