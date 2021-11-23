HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 — You are enthusiastic, high-energy and creative. You want to have enough personal freedom to do things that are different. You want to be in charge of your life. You are also not afraid to be unusual, even shocking. This year you have a strong zest for life as well as a need to socialize and be friendly with others.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

They Said It

“Courage is not simply one of the virtues but the form of every virtue at the testing point.”

Horoscopes

What to do when a bonusfamily wants to get together but can't

Unrelenting back pain was a red flag symptom of cancer return

Horoscopes

What to do when a bonusfamily wants to get together but can't

Unrelenting back pain was a red flag symptom of cancer return

They Said It

“Don’t judge each day by the harvest you reap but by the seeds that you plant.”

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 — You are a strong individualist with unique personality traits. You are confident, enthusiastic and practical. You are also persuasive! People admire your generosity and fair-minded approach to things. This has been a slower-paced year that required …

Visitors to 95-year-old dad should be vaccinated

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am one of four daughters, ages 69 to 61. Our dad is 95 and still lives independently, although one of us four girls comes each night to have dinner with him. He doesn’t drive anymore, and we do all of his shopping and errands for him. He is frail and has Parkinson’s disease…

Living with Children: Forget it or force it

Q: I recently changed my almost 4-year-old son’s preschool. My son, once fearless, has become reluctant to simply get out of the car in the morning and go into the school. There’s always a teacher at curbside, welcoming the kids. At his old school, he’d just get out of the car and go in. Now…

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 — You are calm, cool and composed. You are a curious person with a sense of adventure. You are also brave and courageous. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means it’s time to let go of anything that is no longer relevant…

What can I do to get rid of skin tags?

DEAR DR. ROACH: What causes skin tags? I am a woman in my 80s. In the past few months, I keep finding small skin growths on my body. I went to a local dermatologist, who used a spray solution that stung a little, and said they would fall off. They haven’t changed. What do I do now? — M.R.

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 — You are very charismatic. You’re confident, independent and powerful. You are easygoing, friendly and well-informed. You are also a natural leader. This is a wonderful year for you, because it is a year where you are seeking recognition for your eff…

They Said It

“Take the first step in faith. You don’t have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step.”

They Said It

“It is not a daily increase, but a daily decrease. Hack away at the inessentials.”

Person-to-person main COVID risk

DEAR DR. ROACH: I belong to a garden club that meets in a local indoor hall. We have one member who has been driving herself crazy worrying about COVID-19. She wants us to meet outdoors even in the winter, because she says we can’t be sure the building is clean enough and we don’t know the s…

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 — You are courageous in meeting life’s challenges. You are intelligent, perceptive and imaginative. You have a penetrating insight into what makes people tick. This year you might attain a higher consciousness by spending time alone in order to expl…

They Said It

“Amateurs sit and wait for inspiration, the rest of us just get up and go to work.”

Infection usually treated with incision and drainage

DEAR DR. ROACH: I watch a lot of skin-care videos by dermatologists. Sometimes they will have a patient who has a very infected and inflamed blackhead, boil or cyst, etc. It seems like the main treatment is oral antibiotics. My question is: How come we don’t inject antibiotics into infected …

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 — You are intelligent and clever. You know how to motivate others and inspire them. You have a vibrant, dynamic personality. You’re an excellent communicator. This is a year of service for you where you will focus on your responsibilities to others…

Tips and tool for family caregivers

Dear Savvy Senior, Can you recommend any resources that offer help to family caregivers? I’ve been taking care of my 86-year-old mother and could use some help. Burned-Out Brenda

They Said It

“Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.”

Put the kids first and go to co-parenting counseling

Q. My ex and I have been split up for two years. He had an affair and left. He’s living with her and seems happy, but that’s not the real issue. We have four children, all 18 and older. I know we must co-parent, but his take on things that have happened concerning the kids is so different th…

Hair growth vs. skin irritation

DEAR DR. ROACH: You recently wrote that minoxidil (Rogaine) provides some benefit for hair growth. My friend broke out in hives after using it. Would you please print the pros and cons associated with Rogaine? — T.A.

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 — You have two sides. You are strong, independent, intelligent and practical. However, you are also soft, sensitive, intuitive and spiritual. You are a sensual, fascinating person. This is an exciting year for you that emphasizes individual freedom. …