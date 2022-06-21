DEAR DR. ROACH: How do you diagnose bipolar disorder? Do you need a blood test, or can it be diagnosed by a person’s actions? — A.Y.

ANSWER: Bipolar affective disorder, formerly called manic-depressive illness, is a psychiatric condition that is frequently misdiagnosed. Over a third of people diagnosed with bipolar disorder waited at least 10 years between seeking treatment for their symptoms and receiving a correct diagnosis.

Boost your chances of getting a new job
The recruiting strategist ERE Recruiting Intelligence estimates that 250 resumes are submitted for each corporate job opening, and the first submission occurs within 200 seconds after a position is posted.

How to navigate a salary negotiation
Women are vital components of the global workforce. Despite the contributions of women, Pew Research Center’s analysis of median hourly wages of both full- and part-time workers indicates that women earn less than their male counterparts — even when they’re doing the same work and have the s…

AP

US child care aid would supercharge moms’ employment, study says

Subsidizing child care, a key part of President Joe Biden’s pandemic recovery legislation that has so far failed to pass into law, would increase the number of mothers in the workforce and boost wages for industry workers, among other social and economic benefits, according to a new study.

Strategies to ease the burden of student loan debt
Student loan debt in the United States is growing. According to EducationData.org, federal student loan debt has grown at an annual average rate of just under 28 percent since the start of the 21st century. Private student loan debt also is a significant burden, totaling $132 billion by the …

“You can’t go back and make a new start, but you can start right now and make a brand new ending.”

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, June 21, 2022 — Although aloof at times, you are likable, positive and optimistic. You have a strong sense of ethics and are protective of your loved ones. This year, service to others is your goal, especially with family members. Enroll in a class or take up a ne…

Lead with love and compromise in the name of your child

Q. My child’s mother and I hooked up at a party our last year of college. We were never officially together, although we tried to be once she found out she was pregnant. We are from different cultures and do not see eye to eye about how to raise our son. I am stricter and want my son to foll…

“Inside every cynical person, there is a disappointed idealist.”

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, June 20, 2022 — You are gentle, imaginative and charismatic. People like you. Nevertheless, you can be outspoken! You have an adventurous soul. Stay on your toes this year, because it’s a time of change. Meet new friends who might help you. Be open to new ideas and…

How to reduce taxes when you sell your home

Home values have been soaring — but the amount of home sale profit you can shelter from taxes has not. The $250,000/$500,000 exemption hasn’t changed since it was created in 1997, even though median home prices have almost tripled. That means more people face capital gains taxes when selling…

Fatty tumor removal is not a simple solution

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 88-year-old male suffering from a fatty tumor located on my gluteus maximus. Two different local gastroenterologists have refused to remove this 2.5-inch-diameter tumor, probably due to my daily blood-thinning medication apixaban. The tumor continues to grow and is be…

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, June 18, 2022 — You are a straightforward, honest person. You are also an interesting combination of being careful and cautious, and yet, at the same time, willing to take a risk. Good news: This is a creative, fun-loving year for you! Your zest for life is stron…

COLUMN: Thoughts on Fatherhood

  • By BRUCE WILSON

My wife and I will be married 41 years in August. We have six children and 12 grandchildren. I say that to show that we have a little bit of experience in parenting, but we are still learning.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, June 17, 2022 — You are intelligent, curious and always wanting to learn more. You like to be informed, especially about current events. You have a dry sense of humor that others enjoy. This year is slower paced. It’s a time to rest. It’s also a time to focus on yo…

“There is nothing stronger than a broken woman who has rebuilt herself.”

Manufactured homes provide affordable housing
In towns across the country, workers are struggling to make ends meet – and the high cost of housing is a big part of the problem. The U.S. is in the middle of a severe housing shortage, making it even harder for Americans to afford a home.

Biden announces plan to ease housing crunch
AP

The Biden administration has introduced a sweeping proposal aimed at making homeownership and renting more affordable and attainable by addressing the national housing shortage over the next five years.

Jawbone death is a rare complication of osteoporosis meds

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am taking Fosamax for osteoporosis. One of the side effects is osteonecrosis of the jaw. Does this only happen if you have major dental work, such as pulling teeth or root canals, or can it happen with routine cleanings, fillings? — G.D.

Addressing fear, frustration surrounding parasite infection

DEAR DR. ROACH: I’m looking for some answers or some advice, please. I’m crying out for help, and no one seems to care. Doctors just look at you like you’re crazy, but I feel like our lives are in danger. I have a parasite. My sister has had a parasite in her for a couple years now. She has …

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, June 16, 2022 — You are forever youthful, persuasive and imaginative. You are quick-witted, articulate and sometimes sharp-tongued. At times you are guarded. You keep your distance from others. This year is the beginning of a fresh, new nine-year cycle for you, w…