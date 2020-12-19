- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: At age 6, I had a tonsillectomy. A few months afterward, I developed paralytic polio that included bulbar involvement, and I was in an iron lung. A few years later, I learned about a study that linked a higher rate of bulbar involvement in polio cases where there had been a t…
"Hand in Hand" parenting is the latest iteration of progressive (nouveau, unverified) childrearing. I became aware of HIH several weeks ago, courtesy of a grandmother whose daughter and son-in-law are practitioners. She was both amused and appalled. Intrigued, I went to the HIH website (hand…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: Some months ago, you wrote that the blood flow to the penis could be reduced by blockages in the arteries. What kind of doctor should a guy go to, and what tests should be asked for? -- J.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a paraplegic due to complications from the West Nile virus. I am getting conflicting information from my health care providers concerning flu shots. My primary care doctor says that the flu shots are contraindicated for West Nile victims; my pharmacist says the vaccinati…
- By RAY MAGLIOZZI
Dear Car Talk:
- By VERN PARKER
Shortly before Brandon Velek was born in 1967, Chevrolet gave birth to the now-iconic Camaro line of cars. A total of 220,917 Camaros were manufactured during that model year.
- By ERIC PETERS, Peters' Garage
What killed the Lexus GS 350?
- By BOB WEBER
Q: I own a 2018 Honda CRV. Imagine my surprise when I went to the garage and found all the windows and the moon roof totally open. My research showed that when you press the fob a certain way, either accidently or on purpose, this happens. Imagine finding your car filled with water or snow. …
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm 73 and had silicone implants put in when I was 29. Other than getting firm, I've never had a problem with them. I have had a mammogram every year since I was 45 and all has been well except for this year, when the right implant showed up as ruptured. This was five months …
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have had fatty liver for the past 10 years. To reverse it, I am trying to lose weight. Now I am 116 kilograms. I have heard that if someone has fatty liver and wants to lose weight, they should not lose more than 1.5 kg per week. This week, I lost 3 kg. What is your advice?…
- By JANN BLACKSTONE
Q. I lost my Thanksgiving this year and I'm afraid I'm going to lose my time over Christmas break, as well. My son and daughter, age 5 and 7, were scheduled to be with me, but because my mother lives with me and the state suggestion is to limit visitors over the holidays, their mom and I dec…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 72-year-old man with an enlarged prostate. My PSA has varied over the past several years, between 2.8 and 3.5. I take Flomax.
- By STEVE ALEXANDER Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
Q: I take videos in the MP4 format on my Android phone, and they play back just fine. But when I send a 20- to 60-second video to my friends' phones (via Yahoo Mail or Facebook Messenger), the videos either won't play or play for only five to 10 seconds. What's wrong?
"Are you afraid of your child/children?" I query folks who testify to children who frequently engage in flagrant antisocial behavior tantrums, brazen disrespect, and belligerent disobedience being the top three.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I saw your recent article about a 57-year-old woman's question about herpes, and thought it would be good to reach out to see if you could help me. I am struggling to find good information about my new condition.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: You recently had a column about a person who measured his blood pressure several times a day. You also recommend home blood pressure cuffs. I have a question about the accuracy of blood pressure cuffs.
- By ERIC PETERS, Peters' Garage
How much are you willing to spend on a car to spend nothing on gas?
- By RAY MAGLIOZZI
Dear Car Talk:
- By VERN PARKER
Life was good for Heather York in 2002. She had recently graduated from college, married and had two young children. Then one day as she was driving home in her midsize car, York was struck from behind by another motorist and pushed into the vehicle in front of her. When the dust settled the…
- By BOB WEBER
Q: I would like to get your opinion on noise pollution on our streets and roads. There was a time in my youth when loud pipes on cycles and vehicles were illegal and given citations for modifying exhaust systems. Today loud noise is getting worse and why should a guy with his family sitting …
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: Is it advisable to get the Shingrix vaccine at the same time as the annual influenza vaccine? -- T.H.
Base price: $72,950
- By LARRY PRINTZ Tribune News Service (TNS)
There seems to be some impression that the best cars have rock-firm suspensions sure to shatter your vertebrae. Yes, a firm suspension provides exceptional cornering ability, but what works best on racetrack isn't always what works best in the real world, where clogged arteries and crumbling…
- By JIM MILLER
Dear Savvy Senior,
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: A recent column from a woman with recurrent chest pain and normal stress tests had me wondering: Could this be Prinzmetal angina? -- K.O.S.
- By JANN BLACKSTONE
Q. Is it acceptable to bring my new partner's gifts for my children into my ex's home after being asked not to?
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have some questions about my lab results. My doctor's office called to say all results were good and everything is fine. However, when I received the printout from the lab, I read several readings that alarmed me, including a hemoglobin A1C of 5.9% (flagged as high) and glu…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR ROACH: You seem to promote statins. How about statins for older people? A recent study from 2017 that appeared to be peer reviewed and well done found "no benefit was found when pravastatin was given for primary prevention to older adults with moderate hyperlipidemia and hypertension…
