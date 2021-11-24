How much sun exposure is needed to make vitamin D?

DEAR DR. ROACH: Does our skin make vitamin D from sun exposure through a car’s windshield? Sometimes I expose my stomach for about 10 minutes while driving or riding in a car, but I’m not sure if the skin responds the same way through glass as it does with direct sun exposure. — S.R.
ANSWER: Sunlight allows our skin to convert 7-dehydrocholesterol (made from cholesterol) to previtamin D3, which then becomes vitamin D3, the active form. The type of sunlight that is effective for this is in the ultraviolet spectrum, called UV-B. UV-B is effectively filtered out by windshields and ordinary glass, so you are NOT able to get vitamin D through the window: You need to go out into the sun. Ten minutes or so of exposure to your face and arms is roughly equivalent to 200 IU of vitamin D supplement. The exact amount depends on your skin type (lighter skin is much more efficient at using sunlight to convert vitamin D), your latitude, the season and the time of day.
DEAR DR. ROACH: Does our skin make vitamin D from sun exposure through a car’s windshield? Sometimes I expose my stomach for about 10 minutes while driving or riding in a car, but I’m not sure if the skin responds the same way through glass as it does with direct sun exposure. — S.R.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 — You are friendly, agreeable and composed. You are an interesting conversationalist because your mind is active and alert. You are confident and will stick to your opinions. This is a year of building and construction for you. You might build exte…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 — You are enthusiastic, high-energy and creative. You want to have enough personal freedom to do things that are different. You want to be in charge of your life. You are also not afraid to be unusual, even shocking. This year you have a strong zest …
Q. Over the years, my yours, mine and ours bonusfamily blended into a peaceful menagerie. It was great around the holidays; all the kids, the exes, extended family on either side congregated at our home. No fights or arguments, we all accepted that this is the way life had played out and we …
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 — You are enthusiastic, high-energy and creative. You want to have enough personal freedom to do things that are different. You want to be in charge of your life. You are also not afraid to be unusual, even shocking. This year you have a strong zest …
Q. Over the years, my yours, mine and ours bonusfamily blended into a peaceful menagerie. It was great around the holidays; all the kids, the exes, extended family on either side congregated at our home. No fights or arguments, we all accepted that this is the way life had played out and we …
DEAR DR. ROACH: My father died two years ago at age 73. For about six months, he had been experiencing excruciating back pain, which surgery didn’t help. A few years earlier, he had been treated for bladder cancer. He was due to have a follow-up appointment with his cancer specialist but did…
DEAR DR. ROACH: My father died two years ago at age 73. For about six months, he had been experiencing excruciating back pain, which surgery didn’t help. A few years earlier, he had been treated for bladder cancer. He was due to have a follow-up appointment with his cancer specialist but did…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 — You are a strong individualist with unique personality traits. You are confident, enthusiastic and practical. You are also persuasive! People admire your generosity and fair-minded approach to things. This has been a slower-paced year that required …
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am one of four daughters, ages 69 to 61. Our dad is 95 and still lives independently, although one of us four girls comes each night to have dinner with him. He doesn’t drive anymore, and we do all of his shopping and errands for him. He is frail and has Parkinson’s disease…
Q: I recently changed my almost 4-year-old son’s preschool. My son, once fearless, has become reluctant to simply get out of the car in the morning and go into the school. There’s always a teacher at curbside, welcoming the kids. At his old school, he’d just get out of the car and go in. Now…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 — You are calm, cool and composed. You are a curious person with a sense of adventure. You are also brave and courageous. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means it’s time to let go of anything that is no longer relevant…
DEAR DR. ROACH: What causes skin tags? I am a woman in my 80s. In the past few months, I keep finding small skin growths on my body. I went to a local dermatologist, who used a spray solution that stung a little, and said they would fall off. They haven’t changed. What do I do now? — M.R.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 — You are very charismatic. You’re confident, independent and powerful. You are easygoing, friendly and well-informed. You are also a natural leader. This is a wonderful year for you, because it is a year where you are seeking recognition for your eff…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I had COVID-19 in February 2021. I had no fever, no loss of taste or smell, lasted two days with no persistent symptoms at all! I was cold and tired, and that is all that I experienced.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I belong to a garden club that meets in a local indoor hall. We have one member who has been driving herself crazy worrying about COVID-19. She wants us to meet outdoors even in the winter, because she says we can’t be sure the building is clean enough and we don’t know the s…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 — You are courageous in meeting life’s challenges. You are intelligent, perceptive and imaginative. You have a penetrating insight into what makes people tick. This year you might attain a higher consciousness by spending time alone in order to expl…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I watch a lot of skin-care videos by dermatologists. Sometimes they will have a patient who has a very infected and inflamed blackhead, boil or cyst, etc. It seems like the main treatment is oral antibiotics. My question is: How come we don’t inject antibiotics into infected …
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 — You are intelligent and clever. You know how to motivate others and inspire them. You have a vibrant, dynamic personality. You’re an excellent communicator. This is a year of service for you where you will focus on your responsibilities to others…